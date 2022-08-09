Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street to bring back Will Mellor as evil Harvey Gaskell
Coronation Street spoilers follow. One of Coronation Street's most dangerous villains may be about to return to Weatherfield. Will Mellor has reportedly been seen filming in character as the soap's killer Harvey Gaskell (via Metro), currently behind bars for his crimes. It seems that an upcoming storyline will bring Harvey...
Time Out Global
Boris Johnson’s south London home has hit the market
Looking for a new place to live? Because BoJo is selling his south London home for just £1.6 million. We heard they’re having a cheese and wine leaving do and everyone’s invited. If someone offers the asking price he and Carrie will make a £400,000 profit off...
Liz Truss mistakenly says Cheltenham hustings are in Derbyshire instead of Gloucestershire
Liz Truss mistakenly told the Cheltenham hustings she was in Derbyshire, despite the town being located in Gloucestershire.When asked how she is going to tackle the cost of living crisis, the Tory leadership challenger told Conservative members she wants to concentrate on “lowering taxes”.Ms Truss then appeared to get her counties mixed up, saying “we need to get on with delivering the small modular nuclear reactors which we produce here in Derbyshire”.Her claim was still met with a small round of applause from the Cheltenham audience.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss scolded by hustings host for 'cheap' dig at the mediaLiz Truss outlines pledges for GB News audience in LeighSunak says government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis
BBC
Severn Valley Railway: Heatwave sees heritage line switch to diesel
A heritage railway said it will only run diesel-hauled passenger services during extreme temperatures this week. Severn Valley Railway said the move was to avoid causing lineside fires. The change will be made from Wednesday to Sunday on the line it runs between Kidderminster in Worcestershire and Bridgnorth in Shropshire.
BBC
Telford couple's delight at £1m EuroMillions lottery win
A couple who won £1m in a EuroMillions draw plan to help family members by paying for their house extension. Ruth and Rob Giblin, of Telford, Shropshire, are among 22 people who became millionaires on 22 July. Mrs Giblin's sister has additional needs and is cared for by their...
Slipped Disc
An organ is installed at London Underground station
It’s London Bridge, actually. Brendan Kavanagh is the player. But anyone can now fugue off.
BBC
Marchant de Lange: Gloucestershire sign Somerset fast bowler
Fast bowler Marchant de Lange will leave Somerset at the end of the season to join Gloucestershire on a three-year deal. Former Glamorgan seamer De Lange, 31, has taken 61 wickets for Somerset since joining the club in 2021. The ex-South Africa international is hoping to qualify as an English...
Best hotels in Shropshire 2022: Where to stay for nature, history and dog-friendly spaces
Rural, radiant, and no longer ignored as a liminal vagueness between England and Wales. The world has woken up to Shropshire, and the dramatic landscapes and astonishing history that make it a dreamy destination to escape the everyday. And Shropshire is answering – with Fromhotels to impress the even most exacting of travellers, serving food that capitalises on the region’s rich agricultural heritage. As someone who’s explored the length and breadth of these borderlands, here’s my pick of Shropshire hotels with a special something.The best hotels in Shropshire are:Best for beer lovers: The Castle Hotel, Booking.comBest for a spa break:...
BBC
Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban to start on 26 August
Yorkshire Water, which supplies five million customers, has announced its first hosepipe ban in 27 years. It said reservoir levels had fallen below 50% for the first time since the drought of 1995 and it would take months of rain for them to recover. Anyone breaking the temporary ban, which...
BBC
One-Day Cup: Stevie Eskinazi's 182 sets up Middlesex win over Surrey, plus round-up
Stevie Eskinazi made the highest score by a Middlesex player in a limited-overs game as they beat Surrey by 102 runs in the One-Day Cup. Eskinazi followed his 146 not out at Durham on Sunday with 182 off 136 balls in his side's 351-7. James Bracey's 104 not out for...
BBC
Conservationists aim to save Derbyshire's swifts
Derbyshire conservationists are pushing housebuilders to install specialised nesting bricks for swifts - one of the UK's most endangered birds. The bricks are hollow and provide a home for the high-flying birds. The number of swifts in the UK is declining rapidly, having fallen by 65% in the past 25...
BBC
Shropshire farmer 'may have to slaughter cows' if no rain
A dairy farmer said he might have to send some of his cows to slaughter if it doesn't rain in August. James Thompson, who runs Sansaw Dairy, in north Shropshire, said the dry weather had reduced the amount of grass available for his herd to eat. "We can't keep feeding...
