West New York, NJ

hudsontv.com

Union City Celebrates PRIDE Day

Photo Credits: Twitter/Union City Commissioner Grullon. Union City held a PRIDE Day flag raising ceremony on Friday afternoon in Washington Park. Mayor Brian Stack and the Board of Commissioners stand with and support the city’s LGBTQ community,. promoting equality and inclusiveness.
UNION CITY, NJ
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out for Chicken Sandwich Scam Here in New York

It might not be as elaborate as a person pretending to play the violin but it is still a scam none the less. If you have been to a store int e Hudson Valley there is a good chance that you have seen the violin scammers in the parking lot. They first started to appear last winter and now they are seen almost everywhere. The scam has now been reported nationwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
West New York, NJ
New York State
West New York, NJ
bklyndesigns.com

Live in New Jersey, Work in New York Taxes (Updated 2022)

New York is where many go to make it big and chase their dreams. Be it in the corporate world, the tech world, or in the world of art and performance, millions flock to New York City for work. There are many reasons why you might be considering working in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Lady Gaga will be in New Jersey tonight

The big event is finally here! Lady Gaga is finally bringing her Chromatica Ball to New Jersey (though it's also billed as Lady Gaga's New York concert). The Chromatica Ball hits the New York region, when it comes to the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, on Thursday, August 11. From...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Olivia Newton John
theobserver.com

Nearby jail gets perfect accreditation score on mandatory review items

The Essex County Correctional Facility earned accreditation from the American Correctional Association, which sets the standards for correctional facilities and detention centers in the United States, American territories and some foreign countries, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said. The facility scored a 100% rating to receive a three-year...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
#Block Party#Dance
94.5 PST

Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
UNION CITY, NJ
CBS New York

More New York City parents turning to homeschooling

NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Etiquette guide: The dos and don’ts in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Haven’t made up your mind on what to order before lining up? Fuhgeddaboudit!. In New York City, there is an unspoken (mostly) list of what to do and what not to do. Myka Meier, an etiquette coach, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the dos and don’ts when visiting or living in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Morristown Minute

Additional Monkeypox Vaccine Sites Open in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, & Passaic

Recent FDA Action on Monkeypox Vaccine will Expand Access to Vaccinations. New vaccine sites will open in four separate counties. New Jersey today announced the opening of additional vaccination sites for monkeypox in Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, and Passaic counties for residents without a confirmed exposure who believe they may have been exposed or are at high risk for having been exposed to the virus.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

