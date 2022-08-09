Read full article on original website
Five arrested in Redwood City in connection with possession of loaded gun, other crimes
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood […]
calmatters.network
Elderly man targeted in another 'roadside jewelry' robbery attempt
A man in his 80s and the bystander who tried to help him were targeted in a brazen robbery attempt and assault with a vehicle at Palo Alto’s Charleston Shopping Center on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The reported crime, in which a person tries to slip a piece of...
crimevoice.com
MPD Patrol Officers Catch Catalytic Converter Thief
Photos: (Photo:1 top) Evidence Collected; (Photos 2 & 3 in story) Evidence Collected and Suspects Vehicle. Originally Published By: San Mateo Police Department Facebook Page:. “San Mateo, CA –On August 4, 2022, at approximately 3:05 a.m., SMPD patrol officers were dispatched to Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street on the report of a theft of a catalytic converter. Officers quickly arrived on scene, but the suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival. Officers remained in the area and continued the investigation.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
rwcpulse.com
Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
crimevoice.com
Man and Two Teens Arrested after Robbery Witness Reportedly Shot At
UNION CITY — A man and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and then shooting at a witness who followed them. The robbery and shooting occurred in Union City and the suspects were apprehended 15 miles away in East Oakland. UCPD officers were dispatched on August...
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
SF store owner shot with 'homemade gun' after man becomes furious he didn't win lottery
The store owner says the man came in with a lottery ticket and became angry when he was told it wasn't a winner.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
KSBW.com
2 arrested for attempted murder, assault with deadly weapon in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. — Two people were arrested for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Morgan Hill Police Department. On Monday, police responded to a man who was bleeding from a stab wound in front of 16715 Monterey Road. Police were able to quickly identify two...
pajaronian.com
PHOTO: Bomb Squad responds to suspicious device
Watsonville police and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies team up with the county Bomb Team Thursday morning after a suspicious device was found at the door of the County Courthouse in downtown Watsonville before 8am, said WPD spokeswomen Michelle Pulido. s were evacuated, dozens of workers were turned away...
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: Brentwood Police Arrest 5 in Connection With Downtown Armed Robbery
The Brentwood Police Department arrested five individuals Tuesday evening in connection with an armed robbery in the downtown area of the City of Brentwood. According to police, just before 7:00 pm, they were made aware of several armed robberies that had just occurred involving multiple victims in the city hall parking garage and area of city park–both adult and juveniles victims. The victims reported a firearm was used in the robberies.
Man accused of using stolen car to commit another crime
A man suspected of stealing a car and using it as a getaway vehicle in another crime is facing felony charges, according to the Daly City Police Department.
Alleged shoplifter resists loss prevention officers, tries to take man's cellphone
Palo Alto police arrested a man on suspicion of shoplifting merchandise, physically resisting loss prevention personnel and attempting to rob an 80-year-old man at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. A loss prevention employee at Macy's in the Stanford Shopping Center notified police at about 3:19 p.m. on Monday that a...
KTVU FOX 2
Car chase in San Francisco leads to discovery of catalytic converters spilling out of truck
SAN FRANCISCO - A police chase early Friday morning that ended on U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco led to the discovery of dozens of catalytic converters. The car was filled with catalytic converters, spilling out of the trunk and the back seat of the car, after it crashed on the highway near "hospital curve."
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Police Seek Help in Search for Stolen French Bulldog Puppies
Mountain View police are asking for the public's help in finding three stolen French bulldog puppies. The puppies were taken from a home along the 800 block of El Camino Real, police said. Two were taken from the backyard while the third was taken from inside the home when someone broke in.
Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges
WATSONVILLE, CALIF, (KION TV): Watsonville PD arrested 21 year old Fredy Angelis on felony firearms charges and possession of marijuana for sales on Sunday night. At 9:30 p.m., Police pulled over Angelis on the 1300 block of Freedom Blvd. Officers quickly learned that Angelis had a felony warrant for his arrest and a suspended driver’s The post Watsonville PD arrested wanted felon on numerous gun and drug-related charges appeared first on KION546.
rwcpulse.com
Police search for man who allegedly raped woman on Stanford campus on Tuesday
A man who reportedly raped a woman on the Stanford University campus on Tuesday afternoon remains at large, the Stanford Department of Public Safety said in a campus alert. The incident occurred near Wilbur Hall at 5 p.m. in an unspecified parking lot near the residence hall, according to the alert posted on the law enforcement agency's website. The crime was reported at 8:31 p.m.
