ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

$300 off a MacBook Pro and 11 Other Back to School Tech Deals to Score Right Now

By Brandt Ranj and Sage Anderson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The start of the fall semester is right around the corner, which means new classes, late nights, and back to school tech deals.

If you’re still looking for the right computer, or a couple of extra gadgets to help you inside or outside the classroom, we’ve got you covered. Below you’ll find deals on the everything from speakers and headphones , to room essentials like TVs and coffee machines . While these deals are perfect for students, almost none of them are tied to an official “back to school” sale, so their prices can return to normal at any time.

For even more deals, check out our more extensive guide to back to school sales , which covers discounts on clothes, furniture, and bedding in addition to tech.

1. Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JNIyd_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

Apple’s iPad Air is one of our favorite tablets, and it’s currently $40 off. The 5th Gen has an upgraded 12MP Ultra Wide FaceTime HD camera, which makes your background look a little brighter if you’re still taking virtual Zoom classes. You can also shoot and edit 4K video on the 10.9-inch display, making it a breeze if you’re a film student, or just want to capture this semester’s memories. It’s also the easiest (and lightest) way to carry around your required reading list, class notes, and personal book library.

Buy: Apple iPad Air (5h Gen) $559.00

2. AirPods Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvGgp_0hAxoMb700

Apple rarely discounts its tech, but you can save $69 on its AirPods Pro right now. The totally wireless earbuds support ANC (active noise cancellation) offer up to five hours of music playback on a single charge, and come in a wireless charging battery case. The battery case charges your AirPods when they’re inside, and can add up to 18 additional hours of playback time.

Buy: Apple AirPods Pro $174.00

3. Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD Fire TV

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Gpis_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

Insignia’s 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV is the perfect set for dorm rooms, and it’s just $99.99 right now.

It has a resolution of 720P (HD), so your videos will look very clear, and it has Fire TV built right in, so you can access popular streaming services without plugging in a media streamer. This TV has three HDMI ports (enough for you to connect all of your gadgets at once), one USB port, an Ethernet port, and support for both Wi-Fi and Alexa.

As a bonus, the TV uses DTS TruSurround audio system, so you’ll get that total immersion surround sound.

Buy: Insignia 32-Inch Smart HD Fire TV $99.99

4. MacBook Pro

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10wZev_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

We consider the MacBook Pro the gold standard for Apple laptops, and it’s currently available for $300 off.

This model comes with Apple’s powerful M1 chip that enhances battery life and performance, 16GB (gigabytes) of memory, 512GB of storage and a 14-inch high resolution “Liquid Retina” display. These specs are more than good enough for writing papers, creating presentations, streaming videos in HD or 4K, or light image, music or video editing.

The computer has a 1080P HD webcam, so you can video chat without plugging in an external one, and a Thunderbolt port, which allows you to plug in accessories like an external monitor . All of this power comes in a laptop that weighs 3.5 pounds.

If you need a college laptop that’s going to last longer than your four years of school, this is a great pick.

Buy: MacBook Pro $2,199.00

Note: If you know you need even more power, you can save $200 on a 16-inch MacBook Pro . It’s available for $2,249 on Amazon.

5. Sony LinkBuds S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hFUWY_0hAxoMb700

Sony

Sony updates it’s best-in-class noise-cancellation with its latest LinkBuds S, which are on sale right now for $52 off.

The earbuds’ smart features actually learn from your behavior, and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment. That means it’ll pump up the noise-cancelling when you’re on public trans port, but as soon as you start walking to class, it’ll let in a bit more ambient noise so you can stay aware of your surroundings.

The new Integrated Processor V1 gives you crisp, balanced sound quality so your tunes sound great with or without noise-cancellation. This is a solid pick if you want earbuds that’ll help you stay productive throughout the semester.

Buy: Sony LinkBuds S $148.00

5. Canon imageCLASS Wireless Printer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g4B8a_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

If I could only recommend one tech accessory to college students based on personal experience, it’d be a printer. Canon’s imageCLASS LBP6230DW is a compact, space-saving printer and is on sale for 6% off.

It can print at a rate of 26 pages per minute, and supports Wi-Fi, so you can print from your computer, tablet, or phone without a cable. Finally, since it only prints in black and white (you won’t really need color when you’re printing pages for class readings), you’ll only need to replace one kind of toner cartridge, which can save you a few bucks down the road.

Buy: Canon imageCLASS Wireless Printer $159.00

6. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4rDz_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is one of the most well-rounded Windows PCs available right now, and it’s currently $455 cheaper than normal.

This version of the machine has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of Memory, 128GB of storage, and a 12.3-inch high resolution touch screen. The laptop comes with a keyboard, which can be detached to put the Surface Pro 7 into “tablet” mode. This two-in-one approach is great if you prefer using touch screens for general tasks, but need a keyboard for productivity work. Like a tablet, the Surface Pro 7 has both a back-facing camera (8 megapixels) and front-facing camera (5 megapixels), which can be used for video conferencing.

The Surface Pro 7 has one USB-C port, USB-A port, and one Surface Connect port for connecting peripherals, and a MicroSD card slot that lets you expand its storage with a memory card. This computer weighs 1.7 pounds on its own, and 2.4 pounds with its keyboard attached.

If you need a sleek, powerful, 2-in-1 Windows laptop, Microsoft’s Surface Pro 7 is a great choice.

Buy: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 $874.99

7. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05s52f_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

Beats’ Solo3 on-ear headphones give you practically unbeatable all-day listening capabilities. The headphones, which are currently $70 off, supports Siri controls, gets up to 40 hours of battery life per charge, and supports Apple’s Spatial Audio, which means it can create an even more immerse experience for music, movies, and games.

They feature Apple’s W1 chip, which reduces lag when they’re paired with Apple devices, although they can be paired to any phone, tablet, or computer over Bluetooth. Beats’ drivers sound great (we’ve tested several of their headphones), but what sets the Solo3s apart is how it optimizes sound quality for the longest listening sesh possible. If you’re trying to make it through a study sesh, or want a pair of headphones that sound and look great, this is your best bet.

Buy: Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129.95

8. Samsung 28-Inch UE570 UHD 4K Gaming Monitor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZSeQ_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

One of the easiest ways to boost your productivity is connecting your computer to an external monitor.

This 4K monitor from Samsung is $30 cheaper than normal, and doesn’t skimp on features. Its high resolution will make images, video, and text look extremely clear. It has a one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, so you can hook up your computer and two additional gadgets (a game console, for instance) and use the monitor as a 4K TV.

One feature that helps distinguish this monitor from its competition is its “eye saver mode,” which gently reduces the amount of blue light it emits, so your eyes don’t get irritated after a long night of schoolwork.

Buy: Samsung 28-Inch UE570 UHD 4K Gaming Monitor $329.99

9. Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yCSVB_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

Acer’s offering a $110 discount on its Nitro 5 gaming laptop, and it’s the perfect fit if you’re a PC gamer who needs a portable machine.

It has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor running at 4.5GHz, 8GB of memory, 256GB of storage, a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and a 15.6-inch 1080P display. It may not have a touch screen, but the Nitro 5’s display has a 144Hz (hertz) refresh rate, so games will run super smoothly. The laptop has an RGB keyboard, which you can customize to show the color you like, which is a nice piece of flair.

This laptop has two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, and one HDMI port. From a power and connectivity perspective the Acer Nitro 5 is well-equipped to handle just about anything you throw at it. Whether you play a lot of games, do graphics-intensive work like video and image editing, or need a machine with a lot of power under the hood, you won’t be disappointed.

Buy: Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop $729.92

10. Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZisT8_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

Edifier’s R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers are the perfect all-in-one dorm room audio system, and they’re 20% off right now.

The speakers have two drivers (the part of a speaker that produces sound) a 4-inch woofer to handle midrange and low frequencies, and a 13mm silk dome tweeter to handle the highs. By spreading sounds across two drivers, you end up with more detail in your audio.

The main reason we’re recommending these speakers (besides great sound) is that they’re active (also known as powered) speakers. That means they’ve got an amplifier built inside of them, so you don’t need a separate one for your system. The speakers have two sets of RCA inputs, an optical input, and a coaxial input, so you can connect a turntable and TV to them at the same time.

If you want a great-sounding compact stereo system for your dorm, this is the set to get.

Buy: Edifier R1280T Powered Bookshelf Speakers $95.99

11. Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIY4u_0hAxoMb700

Amazon

Great for dorm rooms, and smaller kitchen spaces, supply your semester’s caffeine habit with Keurig’s K-Slim coffee maker — and this deal gets you $45 off so you can score this machine for under $100. This compact single-serve coffee machine is less than 5 inches wide, but can brew up to 4 cups at a time without needing a refill for the 46 ounce reservoir.

Choose from three different sizes to whip up the coffee that best suits your level of midterms or finals burnout. It even accommodates travel mugs, so you can take that fresh cup to go when you’re running out the door to class. You won’t have to wait on line and risk being late for class either — the K-Slim has your coffee ready in minutes.

Buy: Keurig K-Slim Single Serve Coffee Maker $103.96

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

With Feds Circling, Trump Asks Allies: Who’s ‘Wearing a Wire’?

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump is worried he may have a rat — or multiple rats — in his midst. He’s wondering if his phones are tapped, or even if one of his buddies could be “wearing a wire.” As the federal and state investigations into Trump and his orbit swell, so have the former president’s suspicions, according to two sources familiar with the matter and another two people close to the twice-impeached former Oval Office occupant.  This summer, Trump has asked close associates if they think his communications are being monitored by the feds, or — per...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Split After Nine Months: ‘It Lasted Longer Than We Thought,’ Says World

Click here to read the full article. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have ended their nine-month relationship, bringing to an end an unlikely whirlwind romance that both captivated and confused fans — and generated a seemingly never-ending supply of tabloid drama. Rolling Stone has learned that the reality TV mogul and former Saturday Night Live comedian parted ways this week, citing the couple’s busy schedules and long-distance relationship as the reason behind the split. The breakup comes just weeks after a trailer for the upcoming season of Hulu’s The Kardashians showed the Skims founder and her then-beau hopping into the shower together. Kardashian,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Samsung Tv#Tech#Macbook Pro#Apple S Ipad Air#The 5th Gen
CNET

Have You Cleared Your iPhone Cache This Month?

Your iPhone lets you browse the internet for virtually anything. Looking for a new recipe? Easy. Need a new internet provider? You can do that, too. Trying to figure out which actor appeared in the most 007 movies? Just search online. (The answer: Desmond Llewelyn, who appeared as Q in 17 Bond films from the '60s through the '90s.)
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
ANC
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Google
GeekyGadgets

How to delete messages from Messenger app

Sometimes it is necessary to clean up conversations with your favorite or not so favorite contacts to help keep your messenger app little more organized. If you are interested in learning how to delete conversations, photos and messages from the official Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Both from within the official application and also directly from the official website.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing

Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Delete these 36 infected Android apps from your phone now

It seems we can’t go a week without a bunch of malicious apps being discovered in the Google Play Store. Google recently took down a whopping 52 apps capable of intercepting passwords, stealing Facebook credentials and taking screenshots of private conversations. Tap or click here to ensure you don’t have any installed on your phone.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Can someone tell if I block their number?

Today's technologies are all about connection: See what this person is doing, watch what your doorbell camera is seeing, read what that person is posting. We're connected with others in ways we never thought possible mere decades ago. And it's no surprise: humans are social creatures. But what happens when...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.
TECHNOLOGY
laptopmag.com

17 innocent-looking Android apps are stealing banking credentials — delete them before you're next

Your banking credentials aren't safe, according to Trend Micro (opens in new tab) research, especially if you have one of the malware-infested apps they've discovered in their cybersecurity report. These Google Play Store apps appear to be innocuous, but they are injected with banking trojans and behind users' backs, they're collecting sensitive information, including banking details, passwords, emails, texts, and more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNET

iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone 11: How Apple's Cheap Phones Stack Up

The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells at $429 (£419, AU$719), making it an appealing option for shoppers on a budget. But you could say the same about the similarly priced iPhone 11, which offers advantages such as a bigger screen and dual cameras for $499 (£489, AU$849).
CELL PHONES
SPY

It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
ELECTRONICS
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to save battery life on your Android phone

Once upon a time, phones such as the original Motorola Droid had interchangeable batteries. You could keep an extra charged battery on hand and swap them out when needed. It was a lot more convenient and lightweight than dragging around a heavy battery pack, and it kept the phone going strong over the course of the busiest workday.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy