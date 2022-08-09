Read full article on original website
What would the Inflation Reduction Act do for Indiana? Experts explain effects on solar, businesses
The federal Inflation Reduction Act could help Indiana utilities and other businesses to adopt renewable energy like solar — but whether it will encourage Indiana residents to do the same is unclear. Indiana University professor David Konisky researches environmental and energy policy. “So for utilities, there's a lot of...
Indiana taxpayer refund paper checks are finally going out, with added inflation relief
Hoosiers still waiting on paper checks for their $125 automatic taxpayer refund should start to receive them next week. The state will also begin sending out the new, $200 inflation relief payments soon. Last year, the state collected way more revenue than it expected. And because of that, it triggered...
South Bend’s lone abortion clinic to close when new state law takes effect
The Whole Woman’s Health Clinic in South Bend — the only one in Michiana that provides abortions — will close next month when Indiana’s new abortion ban takes effect. But until then, Midwest Advocacy Director Sharon Lau said abortion is still legal in the state. “We...
Milk drives will be held across Indiana as infant shortage continues
The Indiana Department of Health and The Milk Bank have partnered to host donated breast milk drives across the state as the nationwide infant formula shortage continues. The Milk Bank, an Indianapolis-based non-profit, provides donated breast milk to babies in the neonatal intensive care unit and babies with medical needs who benefit from human milk. The Milk Bank Advancement Director Jenna Streit said the non-profit helped around 100 families who couldn’t find formula during the shortage, which began in May after supply chain issues and formula recalls.
Democratic leaders, candidates speak against abortion ban, hope to motivate voters for fall election
Democratic candidates for statewide offices on Tuesday warned about possible financial and health dangers from the state's recent abortion ban. Party leadership hopes to motivate voters in opposition to the ban. Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said voters have the power to inspire change if they are dissatisfied. “Hoosier...
Indiana 3rd graders could read better before the pandemic
Indiana’s literacy rate for students finishing third grade is near the lowest point of the past decade. Results out Wednesdayshow nearly 1 in 5 Indiana third graders lacked strong vocabularies and phonics – the fundamental skills required to become a young reader and academically successful. Statewide, 81.6 percent...
Holcomb calls special election to fill Walorski vacancy, to be held along with general
Gov. Eric Holcomb has called a special election to fill the vacancy left by U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Jimtown)’s death. The special election will take place on the same day as the general election this fall, Nov. 8. Parties have until Aug. 26 to select their candidates for the special election.
As Indiana students head back to school, families feel the pinch of inflation
Students are returning back for a new school year in Indiana. High inflation is making it difficult for low-income families to purchase school supplies. WFYI’s Elizabeth Gabriel went to a back-to-school supplies drive in Indianapolis to find out how families are trying to make ends meet. This article was...
Rep. Liz Cheney's political career hangs in the balance as Wyoming goes to the polls
Wyoming voters will decide the fate of Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday. The Wyoming Republican has angered many GOP voters for taking a stand against former President Donald Trump and his lies about the 2020 election. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd is in Wyoming talking with voters. This...
