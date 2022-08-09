'Primary suspect' arrested in murders of 4 Muslim men in Albuquerque

Simple Conceptual Image of Silver Handcuffs on Blue Surface Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murders of four Muslim men in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Investigators tracked down the Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows allegedly driven by the suspect in the most recent homicide, the Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon.

The driver of the car has been detained and is the "primary suspect" for all four murders, police said.

The most recent murder occurred on Friday, when Naeem Hussain, a 25-year-old native of Pakistan, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Friday near Truman Street and Grand Avenue in Albuquerque's Highland Business neighborhood, police said.

Mohammad Ahmadi, a Muslim man from Afghanistan, was killed outside a business he ran with his brother last November, police said.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has sent additional state police to provide support to the Albuquerque Police Department and FBI, she announced on Saturday.

The community has "never gone through anything like this before," Ahmad Assed, president of the Islamic Center of New Mexico, said during a press conference Saturday, Albuquerque ABC affiliate KOAT reported.

"This is really a surreal time for us. We're in fear of the safety of our children, our families," Assed said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.