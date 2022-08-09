ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Apartment Therapy

How to Make Use Of an IKEA PAX In A Small Space Without Even Having A Closet

Whether you’re struggling with an extensive wardrobe or limited storage space, IKEA usually comes in clutch when it comes to customizing closets. For lots of small-space dwellers, dreams of having beautifully organized clothes and accessories is short-lived due to a lack of square footage. One TikToker may have cracked the code for your closet woes though, and she did it in less than 500 square feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Tables#Coffee Cup#Table A#Interior Design
Daily Mail

'It's an environmental disaster!' Worst House on the Street viewers slam couple's 'plastic garden' and accuse them of ruining the space with 'fake grass' and 'awful' faux plants

Viewers of Worst House on the Street slammed a couple who transformed the garden of their terrace home with fake grass and plastic plants - with many branding it 'an environmental catastrophe.'. Gemma, 34, and Scott, 42, from York, appeared on the Channel 4 programme last night as they revealed...
ENVIRONMENT
thespruce.com

Where to Put Knobs and Handles on Kitchen Cabinets

Cabinets and drawers are found in almost every kitchen, and they provide ample storage space for food, plates, pots, pans, cups, and cutlery. To access the cabinets, most have knobs or handles, and knowing where to put them is essential for a functional kitchen. Use this guide to learn where to put knobs and handles on kitchen cabinets and why placement matters.
NBC News

This dish rack changed the game for my tiny kitchen

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Growing up, I lived in the suburbs. (Read...
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

These alien-looking floor lamps are both cute and creepy

There’s no better conversation starter than lamps that look like they’re out to get you and embrace you. Most lamps are purely functional fixtures, especially at home, where they are used to provide adequate lighting to a space. Some lamps, like chandeliers and pendant lamps, are also decorative pieces that accentuate a room. There is, however, also a class of lamps that are more for show than function, serving a purpose beyond illumination. Sure, they can probably still light up a room to set a mood, but they can be forgiven if they don’t. “The Pink Robots Won” definitely falls under the category of decorative lighting that may or may not brighten up a room sufficiently, but these lamps will definitely get people talking and maybe even gushing because of their eclectic forms that inspire both awe and unease in equal measures.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Fluff Stack is a fluffy furniture set made from denim waste

There are a few things in life that humans can never get enough of that aren’t food. These include furniture for living spaces and clothes for our bodies. Fortunately, these two classes of products are quite ubiquitous, mostly thanks to manufacturing technologies and cheap materials. Unsurprisingly, mass-produced products aren’t the most sustainable products, and even seemingly innocent textiles have their own dirty laundry, no pun intended, when it comes to the environment. There’s also the matter of wasted unused materials like scraps and overruns that are simply discarded, often at the expense of the planet. Finding a good use for these bits and pieces might not be that easy, but one such artist thought outside the box to turn denim waste into the unlikeliest of new products: pieces of furniture.
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

This tiny floating home is a restored boat originally built for the Expo’86 in Canada

Nestled in the Sailor’s Cove marina in British Columbia is a beautiful tiny floating cottage, that was once upon a time, a boat! Originally, one of the twenty-five boats built in Victoria for the Expo’86, Pax had fallen into disrepair and was lovingly brought to life by Jason and Cayley. They purchased the ship for under $6000 and transformed it over the course of a year and a half. Jason is a professional boat builder, whereas Cayley is a professional carpenter – they truly were the ones for the job!
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

Clippy mood light lets you have “birds” around you

Birds are usually associated with being around nature, de-stressing, and relaxation. But if you don’t spend a lot of time outdoors or you live in an area where birds are rarely seen around your area, you probably will have to settle for watching bird videos or looking at their pictures. The other option would have to be placing accessories or bird-like things around your workspace so you’ll be reminded that there are still living things outside of your screen.
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to put clean fitted sheets on the bed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother had a very strange way of changing the sheets on the family's beds when my mother and her siblings were growing up. She never changed the bedsheets all at once. Instead, she changed one single sheet at a time.

