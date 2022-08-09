Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars?
The number of games Deshaun Watson will be suspended for is still being decided. The Cleveland Browns may need to start going on a game-by-game basis as the NFL appeals the six-game suspension he originally received. As the Browns prepare to open their preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, they are still unsure if […] The post Could Deshaun Watson be suspended for Browns’ preseason opener vs. Jaguars? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fantasypros.com
Brett Maher to sign with Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys will reunite with kicker Brett Maher after his Tuesday workout with the team as reported by PFF's Ari Meirov. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) Maher will replace rookie Jonathan Garibay who is to be waived after an inconsistent camp so far. Maher spent the first two years of his NFL career on the Cowboys, going 49-for-66 (74.2%) and making the four longest field goals in franchise history. Maher suffered from accuracy problems late in his previous tenure in Dallas leading to his release in December 2019. Maher was on practice squads for the New York Jets, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals in 2020 and parts of 2021. Last season he was signed mid-season by New Orleans and made 16-of-18 kicks (88.9%) in eight games. Maher still has to beat out Lirim Hajrullahu in camp but it appears the job will be his to lose.
Cowboys vs. Broncos Practice Review: Trade for Dolphins WR?
Williams wants "opportunities" and the Cowboys offense could be in a position to provide him with some.
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
NFL insider: Kenny Pickett 'most likely' will be Steelers starting QB for 2023 over Mitchell Trubisky
Free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is clearly and officially atop the Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart at the quarterback position over both career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett heading into Saturday's preseason opener versus the Seattle Seahawks. How long that will remain true is anybody's guess. Steelers head...
fantasypros.com
DeAndre Torrey signs with Philadelphia Eagles
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, RB DeAndre Torrey has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles after working out with them on Wednesday. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Torrey was a standout running back at North Texas before going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and initially signing with the New York Jets. As a sophomore in college, Torrey ran for 977 yards and 15 touchdowns, and as a senior, he ran for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Eagles have a deep running back unit with RBs Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and rookie Kennedy Brooks, but Torrey could find a spot on the practice squad of what looks to be a run-heavy offense.
fantasypros.com
K.J. Costello signs with New Orleans Saints
According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have signed QB K.J. Costello. (Nick Underhill) With starter Jameis Winston sidelined for a bit, the Saints decided to bring in K.J. Costello to take some reps with QBs Andy Dalton and Ian Book. Costello started his college career at Stanford before transferring to Mississippi State where he set the SEC's single-game passing yards record with 623 against LSU. Costello most recently spent time as the backup QB for Case Cookus on the USFL's Philadelphia Stars.
fantasypros.com
Tom Brady (personal) not at practice Thursday
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was not at practice for personal, non-football-related reasons on Thursday and is expected to miss multiple days according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Buccs head coach Todd Bowles will discuss Brady's absence following practice on Thursday. Given the fact the...
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa unlikely to play in preseason opener
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that he is "encouraged" by the idea of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa not playing in Saturday's preseason opener against the cross-state Buccaneers. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Resting starters has become a common trend in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. In addition to Tagovailoa,...
fantasypros.com
Russell Gage suffers leg injury in practice
According to ESPN's Jenna Laine, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Russell Gage pulled up during 1-on-1s, appearing to suffer a leg injury. Gage returned to the locker room under his own power. (Jenna Laine on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The Buccaneers are still awaiting the return of WR Chris Godwin from his...
fantasypros.com
Roquan Smith removed from PUP list Wednesday
The Chicago Bears have removed linebacker Roquan Smith from the Physically Unable to Perform list and he is now eligible to begin practicing but is not expected to as he continues his training camp "hold in" according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith has...
fantasypros.com
Tyquan Thornton catches touchdown in pro debut
Patriots rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hauled in two passes for nine yards and a touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Thornton is known for his blazing...
fantasypros.com
Teddy Bridgewater is not the starting QB in Miami.
Teddy Bridgewater will be watching from the bench as Tua Tagovailoa starts for the Dolphins. As such, you shouldn't spend a draft pick on him in most leagues. Bridgewater is projected to earn 1.4 of his 16 fantasy points by rushing. He's a more traditional passing QB. With a projection of 0.8 interceptions compared to 1.4 passing touchdowns, Bridgewater is not the safest QB to run out each week.
fantasypros.com
Tristan Vizcaino makes both extra points in Patriots preseason debut
Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino went 2-for-2 on extra points during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21. Fantasy Impact:. Not only was Vizcaino perfect from 32 yards out (twice), but he was...
fantasypros.com
Kevin Harris finds end zone in pro debut
Patriots rookie running back Kevin Harris rushed six times for nine yards and one touchdown during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He also hauled in one of two targets for negative two yards through the air. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
fantasypros.com
Jameis Winston (foot) avoids significant injury, status is day to day
Jameis Winston sprained his right foot and is labeled as "day to day." Head coach Dennis Allen does not feel like the injury is anything serious. Winston is expected to miss the preseason opener. (Mike Triplett on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Winston seemingly has avoided any serious down time and should...
fantasypros.com
Adam Shaheen traded to Texans
The Miami Dolphins have traded TE Adam Shaheen and a seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans for a sixth-round pick. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) In 55 NFL games with the Dolphins and Bears, the 27-year-old has tallied 50 receptions for 509 yards and seven touchdowns. Shaheen's route to playing time is questionable, with Pharoah Brown and Brevin Jordan ahead of him on the depth chart. However, he has the most experience of the three, so he would be worth a flier in deep TE-premium leagues.
fantasypros.com
Brian Hoyer sees limited action in preseason opener
Patriots veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer drew the start during Thursday's preseason opener against the Giants. He completed just five of eight passes for 59 yards and a touchdown before being replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe. New England ultimately lost to New York on a field goal as time expired. The final score was 23-21.
Yardbarker
Denzel Ward Calls Out Ja’Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase appeared on The Pivot podcast, and he had some choice words to say about the Cleveland Browns defensive backs. So, Denzel Ward responded. When he was asked who the best cornerbacks in the league were, he was quick to say Denzel Ward,...
Adam Shaheen heads back to Miami Dolphins after trade nixed
The Miami Dolphins will find themselves with another tight end as Adam Shaheen is heading back to Miami after the trade is nixed by the Texans. Earlier this week the Dolphins traded Shaheen and a 7th round pick to the Texans for their 2023 6th round draft pick. Shaheen will now head back to Miami with a failed physical.
