The New York Jets will sign free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter. Financials of the deal have not been disclosed yet. The move to sign Brown comes with the need to replace a starter in Mekhi Becton. Earlier in the week, Becton suffered a likely season-ending knee injury. Brown will now slide in and take over that spot to protect quarterback Zach Wilson. However, the Jets will also have to battle the legal issues that stemmed from Brown’s arrest in mid-July.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO