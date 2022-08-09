Read full article on original website
coalcitycourant.com
I-55 patching & paving starts Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation said that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55 from Weber Road to Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday. Overnight and weekend lane closures will be needed over the next eight months. Major travel delays are anticipated; use of alternate...
warricknews.com
Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work
Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
959theriver.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
kanecountyconnects.com
Traffic Alert! Major Pavement Marking Project to Start on Kane County Roadways
The annual Kane County Urethane Pavement Marking Program work will begin the week of August 15, weather permitting. The work will include installation of urethane pavement markings onto 12.7 miles of the following County highways:. Kirk Road from IL Rt 64 to Averill Circle. Orchard Road from US 30 to...
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow
A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
‘A mess’: Vernon Hills businesses rocked by string of smash-and-grabs
VERNON HILLS, Ill. — Police in Vernon Hills are investigating several smash-and-grab burglaries that occurred early Monday morning. At around 3:55 a.m., police responded to Artisan Vapor, located in the 700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, on the report of a commercial burglary. Surveillance footage shared with WGN News shows several suspects using a trash […]
Float Your Blues Away This Weekend at Illinois’ New Summer Float Party
Tubing down a river is a beloved pastime for many people of all ages in the Stateline area, but do you love tubing/floating enough to brave the waters of the Chicago River this weekend? (The correct answer here is, YES!) Chicago's New Summer Float Party. For the first time ever...
romeoville.org
Overnight Closure on I-55 Ramps Starting 8/10
Starting Wednesdaynight (8/10) at 9 p.m., some ramps at the Weber interchange will be closed for paving. All ramps will not be closed at the same time, which will allow for detoured travel. Ramps will re-open in the morning. This overnight closure/morning opening is anticipated to last a few days.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man convicted of murder in crash that killed Aurora man
A Montgomery man has been convicted by a Kane County jury of first degree murder. Prosecutors say that 32-year-old Chuckie E. Chatman, of Montgomery, began the chain of events that led to the death of 40-year-old Ernest Hardy, of Aurora, in a crash in October of 2020. The Kane County...
Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
Cold Weather Haters, Look Away: Old Farmer's Almanac Calls for Rough Chicago Winter
The Old Farmer’s Almanac has been predicting the weather for centuries, and we’re learning more about what the publication believes is in store for the Chicago area this winter. According to this year’s forecast, which will be released later this month, parts of the upper Midwest, including the...
959theriver.com
Arrest of Woman in Joliet Wanted For Three Arrest Warrants In Will County
A 38-year-old Aurora woman arrested for Battery, Obstructing a Peace Officer had three Will County Warrants out for her arrest. On August 8, 2022, at 4:29 a.m., Joliet Officers responded to BP gas station (6 McDonough Street) for a disturbance. Officers determined that Hudson entered the gas station and demanded water from an employee. After the employee refused, Hudson sprayed the employee with mace and left the store. Officers located Hudson at the Dunkin Donuts across the street where she refused multiple times to provide her information to Officers. Officers placed Hudson into custody without incident.
One Illinois City Will Soon Be Home to Huge Indoor Waterpark With Rooftop Pool
Just when winter was starting to enter our conversations, a plan was unveiled for a perfect cure for a frigid weekend, or any weekend, in Illinois. NBC Chicago just shared some pretty exciting news about a new development planned for a space formerly occupied by an iconic Sears department store. The proposed attraction will feature multiple waterslides, a lazy river, and a huge rooftop pool. The space will also include an entertainment venue with arcade games and rock climbing, according to nbcchicago.com. The story also mentions the Chicago development company's plans to open the attraction in late 2023 or early 2024.
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
WAND TV
Police: Underage drinking parties with hundreds in attendance being held on random rural roads
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public to pop-up underage drinking parties that attracting hundreds and are being held at random rural roads. The sheriff's office became aware of digital flyers being shared through social media apps like Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and more....
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
Fun Things to Do with Kids in Chicago’s Northwest Suburbs
The Northwest Suburbs in Chicagoland offer plenty of family fun for kids of all ages. From attractions to parks and restaurants, you can plan out an exciting day with plenty of things to do. Our complete list below includes fun ideas for your entire family including towns like Glenview, Arlington...
fox32chicago.com
Joliet police officer opens fire during arrest of armed juvenile
JOLIET, Ill. - A Joliet police officer opened fire while taking an armed teen into custody Wednesday night in the southwest suburb. Police officers saw two people behind a gas station around 8 p.m. in the 700 block of East Cass Street. As officers approached, a 17-year-old boy ran away leading to a foot pursuit.
One Website says they found the Best Dive Bar in all of Illinois
Inherently if you say you found the Best Dive bar in a certain city or state then you probably haven't because a truly great dive bar should be impossible for major websites to find. But that didn't stop this one site from claiming they found the best dive bar in the Land of Lincoln, and from the looks of it...they may be right.
