I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO