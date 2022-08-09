ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TripAdvisor Blog

15 fun and unique things you can only do in Atlanta

Honor civil rights heroes, bike on a former railway, try 100 types of Coke, and more. Steeped in history from the Civil War to the civil rights movement, Atlanta holds immense cultural importance. Today, it's a hot spot for those looking to dive into both the past and the present, from its museums and historical sites to its music and food scenes.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

T.I. honored with Outstanding Citizen Award at Georgia Capitol

Atlanta’s own is getting recognized by his city. Rapper and actor, Clifford Harris, better known as T.I. was recently recognized for his community service. The Grammy award-winning artist was presented with an Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by Georgia State Representative Debra Bazemore at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. T.I. shared the news via his Instagram page.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Eater

Take Note of These Four Restaurant Openings Around Atlanta

The Bun Factory recently opened in the former Melody Hot Pot (and before that Chef Liu) space at Pinetree Plaza on Buford Highway. The restaurant serves a mix of Chinese dumplings and dim sum as well as Thai and Malaysian fare, including red curry chicken and Penang curry, among other dishes listed on its extensive menu.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won't want to miss: August 11-14

Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 Black-owned boutiques in Atlanta to support

There is no question that Atlanta’s Black historical and cultural roots run deep in the city. With that comes the significance of Atlanta’s Black community and ultimately, the influence it has on the world. The city is home to an array of remarkable Black-owned local businesses that play...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Super Friends Praise Fest Comes To Atlanta This Weekend

Downtown Atlanta is going to be jumping up and down in the spirit this weekend. The Super Friends Praise Fest is coming to town. The event is set for Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. The show, which will be hosted by social media influencers Lexi...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

INTERVIEW: Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mariya Murrow interviewed Nouveau Bar & Grill owner Ebony Austin for Black Restaurant Week 2022. Austin discussed her experience opening a restaurant just before the COVID-19 pandemic, traveling and notable celebrities who have stopped into the restaurant. She shouted out Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss for her support of Black-owned restaurants during the pandemic. Nouveau has locations in Jonesboro and College Park.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead isn't the same dining town it used to be

I have lived in Atlanta, specifically Buckhead, since my family moved here in 1978. The last time I moved back was after working and studying culinary arts in San Francisco in 2005. After spending time food-obsessed in the Bay Area, I returned with fresh eyes to a city evolving into the dining town I imagined it could be. While many diners and food writers lamented the lack of Michelin stars and James Beard awards, those who looked beyond the low-hanging fruit discovered an embarrassment of riches.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Biden-Harris Administration Awarded Nearly $50 Million for 2 Projects in Georgia

The Biden-Harris Administration has awarded nearly $50 million for 2 projects in Georgia as a part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. About half of the funding will go towards improvements to North Avenue. This will include updated traffic signals, bus stops, sidewalks, and drainage...
GEORGIA STATE
AccessAtlanta

Treat yourself to bottomless rosé at TWO urban licks this month

We know what you’re thinking: What could be better than rosé at brunch? It’s hard to beat a good time with friends, but we’ve got something even better — unlimited rosé at brunch while sitting outside surrounded by beautiful views of Atlanta!. TWO urban...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

City of Atlanta residents and employees get free zoo admission

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and employees of the city of Atlanta or Fulton County will be able to get into Zoo Atlanta free Aug. 13-14. All they’ll need is proof of residence or employment, such as an ID card or utility bill. Free admission is available for two adults and four children per party.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Brianna Grier's Celebration of Life service

A man reaches out to touch the casket as it is removed from the church during a funeral service for Brianna Grier Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Atlanta. The 28-year-old Georgia woman died after she fell from a moving patrol car following her arrest. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Five Atlanta Food and Drink Events to Check Out This Weekend

There’s rarely a day in Atlanta now when a pop-up dinner, food festival, or cool culinary soiree isn’t taking place around town. These food happenings are part of what helps keep Atlanta’s dining scene fun and vibrant. Each week, Eater sifts through Atlanta’s crowded events calendar and...
ATLANTA, GA

