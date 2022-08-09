MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Francoise “Frances” C. Pomainville, 88 of Massena passed away on Monday morning August 8, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Friends and family may be received at the Phillips Memorial Home, located at 64 Andrews Street on Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 10:00 am, until the time of funeral at noon at Church of Sacred Heart with Rev. Mark Reilly Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

