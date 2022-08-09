ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Four-star OT Miles McVay commits to Alabama, cites culture

East St. Louis (Ill.) offensive tackle Miles McVay gave his verbal commitment to Alabama on Thursday. McVay, a 6-foot-6, 358-pound four-star (per both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite), had 37 total offers but narrowed it to a few schools before choosing the Tide. "It was a tough decision," he said....
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks: D.K. Metcalf’s new contract is a stepping stone

The Seattle Seahawks made good on their word about working on getting a deal done with rising start D.K. Metcalf. Let’s review the details and look toward Metcalf’s future with the team. The Seattle Seahawks and D.K. Metcalf agreed to an extension last month. Thus making Seattle true...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Idaho State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
State
Hawaii State
247Sports

Huskers make offer to Iowa Western defensive lineman

Nebraska football made a junior college defensive line offer on Thursday, becoming the first offer for Iowa Western CC defensive tackle Quientrail Jamison-Travis. “After a great conversation with @coach_frost I’m am blessed to receive my 1st division one offer from the University Of Nebraska,” he wrote on social media on Thursday announcing the offer.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Five-star Mookie Cook to decide Friday

For a second time, five-star wing Mookie Cook is ready to announce a college decision. A 6-foot-7 small forward from Portland who attends Compass Prep in the Phoenix area and currently ranks No. 4 nationally in 247Sports ranking of the class 0f 2023, Cook originally committed to Dana Altman his home state school Oregon at the end of March before re-opening his recruitment in June.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns

A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
247Sports

New York Jets to sign Duane Brown to two-year deal

The New York Jets will sign free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter. Financials of the deal have not been disclosed yet. The move to sign Brown comes with the need to replace a starter in Mekhi Becton. Earlier in the week, Becton suffered a likely season-ending knee injury. Brown will now slide in and take over that spot to protect quarterback Zach Wilson. However, the Jets will also have to battle the legal issues that stemmed from Brown’s arrest in mid-July.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: WR coach Ron Dugans talks play of Johnny Wilson, Mycah Pittman and improvement of Kentron Poitier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Florida State wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was made available to the media following FSU's final fall camp practice in Jacksonville on Friday. Dugans went in detail on the improved play of receivers like Kentron Poitier and Malik McClain as well as how helpful the additions of Mycah Pittman, Johnny Wilson, and others have been for that room. Here is the full video interview:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Raymond Pulido set to make college choice this weekend

Apple Valley (Calif.) offensive lineman Raymond Pulido is set to make his college choice on Saturday. Pulido has a final five of Alabama, Arizona, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. Not long ago, he told us his game plan was to take a few more visits in the fall and we didn’t expect a decision from him until mid-season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Dl#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New York Giants#Auburn High School#Dawgs#The Associated Press#All American
247Sports

Four-star receiver Ayden Williams sets announcement date

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) four-star receiver Ayden Williams released a decision date Wednesday night of when he'll announce his commitment. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will make the decision official on August 21. Last season Williams had a...
EDUCATION
247Sports

Devin Drew on campus, set to begin Husker career

It took a little extra time in the waiting room maybe, but Devin Drew is on campus and ready to get his Nebraska football career started. The transfer from Texas Tech had been finishing some final classes this summer – and awaiting clearance. The latter has arrived, according to a Tuesday night announcement from the Husker football program. Obviously the interior defensive lineman will have to be a quick study to contribute right away with Nebraska's opener just 18 days away.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

'Mountain Man' Billy Riviere breaks down role of tight end in WSU Coug Raid

PULLMAN -- Third year tight end Billy Riviere looks to have the inside track to be the starter for Washington State based on what Jake Dickert said after a recent practice and how Riviere has performed in all aspects of the tight end role. And on Thursday, the 6-4, 245-pounder from Medina, Minn. broke down the role of the tight end in the Coug Raid.
PULLMAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy