Read full article on original website
Related
News4Jax.com
Score the best thrift store finds for back-to-school shopping
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thrifting -- that’s an option for parents as they get their students ready for school. Thrifting clothing and school supplies are friendly to your wallet! It also gives kids a chance to learn how to shop smart. We are showing you what you can get...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix Continues its Home State Expansion with New Store in Jacksonville
Publix Food Markets on Thursday opened its newest Florida location at the Shoppes at East San Marco in Jacksonville. The 39,209-square-foot supermarket at 2039 Hendricks Ave Ste 325 features a multi-level shopping experience with a Publix Liquors and garage on the first level and the main store on the second level.
Veteran-owned boxing gym opens in Downtown Jacksonville, hopes to revitalize area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From corporate to K-O, one local man is taking his passion for boxing up a notch. When the only boxing gym in the Urban Core closed, Ellis McGhee saw it as an opportunity. He wanted to invest in an area of Jacksonville that's in need of...
News4Jax.com
The go-to spot for vintage apparel
A new spot has opened up off Beach Blvd. & Hodges and it has unique items from everything Vintage, Sneakers, and Streetwear in Duval County. This will be you new #1 go to spot for vintage Jaguar apparel as well. Owner Kameron Mitchell said he dedicated the last 3 years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jacksonville Daily Record
Smilies Coffee on Westside to open Aug. 19 with free beverages
A new venture hopes to give coffee drinkers and fans of noncarbonated cold beverages something to smile about in West Jacksonville. Smilies Coffee plans to open Aug. 19 at 7411 103rd St., about a third of a mile west of Interstate 295. The company is owned by former Portland, Oregon,...
News4Jax.com
Bringing the Caribbean to Jacksonville
The Jacksonville Caribbean Carnival brings the Caribbean to Jacksonville annually in the hot summer month of August. Come out and enjoy Caribbean culture through their food, artists and mas bands. Come “lime” with us! The event will be held on Saturday, August 13th at Metropolitan Park, from noon to 9pm. It is a three part event, with a parade, festival and concert.
globalmunchkins.com
15 Awesome Things to do in Jacksonville with Kids!
Jacksonville, Florida is famously known as being the largest city in Florida. Luckily, this means there are various things to do for kids of all ages. Like Orlando, It’s packed with fun things for the entire family, including nature parks, beaches, public gardens, museums, and galleries. However, certain attractions or places may be temporarily closed or require reservations. Before booking and planning a trip, make sure to ensure their availability. Check out our list of things to do in Jacksonville with kids!
Smilies Coffee host soft opening Thursday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Smilies Coffee is the newest business to set up shop on Jacksonville's west side. “It’s going to be our first shop and we just want to give it our all here," Co-owner Slav Mikhalets said. The drive-thru-only shop is located at 7411, 103rd Street and...
News4Jax.com
New Publix 20 years in the making finally opens in East San Marco
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A long-awaited Publix opened its doors in East San Marco Thursday morning after being in the works for 20 years. Dozens were through the doors in the first hour Thursday with balloons set up at the main entrance to welcome them in after the 7 a.m. ribbon cutting.
Jacksonville ranked one of the worst Florida cities for dogs, according to survey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Is Jacksonville dog-friendly or dog-unfriendly? And, what even makes a city dog-friendly?. According to a survey by Excel Pest Services, Jacksonville and Spring Hill rank as the worst cities for families with dogs. Out of the 20 towns and cities analyzed, Clearwater comes in shampoo'd and...
News4Jax.com
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
Eater
7 Delightful Doughnut Shops in Jacksonville
There’s nothing better than Saturday morning doughnut runs to a local doughnut shop. Greeted with smells of fried dough, sweet glazes, and of course plenty of sprinkles. In Jacksonville, the best doughnut shops are dotted around town from the beaches to the suburbs. And just like the neighborhoods, each shop is unique, selling everything from brioche-raised doughnut with over-the-top toppings and fillings, to classic doughnut that are simply glazed and put into a box. Those wanting to try out something new will want to keep reading to learn about the seven best places to get doughnut in Jacksonville.
Ghost Mall: Regency Square Mall in Jacksonville plagued with empty stores
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
Video: Standing water in the new San Marco Publix parking garage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After today's downpour the parking garage at the newly opened Publix in San Marco had some standing water issues. Thanks to Aliera Pererson for the video. By 2:50 p.m. most of the water had drained. Councilwoman LeAnna Cumber, a San Marco, resident herself told First Coast...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida and Georgia will reportedly be allowed to host recruits at rivalry game in Jacksonville
Florida and Georgia have one of the SEC’s best rivalry games, which is played annually in Jacksonville. The fact that it is a neutral-site game is a subject of debate every offseason, as many want it to be a home-and-home series with games hosted on campus. A big reason for that is both schools would then be allowed to host recruits for that matchup.
mainstreetdailynews.com
ALDI to celebrate Starke grand opening
ALDI will be holding a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new location in Starke on Thursday morning. The ribbon cutting will take place at 8:30 a.m. at 1371 S. Walnut St. and the doors will open at 9 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
floridapolitics.com
Jacksonville Bold for 8.10.22: Sheriff shows up
The race for Jacksonville Sheriff is heating up. The stretch run continues for five Jacksonville Sheriff candidates Wednesday night, by way of a televised debate at 8 p.m. on WJXT. With a field of four Democrats against one Republican, the only thing we know is — this race almost assuredly...
News4Jax.com
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
Jacksonville Daily Record
Oakleaf Hobby Lobby taking three-store space
Construction of the OakLeaf Hobby Lobby store, the area’s fifth, is in review at a job cost of $1.6 million. The city is reviewing permits for the project that will combine three existing tenant spaces to create a 53,500-square-foot Hobby Lobby between SuperTarget and PetSmart. The Hobby Lobby will...
News4Jax.com
Strong thunderstorms arrive and bring wind, rain to Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Severe Thunderstorm Warning: The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Duval County in northeastern Florida until 1:45 p.m. At 1:11 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Riverside, or over Jacksonville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD: 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Jacksonville, Arlington, Baymeadows, Ortega, San Marco, Riverside and Tallyrand.
Comments / 0