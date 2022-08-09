Need more evidence that extending your commitment to a reliever on a multi-year contract is a difficult-to-project investment? Not sure why you would; just pop a peek at every reliever deal and you should find what you’re looking for. But right in the Yankees‘ backyard, Jonathan Loaisiga serves as the perfect example of bullpen stardom being enigmatic, considering he went from the “closer of the future” to “loser of the present” in just a few months off.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO