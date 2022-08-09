Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas ablaze
ORANGE — Orange Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith says they believe a fire at former NFL Free Safety Earl Thomas was caused by a lightning strike. They said they were able to breach the home, but had to pull back and fight defensively due to the severity of the blaze.
Home of former NFL star Earl Thomas catches fire Thursday evening
ORANGE, Texas — Firefighters have contained the fire that destroyed the home of former National Football League player and Southeast Texas native Earl Thomas. The home is located at FM 1130 and Bear Path Drive in Orange. Chief Matt Manshack with Little Cypress Fire and Orange County ESD 3...
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Moore brothers officially home; family thrilled with prayers received
MAURICEVILLE – On the morning of July 27, a horrific traffic crash took place that is every parent’s worst fear. Mauriceville brothers Clayton, Hayden and Peanut Moore, along with two other friends, were heading to a football practice and workout at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School when their vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
therecordlive.com
Phillip Muckelrath, 83, Bridge City
Phillip Muckelrath, 83, of Bridge City, passed away on August 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 15, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Phillip was born on September 4, 1938, he was the son of Jonny Ray Muckelrath and Drury Ritchie. He was a simple and humble man. Phillip thoroughly enjoyed his career as an electrician for 40 years before retiring from Ameripol Synpol in Port Neches. He kept himself busy, and took great pleasure working in his garage building classic cars and hot rods. Phillip liked to spend his free time fishing and watching old westerns. He was a man of few words but when Phillip spoke you knew it had meaning. Phillip was deeply loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jonny Ray Muckelrath and Drury Ritchie; and daughter, Belinda Neal.
therecordlive.com
Michael Christopher Wilkerson, 40, Orange
Michael Christopher Wilkerson, 40, of Orange, passed away on August 6, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones. A memorial gathering will be from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Born in Channelview, Texas, on June 28, 1982, he was the son of Randy and Donna Wilkerson. Michael proudly served the United States as a Marine in the Iraq War. He took great pleasure in helping everyone he could, he was an amazing caretaker by nature. Michael was a member of Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars or a gun he’d acquired for his collection. Michael loved his cats and spending time with his mother every minute he could. He is preceded in death by his father, Randy Wilkerson; sister, Casey Wilkerson; grandparents, David and Betty Clayton, Mary and William Wilkerson; aunts, Nancy Drake, and Debbie Couch.
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
therecordlive.com
LSCO laying the foundation for career growth in SETX with new CDL Facility
ORANGE, TX - Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) shared progress this week on the construction of a new Commercial Driver's License (CDL) training facility, made possible by a grant from the Office of Governor Greg Abbott. The state’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund awarded LSCO an $800,000 grant to build...
Bridge City baseball player returns home after helping US defeat Venezuela in the U-12 Baseball World Cup
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A 12-year-old Bridge City baseball star returned to his home turf in Southeast Texas on Tuesday after a huge win abroad. Ty Chambless helped the U.S. defeat Venezuela to win the U-12 Baseball World Cup in Taiwan. The community turned out to welcome him home....
newtoncountynews.net
Another Happy Home in Newton County
The last home has been completed under the Newton County 2015-2016 Housing Assistance Program. On Friday, July 29, 2022, Judge Kenneth Weeks and Andrew Harmon with the Texas General Land Office had the opportunity to present Patsy Sykes of Burkeville with the keys to her new home. It was such a special day for the homeowner.
MySanAntonio
Access to popular Sabine Lake ramps coming in 2023
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sabine Lake boaters and anglers will soon be able to use the Broadway and Mesquite Point boat ramps again thanks to a donation from the Cheniere Foundation. The two boat ramps were heavily damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017,...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Port Arthur Independent School District students head back to classroom
The 2022-2023 school year began on Wednesday for students in Port Arthur Independent School District. Over at Travis Elementary School approximately 600 students entered the doors and headed either to the cafeteria or the gym. Principal Israel Taylor and staff were outside directing traffic and greeting parents and students with...
Collapsed! Texas Bridges That Have Fallen Apart And Left To Rot!
The last thing you want to do is get on a collapsed bridge. Whether it has collapsed at the middle portion of the bridge or somewhere at the end, a collapsed bridge is not good. Whether it was due to time, weather, or catastrophic event, bridges sometimes don't last forever. Some bridges are repaired, and some are abandoned and left to rot. We have found some bridges here in Texas that you definitely want to do a U-Turn on and don't get on! Thing is, most of these bridges are only reachable thru drones nowadays!
KTRE
Crews respond to fires in Tyler County
Tyler ISD announced it is engaging in a renewed effort to address the issue of vaping on school campuses. Sabine County man convicted of murder still on the run after 6 months. Edgar’s sister, Jena, says in part, “at this point, neither I or my family members know if my brother is dead or alive.” Edgar’s sister says she believes the search for her brother has been disappointing, and the family at one point assumed Edgar had taken his own life.
tigerdroppings.com
Lunch in Lake Charles?
Going through on Friday. I need a good lunch spot, preferably not too far off I-10. Nothing fancy, but good food. Thanks!. Steamboat Bills will get mentioned I'm sure. I haven't been there in forever so can't vouch for how good it is now. Famous Foods - Wet Cracklin is...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
KFDM-TV
BASF internships create jobs for local students
BEAUMONT, TX — BASF holds an annual summer internship program at their work sites. This year five students joined the TotalEnergies Petrochemicals LLC site in Port Arthur while four other students interned at the BASF Beaumont site. This program allows students to work side by side with employees on...
