Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Pasoans Who Love to Party In Vegas Should Explore Emerald Cove
Almost everyone in El Paso loves to travel to Las Vegas for some wild fun. Most El Pasoans who do travel to Las Vegas usually goes to party their life away. If you've been to Las Vegas then you know all about the party lifestyle that goes on there. Most people know Las Vegas is the city that never sleeps.
Which El Paso Businesses Can Easily Be Open 24/7 In the Future
How often do you find yourself staying up late at night, wanting to get a bite to eat, or you need to go to the store? Personally I find myself doing that A LOT. And there are some great stores that I personally would love to see open if I'm out at 2 in the morning.
There’s a Kind Place El Paso Families Can Snag Free Baby Supplies
Luckily, there is a center in El Paso that can be really helpful for women and their children. Especially women who are expecting or currently caring for a baby who need a helping hand with baby supplies. That center is based out of a church in the Northeast part of town.
El Paso Escape Rooms to Help You Prepare for Halloween
Escape rooms are becoming increasingly popular. For those times where you want to try something out of the ordinary, an escape room is the perfect adventure to experience with friends, family and even on a date. An escape room is a room in which you and your party are locked...
Far Eastside Pizza Lovers In Horizon Are Rejoicing About the News
Many years ago the Eastside didn't have very much and is now booming more than ever. The far Eastside seems to be opening all sorts of businesses lately. A lot of us have visited a business in a certain part of town we wish existed closer to us. But when you really love a business distance means nothing to you for your favorite stuff or food.
Celebrate One of EP’s Unique Shops At Red Door Vintage’s New Location
One of El Paso's unique shops is changing locations after their original location was vandalized back in July. The Red Door Vintage is a local shop that specializes in horror, props, makeup, art, accessories, oddities, decals, t-shirts, and more. Back in July, their location on Montana Ave. was broken into after an increase of crime sprees in the area. Unfortunately, shop owner Leticia Peña told Kiss FM's Monika that the police really did nothing to help.
Apple Picking Fun Is Just a Short Drive From El Paso
Apple season is here, and you can be picking your own in less than 2 hours. The late summer family-friendly activity is not only a fun excuse to get out of the city for the day, but it’s also an excellent way to eat fresh and support local area farms.
Hear Newly Released Mars Volta & An Award Winning El Paso Artist
Every Sunday afternoon from 5 to 7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest national rock releases & we shine the spotlight on music from El Paso & around the Borderland: Q-Connected. This week it's all about variety. It'll be a smorgasbord of rock with the sounds of...
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas in El Paso – Already
Can we have until at least Labor Day to get Halloween and Thanksgiving handled before we have to go here?. Retailers thrust the holidays upon us earlier and earlier each year but this, I think, is the soonest I have seen Christmas stuff appear. Costco went into Christmas mode back in July.
What Are Great El Paso After-School Hangouts For College Students
With school back in session, sometimes you need a place to unwind or let off some steam. Especially in college; sometimes the college life can be stressful & exhausting. Joanna already wrote about some favorite hangout spots for high schoolers. So here are some suggestions on where to go for college students.
El Pasoans Have One Last Chance To Shop At Food City Fox Plaza, TODAY!
Food City Fox Plaza will be open for one last time today, August 10th and the public is invited to shop one last time before the family-owned grocery store closes its doors for good. Back in July, the iconic El Paso family-owned grocery store made the shocking announcement that they...
5 Things I’ll Miss from Food City at Fox Plaza
Well, it's happening. Our beloved Food City at Fox Plaza is closing down and their final day is August 10th. After nearly 60 years, the Fox Plaza location will be closing it's doors, forever ending an El Paso tradition. After that, the two options we'll have left are Ranchland at...
Marfa Has The Trans-Pecos Festival & El Paso Needs One Too
Woodstock, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Vanz Warped Tour... these are some of the biggest music festivals we've had in the United States. We've had our share of festivals in El Paso like the Downtown Streetfest, the Sun City Music Fest, or Neon Desert. But there's one festival I think El Paso should ABSOLUTELY have... the Trans-Pecos Festival.
How It All Started at Licon Dairy Farm: Showing a Lovely Legacy
It is safe to say everyone in El Paso has a special place in their hearts for Licon Dairy Farm. I don't know about you, but when I hear the name, I flashback to my childhood days. But this shouldn't just happen to me, I am sure other El Pasoans...
What Former Miss El Paso Laura Harring is Up to These Days
If the name Laura Harring sounds familiar to you- then you probably remember when the bright eyed brunette was crowned Miss El Paso in 1984!. Known as Laura Elena Martinez Harring, she would then compete in the Miss Texas pageant and win!. She then went on to win Miss USA...
Live Active EP Invites Hiker Enthusiasts To Hike-A-Thon Event
Hikers, are you up for a challenge? A hiking challenge that is! If you answer is HECK YES then strap on your hiking shoes, grab your hiking passport and hit the trails with other hiking lovers for Live Active El Paso’s Hike-A-Thon. Live Active El Paso in collaboration with...
Two El Paso Bookstores Make Top 25 Bookstores in Texas List
Yelp just released their list of the top 25 local bookstores in Texas and two spots in El Paso made the cut. Before tablets and smart phones existed so-called bookworms would peruse local bookstores to find their next great read. I've always loved the atmosphere of a cozy, locally owned...
Bounce Houses Might Cause Injuries but Provide Childhood Memories
In El Paso, you know almost every kid party has to have a bounce house, also known as a brinca brinca. It is only tradition to rent one of these babies out for almost every occasion. Birthday, baby shower, 50th birthday celebration, anything BUT a funeral will have a bounce...
What Are The Coolest Hotels in the US? Two Are Outside El Paso
When you stay at a hotel, you want to make sure it's nice & it's affordable. Sometimes you want to stay at one, just for it's sheer unique design. If I was going to mention some of the coolest El Paso hotels, I'd throw in the Wyndham Hotel, the Hotel Indigo, the Gardner Hotel, & the De Soto Hotel (R.I.P.).
Sip, Swill, Taste: Harvest Wine Festival in Las Cruces Is Back Labor Day Weekend
If your favorite time of the day is Wine o’clock then reserve your vino squad for Labor Day. Celebrate the unofficial end of summer sipping, swirling and tasting the three-day weekend away at the 2022 Harvest Wine Festival in Las Cruces. Viva Vino. Wine and live music will take...
