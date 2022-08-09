Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
nypressnews.com
BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival brings entertainment, healing to the community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out The BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival. Atlanta Now’s Valencia Jones shares why it’s bringing both entertainment and healing to the community. The BeREGGAE...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Atlanta
Honor civil rights heroes, bike on a former railway, try 100 types of Coke, and more. Steeped in history from the Civil War to the civil rights movement, Atlanta holds immense cultural importance. Today, it's a hot spot for those looking to dive into both the past and the present, from its museums and historical sites to its music and food scenes.
Dozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Center
ATLANTA — Dozens of healthcare professionals concerned with a plan to lease space at the Atlanta City Detention Center to improve overDozens of healthcare professionals call for closure of Atlanta City Detention Centercrowding at Fulton County's jail had one main message Friday: "we're not letting up." They group believes...
AccessAtlanta
T.I. honored with Outstanding Citizen Award at Georgia Capitol
Atlanta’s own is getting recognized by his city. Rapper and actor, Clifford Harris, better known as T.I. was recently recognized for his community service. The Grammy award-winning artist was presented with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by Georgia State Representative Debra Bazemore at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. T.I. shared the news via his Instagram page.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
Eater
Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta
The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
Atlanta Magazine
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14
Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
AccessAtlanta
10 Black-owned boutiques in Atlanta to support
There is no question that Atlanta’s Black historical and cultural roots run deep in the city. With that comes the significance of Atlanta’s Black community and ultimately, the influence it has on the world. The city is home to an array of remarkable Black-owned local businesses that play...
IN THIS ARTICLE
atlantafi.com
Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend
Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
buckhead.com
Buckhead isn’t the same dining town it used to be
I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
wuga.org
Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia
The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta City Council fighting to save longtime businesses being threatened by inflation
ATLANTA — Over the past two decades, Savage Pizza has become a staple in Atlanta’s Little Five Points neighborhood. Now the Atlanta City Council wants to help legacy businesses like Savage and others across the city survive inflation, rising rents and the city’s growth. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Former Buckhead Home of Legendary Golfer Bobby Jones Hits the Market
Situated on over 1.6 acres in Tuxedo Park, this 6-bedroom, 5 and 2 half bath estate exudes old world appeal throughout every room of the house.
AccessAtlanta
Treat yourself to bottomless rosé at TWO urban licks this month
We know what you’re thinking: What could be better than rosé at brunch? It’s hard to beat a good time with friends, but we’ve got something even better — unlimited rosé at brunch while sitting outside surrounded by beautiful views of Atlanta!. TWO urban...
CBS 46
City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
WXIA 11 Alive
Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service
A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Metro area mourns passing of daughter of civil rights giant
ATLANTA — Justine Boyd says it’s one of the most heartwarming videos she ever recorded. “She’d always ask her dad to sing her a song that he’d sing to her when she was a little girl, and one of her favorites was ‘You Are My Sunshine,’” Boyd said.
Eater
Five Atlanta Food and Drink Events to Check Out This Weekend
There’s rarely a day in Atlanta now when a pop-up dinner, food festival, or cool culinary soiree isn’t taking place around town. These food happenings are part of what helps keep Atlanta’s dining scene fun and vibrant. Each week, Eater sifts through Atlanta’s crowded events calendar and...
Day & Night Cereal Bar to Open First Georgia Location in Atlantic Station
Nostalgic cereal bar will offer both breakfast and dessert options at the mixed-use development.
Comments / 0