D23Expo: Limited $2,300+ packages include 2 single-day passes, Oogie Boogie Bash access, hotel accommodations, and more

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid Snacks
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Orange County Business Journal
Knott’s Berry Farm Plots Park, Hotel Upgrades
Knott’s Berry Farm is the latest local entertainment company going through its own set of on-site renovations, following a series of updates, construction and openings across Orange County’s theme parks. Owned by Cedar Fair LP (NYSE: FUN) in Ohio, Knott’s announced on Twitter last month that a part...
Knott's Berry Farm Announces Plans for 2023 PLUS Season Passes For Sale
Knott's Berry Farm Announces Plans for 2023 PLUS NEW Season Passes For Sale. Today, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park unveiled some exciting plans for the 2023 operating season and they will include some major updates to the Fiesta Village area of the park, a major Knott’s Hotel transformation and more as part of the companies capital investments planned for 2023. These improvements will be the largest ever at approximately $200 million spread out across their properties. And if you were looking to get a pass, 2023 Season Passes are on sale now and can be used thru the rest of 2022! Get all the info below.
Long Beach’s Radical ‘Sourdough Conchas’ Take Three Days to Make
The days at Gusto start at 4 a.m. sharp. To celebrate this Sunday’s two-year anniversary of Arturo Enciso and Ana Belen Salatino’s brick-and-mortar bakery, I asked them if I could humbly shadow their bakers as they rose up many hours before the crack of dawn to make the independently owned shop’s sourdough conchas. They sell out, dozens of conchas at $5 each regularly; and more than a hundred on weekdays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
disneydining.com
Disney Food Facility Reopens After Being Forced to Close Due to Rodent Infestation
As Walt Disney famously said, “it all started with a mouse” However, it was not Mickey Mouse or his lady love Minnie that the Orange County Health Care Agency had a problem with. A Health Inspector recently visited Disneyland Resort and noticed rodent droppings — indicating a large infestation — in a Disneyland Shop that was near a food area. The droppings were so bad that the Inspector forced an unnamed food location to shut down until the area was cleaned and could be re-inspected.
citysuntimes.com
Vacation year-round in southern California: Newport Beach offers something for everyone
While most of the country experiences less than perfect year-round weather, Newport Beach visitors can enjoy nearly their entire vacation outdoors regardless of the time of year. With its sunshine and coastal breezes, this is one of the best nearby destinations. The drive is just under six hours from Scottsdale...
tippnews.com
Santa Fe Importers Italian Deli Celebrates 75 Years in Business
LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Santa Fe Importers proudly celebrates its 75th year in business. To honor the occasion, the deli is offering commemorative items and limited edition giveaways to customers in the coming months. Along with these offerings, a new website was launched in February that will make it possible for customers to place online orders before year end. The company has two locations. The original is located at 1401 Santa Fe Avenue in the Westside of Long Beach. The 2nd location opened in 2007 in Seal Beach’s Old Ranch Town Center.
lagunabeachindy.com
Coastal Commission widens scope of Hotel Laguna beach club probe
The California Coastal Commission expanded the scope of its Laguna Beach Club probe to include unoccupied beach chairs and umbrellas staged for guests, state officials wrote in a letter Wednesday. Signs placed on the sand along Hotel Laguna’s northern property line to discourage beachgoers from intermingling with guests of a...
The Most Popular Fast Food In California Isn't What You'd Expect
Anyone who thinks they can narrow the food culture of an entire region into a single cuisine is running a fool's errand, and California is no exception. Those who have never visited the Golden State might be inclined to count controversial juice cleanses and sprout-filled veggie sandwiches as staples of its collective diet, but the stereotypical dining scene carried on in wealthy, health-conscious pockets of Los Angeles only makes up a tiny fraction of the state's eclectic landscape of eats.
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
travellemming.com
35 Best Things to Do in Orange County in 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for a quintessential Southern Californian experience filled with theme parks, professional sports games, beaches, and more, then you’ll have a blast discovering the best things to do in Orange County. Located within the greater metropolitan Los Angeles area, Orange County encompasses 34 cities such as...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in California
If you live in California and you absolutely love seafood then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in California that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. The food is top notch and the service is extraordinary, so there is no reason to not visit them. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurants are on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
theregistrysocal.com
Bridge Investment Group Pays Nearly $284MM for 768-Unit Apartment Building in Anaheim
Utah investor Bridge Investment Group has recently made a big play in Anaheim, with its acquisition of Madison Park Apartments. The company has acquired the Anahim apartment building from MG Properties for $283.5 million, or about $369,000 per unit. The transaction was first reported by the Orange County Business Journal...
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in California
If you like to save money on food and other everyday items, you'll be excited to learn that a popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store in California. Read on to learn more.
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
NBC Los Angeles
Things to Do This Weekend: Nisei Week Japanese Festival
Nisei Week Japanese Festival: Two weekends brimming with traditions, uplifting performances, powerful Taiko drumming, anime displays, a coronation, a car show, and the beloved Ondo street dance? This Little Tokyo festivity has become a spirited and celebratory focal point of August over the decades. There's a lot happening around the neighborhood during the fest, so do consult the schedule first, to make sure you see the presentations you have in mind. The cultural exhibits, including bonsai and calligraphy? Those will be at the Japanese Americal Cultural & Community Center plaza, all weekend long, while the Grand Parade will roll later in the day on Aug. 14. All of the details, including locations? Find them here.
Orange County Business Journal
Bosscat Kitchen and TEN Sushi Open at Lakeshore Office Campus
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations and TEN Sushi + Cocktail Bar held grand openings for their new locations on Wednesday at the Lakeshore business park in Irvine. The two restaurants–owned by co-founders and restaurant operators Leslie Nguyen and JT Reed–were newly constructed at the 900,000-square-foot office campus after relocating from the Saunders Plaza in Newport Beach, which is headed for a mixed-use redevelopment early next year.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Los Angeles (Easy To Access For All Ages)
Los Angeles is one of the largest cities in the United States. It’s a place of diversity, life, and art created by many. This city is near several fantastic waterfalls too. This may not be the first thing you think of when you think of the city, but if you venture into nature you will be surprised at the beautiful waterfalls you can come across.
Fontana Herald News
New car-free way of getting to Ontario Airport is announced
There is now a new car-free way to travel to Ontario International Airport. Residents from throughout the region can take Metrolink right to Cucamonga Station in Rancho Cucamonga, where they will be met by ONT Connect, a direct shuttle operated by Omnitrans and powered by the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority.
