Flood Watch issued for Chuckwalla Mountains, Imperial County Southeast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 04:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-13 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chuckwalla Mountains; Imperial County Southeast; Imperial County Southwest; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West; Salton Sea FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Southeast Yuma County and Yuma. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Scattered coverage of slow moving thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will result in an increased risk of flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley by NWS
Special Weather Statement issued for Imperial County Southeast, Palo Verde Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-12 04:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-12 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Imperial County Southeast; Palo Verde Valley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central Yuma and southeastern Imperial Counties through 1100 AM MST/1100 AM PDT/ At 1015 AM MST/1015 AM PDT/, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms near the Yuma area. Moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and very heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rainfall could result in minor street flooding. Locations impacted include Yuma, Fortuna Foothills, Blaisdell, Algodones Dunes, Andrade, Winterhaven and Araby. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 1 and 18. CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 79 and 96. AZ Route 95 between mile markers 29 and 39. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-11 17:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-11 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 630 PM PDT. * At 545 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 16 miles northeast of Desert Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. This includes CA Route 177 between mile markers 8 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
