Phillip Muckelrath, 83, of Bridge City, passed away on August 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday, August 15, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Phillip was born on September 4, 1938, he was the son of Jonny Ray Muckelrath and Drury Ritchie. He was a simple and humble man. Phillip thoroughly enjoyed his career as an electrician for 40 years before retiring from Ameripol Synpol in Port Neches. He kept himself busy, and took great pleasure working in his garage building classic cars and hot rods. Phillip liked to spend his free time fishing and watching old westerns. He was a man of few words but when Phillip spoke you knew it had meaning. Phillip was deeply loved and will be missed by all his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jonny Ray Muckelrath and Drury Ritchie; and daughter, Belinda Neal.

