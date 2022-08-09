Anyone notice the more we pay parents to raise their kids the more violent these kids become? This is not working. Too many of our children are being treated like a government paycheck. It makes them angry as we see every day.
thank you Bernie. I'm a single mother lost home vehicle and have 2 daughter in school I'm in need of assistance I'm also suffered spinal damage. please start agreeing then disagreeing. many families including children are constantly getting ill taking their family and their own lives. schools are being close down jobs are closing down and all we get is more traffic patterns. THE STRUGGLE IS REAL FOR ALL OF US
Sir I mean no disrespect but we all need help not just people with children and people on welfare.I have always respected Bernie but people on SSI and SSDI are struggling do to the Cost of living so please help us all sir!
Comments / 32