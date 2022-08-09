D23Expo: Limited $2,300+ packages include 2 single-day passes, Oogie Boogie Bash access, hotel accommodations, and more

Knott's Berry Farm Announces Plans for 2023 PLUS NEW Season Passes For Sale. Today, Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park unveiled some exciting plans for the 2023 operating season and they will include some major updates to the Fiesta Village area of the park, a major Knott’s Hotel transformation and more as part of the companies capital investments planned for 2023. These improvements will be the largest ever at approximately $200 million spread out across their properties. And if you were looking to get a pass, 2023 Season Passes are on sale now and can be used thru the rest of 2022! Get all the info below.

BUENA PARK, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO