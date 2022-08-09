ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redwood City, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

French bulldog stolen from boy at gunpoint in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A 14-year-old boy was walking his French bulldog when men armed with a gun demanded that the boy hand over his pet. “Bella” the Frenchie was still missing on Friday evening following the August 2 dognapping. Bella is a female French bulldog with brindle-colored fur. Karmen Ayala said the frightening incident […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested in another attempted armed Rolex robbery

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) – At least one victim in a spate of robberies and attempted robberies of Rolex watches may get justice, as Walnut Creek police announce two arrests in an attempted armed robbery Thursday. Around 4 p.m., a 911 caller at 1815 Ygnacio Valley Road reported someone bleeding in the parking lot of Ygnacio […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palo Alto, CA
Crime & Safety
Redwood City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Update: Teen arrested in deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness; victim named

BRENTWOOD – A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured three others at a gym in Brentwood early Thursday morning.Police said on Friday that the teen has been booked into the Contra Costa Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of murder. The teen is a resident of Brentwood and his name is being withheld due to his age.A second person detained in connection with the incident was released after it was determined he was not a shooter, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:55 a.m. Thursday at the 24 Hour Fitness gym on Lone Tree Way, where Brentwood police said a fight broke out on or around the gym's basketball court and continued to its parking lot before shots were fired.According to the Contra Costa Coroner's office, 21-year-old Cesar Arana of Antioch was pronounced dead at the scene. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends impacted by his untimely death," police said Friday.The three other victims went to hospitals, police said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Greene at (925) 809-7797.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Elderly victim, Good Samaritan fight off suspects in Palo Alto robbery attempt

PALO ALTO -- A man in his 80s and a Good Samaritan were able to fight off a robbery attempt in a Palo Alto parking lot earlier this week.Palo Alto police said the brazen attempt took place in the parking lot of the Charleston Shopping Center in the 3900 block of Middlefield Road at 1:14 p.m. on Wednesday.Officers responded to a 911 call and when they arrived the suspects had fled the area and remain at large.According to investigators, a woman had approached a man in his 80s as he sat in his vehicle, told him it was her birthday...
PALO ALTO, CA
crimevoice.com

MPD Patrol Officers Catch Catalytic Converter Thief

Photos: (Photo:1 top) Evidence Collected; (Photos 2 & 3 in story) Evidence Collected and Suspects Vehicle. Originally Published By: San Mateo Police Department Facebook Page:. “San Mateo, CA –On August 4, 2022, at approximately 3:05 a.m., SMPD patrol officers were dispatched to Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street on the report of a theft of a catalytic converter. Officers quickly arrived on scene, but the suspects fled prior to officers’ arrival. Officers remained in the area and continued the investigation.
SAN MATEO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

21-year-old Antioch man killed at Brentwood 24-Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A 21-year-old Antioch man was killed at a 24-Hour Fitness gym on Thursday morning, the coroner said. The Contra Costa County Coroner identified the man as Cesar Arana. Three others were wounded during the 2 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of the fitness center located on...
BRENTWOOD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Necklace#Robbery#El Camino Real
CBS San Francisco

Driver killed after smashing into tree in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morningOfficers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street in the city's Rose Garden neighborhood and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. A preliminary investigation found that the car, a 2005 Infinity sports utility vehicle being driven by an adult male, was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding personnel.  As of 4 a.m., police were still at the scene and were asking people to avoid the area. The fatal crash was the 41st traffic fatality and 43rd victim of 2022, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teenager critically injured in West Oakland shooting

OAKLAND -- A teenage boy was critically injured in a shooting in Oakland Friday afternoon.Oakland police said the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. on the 900 block of 26th Street in the McClymonds neighborhood of West Oakland.Officers who arrived found a juvenile male Oakland resident suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. Police did not offer a motive or provide any suspect information.Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Felony Assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman’s death in Union City ruled a homicide

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A 28-year-old woman was shot to death on Medallion Drive in Union City just after midnight Friday, police said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 12:20 a.m. and found the woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name was […]
UNION CITY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
KRON4 News

11 arrested after retail thefts in Pittsburg; meth and heroin seized

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KRON) — A series of retail thefts were reported earlier this week in Pittsburg, police announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. A total of 11 arrests were made for theft-related crimes at Century Plaza Shopping Center located on Century Blvd and N. Park Blvd. The Pittsburg Police Department also recovered a firearm, […]
PITTSBURG, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family of Alexis Gabe calls for charges against mother of her murderer

MARTINEZ -- Family, friends and supporters on Friday called on the Contra Costa County DA to file charges in the Alexis Gabe case with a rally.The rally was held outside the Contra Costa District Attorney's office in Martinez Friday morning.Police believe Oakley woman Gabe was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Marshal Jones. He was killed in a confrontation with police in Washington state. In May, police arrested Jones' mother Alicia Coleman Clark for allegedly aiding and abetting her son. However, the DA didn't to file charges against her and she was released.Gabe's parents are pushing for charges to be brought against her...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

1 killed in shooting in front of Stockton mall, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was shot and killed in front of a mall in Stockton on Thursday, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in front of the Golden 1 Credit Union bank in front of the Sherwood Mall, which is on Pacific Avenue and across the street from San Joaquin Delta College, the Stockton Police Department said.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman fatally shot in Union City

UNION CITY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in Union City, police said. Officers responded around 12:20 a.m. to the shooting in the 2500 block of Medallion Road. When officers arrived they found a young woman suffering from a single gunshot wound. Despite life-saving...
UNION CITY, CA
KRON4 News

2 detained after deadly shooting at Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — One was killed and three injured at a shooting early Thursday outside a Brentwood 24 Hour Fitness, police confirmed to KRON4. There is a major law enforcement presence at and outside the gym, located at 5961 Lone Tree Way, and police are telling people to avoid the area. “BPD officers are […]
BRENTWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy