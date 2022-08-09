ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Yankees star Matt Carpenter drops truth bomb after suffering foot injury

The New York Yankees’ rough stretch was made vastly worse on Monday when Matt Carpenter was removed from the game against the Mariners after getting hit by a pitch in his back foot. It’s a potentially season-ending injury for Carpenter, who had just revived his career with the Yankees, emerging as a key player for the organization. Via ESPN’s Marly Rivera, Carpenter revealed his mindset after sustaining the injury and made clear that he’s going to do whatever possible to get back onto the field this season.
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FanSided

Red Sox: Pedro Martinez unloads on Boston for lack of direction

Boston Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez wasn’t happy with the team’s lack of direction, and puts that squarely on the front office. Boston’s lack of trade deadline direction outlines a more valuable point — Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox are flirting with a rebuild, but refuse to pull the plug on their current crop of stars.
NBC Sports

Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. signing with new AL East team

Jackie Bradley Jr. will stay in the American League East after being designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto Blue Jays are signing the veteran outfielder, according to Zeke Telemaco of WEEI. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo confirmed the news on Tuesday and reported it's a major-league contract. Bradley...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Harry Caray Speculation

It's hard to believe it's been nearly 25 years since baseball lost the legendary voice of Chicago sportscaster Harry Caray. The man credited with popularizing the singing of "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" during the seventh-inning stretch at ballparks across America is sorely missed in the Windy City, and elsewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Yankees keeping Jonathan Loaisiga, optioning Ron Marinaccio looks worse every day

Need more evidence that extending your commitment to a reliever on a multi-year contract is a difficult-to-project investment? Not sure why you would; just pop a peek at every reliever deal and you should find what you’re looking for. But right in the Yankees‘ backyard, Jonathan Loaisiga serves as the perfect example of bullpen stardom being enigmatic, considering he went from the “closer of the future” to “loser of the present” in just a few months off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Red Sox sign veteran reliever to minor league deal

The Boston Red Sox added bullpen depth on Tuesday. Veteran reliever Jeurys Familia was signed to a minor league contract, as first reported by Joe McDonald of Worcester T&G. The 32-year-old will join the WooSox in Scranton Wilkes-Barre.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Joining Blue Jays

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Red Sox came to an end last week, but the outfielder's time in the American League East isn't up just yet. Bradley Jr. signed a major league deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. He joins Boston's division rival less than a week after being released by the Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
Ill-timed rain delay quashes Blue Jays' momentum

BALTIMORE -- Had the skies not opened, seemingly at random, things might have been different. If not for the rain, the Blue Jays may have padded the lead they built on two Bo Bichette homers. Interim manager John Schneider may have deployed his bullpen arms as he intended. Toronto might have survived one of Alek Manoah’s shortest starts of the season, and avoided some wet, sticky heartbreak Tuesday night at Oriole Park.
Odor keeps O's magic going with clutch HR, clubhouse charm

BALTIMORE -- Upon contact, Rougned Odor knew. His bat stood no chance, twirled out of his hands and flipped onto the ground like he’s made a habit of doing. The ball, even more, was a goner -- 415 feet into right field at 104.2 mph. Odor turned to his dugout -- the one he’s rejuvenated this season -- pounded his chest, took a hop and then returned to home plate with arms raised, dugout energized, Home Run Chain bestowed.
It's gut check time for White Sox without TA

KANSAS CITY -- Between games of Tuesday’s doubleheader, the White Sox announced that All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson would be out approximately six weeks and will require left hand surgery. It wasn’t pleasant news at all, but the White Sox rallied around two youngsters and played a solid nightcap to...
CHICAGO, IL
With Houck injured, Boston's bullpen faces test

BOSTON -- The task of catching up in the standings was already looming as a hard one for the Red Sox. But it got even tougher about an hour before Tuesday’s 9-7 loss to the Braves in 11 innings at Fenway Park, with the news that closer Tanner Houck was placed on the injured list with lower back inflammation.
Grissom makes history with HR, steal in debut

BOSTON -- It’s been an eventful 24 hours for Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom. At 11 p.m. ET on Tuesday, the 21-year-old found out he had been called up to the Majors. At noon on Wednesday, Grissom was en route to Fenway Park to make his debut. And at 9 p.m., he was flipping his bat as he watched his first big league hit soar over the Green Monster.
Quite a Sho: Ohtani ties Ruth, passes Ichiro in same game

OAKLAND -- Another night, another milestone. Such is the life of two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani﻿. In Tuesday night's 5-1 win over the A's, Ohtani added not just one, but three feats to his already lengthy list of career accomplishments. In short: Ohtani joined Babe Ruth in an exclusive club,...
MLB

