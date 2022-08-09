Creator and founder of VivreSKIN Laboratories Mina-Jacqueline Au authored this story. While aging is inevitable, the good news is that there are simple ways to buy some time and slow down the process. Some of these require minimal changes and adjustments in lifestyle habits. More often than not, we don’t think about the small things and just go straight to minimally invasive procedures or plastic surgery. While those are great solutions, it’s always a good idea to try these simple steps first and delay the need for things that may be more invasive.

SKIN CARE ・ 17 HOURS AGO