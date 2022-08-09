ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
England's Euro 2022 star Lauren Hemp makes cameo in Hollyoaks in first look at her coaching village team

By Charlotte Hulme
 2 days ago

ENGLAND'S Euro 2022 star Lauren Hemp is set to make a cameo in hit soap Hollyoaks.

Lioness and Manchester City player Lauren, 22, will appear on the E4 show on Wednesday at 7pm, playing herself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0orrit_0hAyBTmI00
Lioness and Manchester City player Lauren Hemp will be appearing in Hollyoaks Credit: Lime Pictures
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34jKXB_0hAyBTmI00
The star was over the moon about her cameo Credit: Lime Pictures

The role will see Lauren coaching Kathleen-Angel’s (played Kiara Mellor) football team, with two of the soap characters, Charlie Osborne (played by Charlie Behan) and Ella Cunningham (played by Erin Palmer), starstruck to have her teaching them.

Discussing her part on the popular soap, Lauren said: “I love Hollyoaks and never miss it so when they posted the scene about us on their Instagram I then shared it on my story.

"Then my agent called and said that I had been invited to come and film a scene. I can’t tell you what I replied but I shouted it down the phone! It was like a dream. I had two dreams in life and they’ve both happened in the last few weeks.”

Lauren described her day of filming as “surreal” and said she couldn’t believe she was appearing on it.

She added: “And people want my picture when I was really nervous but everyone was lovely. I’d love to come back again. I’d like to play a serial killer.”

The football star, whose favourite character is Mercedes McQueen, appeared after Hollyoaks recorded an additional scene to mark England’s win at the Euros, and it features Juliet and Nadira watching a replay of the epic match.

Lauren also discussed her post-Euros life and ambitions, adding: “One of our many goals as the Lionesses over the Euros was to inspire as many girls and boys as possible to be involved in football and it’s important we keep doing that so if you’re playing football then keep doing it or give it a go if you have never tried.

“I had many people in the past tell me that I couldn’t do something but its important that you believe in yourself, you don’t listen to anyone. I think this summer has proved that girls can play football too.”

Lauren will appear in Wednesday 10 th August E4 episode at 7pm, and Thursday 11 th August C4 episode 6:30pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13sqhT_0hAyBTmI00
Lauren described her day of filming as “surreal” Credit: Lime Pictures

