Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury
The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees
From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction
Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
NBC Sports
Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team
Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation
It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
Yankees keeping Jonathan Loaisiga, optioning Ron Marinaccio looks worse every day
Need more evidence that extending your commitment to a reliever on a multi-year contract is a difficult-to-project investment? Not sure why you would; just pop a peek at every reliever deal and you should find what you’re looking for. But right in the Yankees‘ backyard, Jonathan Loaisiga serves as the perfect example of bullpen stardom being enigmatic, considering he went from the “closer of the future” to “loser of the present” in just a few months off.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Injury is a Huge ‘red flag’ Says MLB Expert
Last week, the Dodgers placed starter Clayton Kershaw on the injured list for the second time this season. Kershaw missed the bulk of the month of May due to a back-hip injury, and on Thursday, was pulled from his start after just four innings due to lower back pain. The...
Phillies provides an update on Kyle Schwarber injury scare
Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Kyle Schwarber was forced out of today’s game in the fifth inning. After being walked in his at-bat, Schwarber headed to first base. Upon arriving at first, he headed to the dugout. Since leaving the game, he has been diagnosed with a mild right calf strain.
NBC Sports
Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal
The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
The Media Column: Some hints on how NESN will revamp its Sox booth after Eck's retirement
With Dennis Eckersley announcing his retirement Monday, NESN has a big void to fill in its Red Sox booth. Play-by-play man Dave O’Brien dropped some hints about what they’ll do.
FOX Sports
Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles
Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
Video: Juan Soto makes big blunder while trying to get cute in field
Juan Soto tried to get a little too cute in the field on Wednesday. Soto was acquired by the San Diego Padres just before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. The 23-year-old on Wednesday played in his eighth game with his new team, and he committed an ugly error early in the game.
Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5
BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
MLB
Ill-timed rain delay quashes Blue Jays' momentum
BALTIMORE -- Had the skies not opened, seemingly at random, things might have been different. If not for the rain, the Blue Jays may have padded the lead they built on two Bo Bichette homers. Interim manager John Schneider may have deployed his bullpen arms as he intended. Toronto might have survived one of Alek Manoah’s shortest starts of the season, and avoided some wet, sticky heartbreak Tuesday night at Oriole Park.
MLB
Odor keeps O's magic going with clutch HR, clubhouse charm
BALTIMORE -- Upon contact, Rougned Odor knew. His bat stood no chance, twirled out of his hands and flipped onto the ground like he’s made a habit of doing. The ball, even more, was a goner -- 415 feet into right field at 104.2 mph. Odor turned to his dugout -- the one he’s rejuvenated this season -- pounded his chest, took a hop and then returned to home plate with arms raised, dugout energized, Home Run Chain bestowed.
MLB
It's gut check time for White Sox without TA
KANSAS CITY -- Between games of Tuesday’s doubleheader, the White Sox announced that All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson would be out approximately six weeks and will require left hand surgery. It wasn’t pleasant news at all, but the White Sox rallied around two youngsters and played a solid nightcap to...
MLB
With Houck injured, Boston's bullpen faces test
BOSTON -- The task of catching up in the standings was already looming as a hard one for the Red Sox. But it got even tougher about an hour before Tuesday’s 9-7 loss to the Braves in 11 innings at Fenway Park, with the news that closer Tanner Houck was placed on the injured list with lower back inflammation.
MLB
Grissom makes history with HR, steal in debut
BOSTON -- It’s been an eventful 24 hours for Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom. At 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the 21-year-old found out he had been called up to the Majors. At noon on Wednesday, Grissom was en route to Fenway Park to make his debut. And at 9 p.m., he was flipping his bat as he watched his first big league hit soar over the Green Monster.
MLB
Quite a Sho: Ohtani ties Ruth, passes Ichiro in same game
OAKLAND -- Another night, another milestone. Such is the life of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. In Tuesday night's 5-1 win over the A's, Ohtani added not just one, but three feats to his already lengthy list of career accomplishments. In short: Ohtani joined Babe Ruth in an exclusive club,...
