Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
NBC Bay Area
Videos Show Man Attacking Women Minutes Apart in San Francisco's Richmond District
San Francisco police are searching for a man who attacked two women minutes apart in the city's Richmond district. The assaults have left some businesses and residents even more afraid in a normally safe and quiet area that has now become the scene of the most recent attacks on the Asian community.
Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery
WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
Update: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness; victim named
BRENTWOOD – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a gym in Brentwood early Thursday morning.Police said on Friday that the teen has been booked into the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder. The teen is a resident of Brentwood and his name is being withheld due to his age.A second person detained in connection with the incident was released after it was determined he was not a shooter, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by his untimely death," police said Friday.The three other victims went to hospitals, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.
Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt
PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
crimevoice.com
MPD Patrol Officers Catch Catalytic Converter Thief
Photos: (Photo:1 top) Evidence Collected; (Photos 2 & 3 in story) Evidence Collected and Suspects Vehicle. Originally Published By: San Mateo Police Department Facebook Page:. “San Mateo, CA –On August 4, 2022, at approximately 3:05 a.m., SMPD patrol officers were dispatched to Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street on the report of a theft of a catalytic converter. Officers quickly arrived on scene, but the suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival. Officers remained in the area and continued the investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel. As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting
OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
Fairfield police deploy armored barrier in arrest of man who threatened girlfriend with gun
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — Officers arrested a man after receiving a call from a woman saying she had been assaulted at a hotel early Thursday morning, the Fairfield Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Around 5:43 a.m., 28-year-old Juan Mora Cirilo also threatened the woman, who police say is his girlfriend, with a handgun. […]
Five arrested in Redwood City in connection with possession of loaded gun, other crimes
REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — Police in Redwood City last week arrested five individuals in connection with possessing a loaded firearm and other crimes. Four juveniles were arrested on suspicion of crimes including being a minor in possession of a handgun, possession of brass knuckles and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer, according to the Redwood […]
2 arrested after catalytic converter theft leads to car chase in Daly City
DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested after two catalytic converters were stolen Wednesday morning, the Daly City Police Department announced on Twitter. Officers responded to a report of two subjects cutting the catalytic converter off a vehicle near Lake Merced Blvd. and Southgate Blvd. KRON On is streaming news live now When […]
11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized
PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
Family of Alexis Gabe calls for charges against mother of her murderer
MARTINEZ -- Family, friends and supporters on Friday called on the Contra Costa County DA to file charges in the Alexis Gabe case with a rally.The rally was held outside the Contra Costa District Attorney's office in Martinez Friday morning.Police believe Oakley woman Gabe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Jones. He was killed in a confrontation with police in Washington state. In May, police arrested Jones' mother Alicia Coleman Clark for allegedly aiding and abetting her son. However, the DA didn't to file charges against her and she was released.Gabe's parents are pushing for charges to be brought against her...
KCRA.com
1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
eastcountytoday.net
Updated: 1 Dead, 3 Others Wounded in Shooting Outside 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood
The Brentwood Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead and three others wounded outside of the 24 Hour Fitness Gym in the City of Brentwood. The incident occurred at approximently 2:00 am Thursday in the 5900 block of Lone Tree Way where several shots were...
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman fatally shot in Union City
UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
