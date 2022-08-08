ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News

Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
EL PASO, TX
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

Celebrate One of EP’s Unique Shops At Red Door Vintage’s New Location

One of El Paso's unique shops is changing locations after their original location was vandalized back in July. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more. Back in July, their location on Montana Ave. was broken into after an increase of crime sprees in the area. Unfortunately, shop owner Leticia Peña told Kiss FM's Monika that the police really did nothing to help.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too

Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Two El Paso Bookstores Make Top 25 Bookstores in Texas List

Yelp just released their list of the top 25 local bookstores in Texas and two spots in El Paso made the cut. Before tablets and smart phones existed so-called bookworms would peruse local bookstores to find their next great read. I've always loved the atmosphere of a cozy, locally owned...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso

When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

