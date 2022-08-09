Read full article on original website
freepressnewspapers.com
I-55 patching & paving starts Monday
The Illinois Department of Transportation said that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55 from Weber Road to Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday. Overnight and weekend lane closures will be needed over the next eight months. Major travel delays are anticipated; use of alternate...
Truck wrecked in crash under Edens Expressway overpass
SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- A box truck was left wrecked and wedged underneath an overpass on the Edens Expressway Wednesday afternoon. Illinois State Police were called at 4 p.m. to the Church Street underpass on the inbound side of the Edens, on the boundary of Skokie and Morton Grove.A flatbed tow truck had been towing a box truck on one of its flatbed tow trucks, and the box truck turned out to be too tall for the 14-foot 2-inch clearance at the Church Street underpass.The box truck hit the overpass above, and pieces of concrete fell from the overpass, state...
wjol.com
East Side Residents Want Joliet City Council To Say No To Rezoning 60 Acres At 1101 Mills Road
The East Side Neighborhood Council, Ezio Community Development Services and Just Say NO to Northpoint is holding a community meeting this Friday at 4 p.m. The group is in opposition to an industrial park development called the Kingsmen Industrial Park. The 60 acres is zoned residential and residents want to keep that way. The land is located at 1101 Mills Road. The land would be used to build storage units.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project
Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
warricknews.com
Ramps to I-65 closing for concrete restoration work
Motorists traveling to Interstate 65 in north Lake County will have to navigate around several new on-ramp closures beginning Saturday. The Indiana Department of Transportation is shutting down access from eastbound and westbound 61st Avenue to southbound I-65 and from Ridge Road to southbound I-65. The ramps will be closed...
Truck hits overpass on Edens Expressway near Church Street in Skokie
A truck hit an overpass on the Edens Expressway during the Wednesday afternoon commute.
starvedrock.media
Resurfacing Project Underway On Long Stretch Of Route 71
If you take Route 71 to the Fox Valley area on a regular basis, it may take longer to get there these days. A project to resurface a 10-mile stretch of the highway from Yorkville south to the La Salle-Kendall County line is underway. Traffic in spots will be controlled by construction flaggers.
nadignewspapers.com
City takes weeks to deal with fallen tree due to backlog of requests and finger-pointing between agencies
A large tree that crushed two parked cars and damaged the roof of an adjacent coach house in the alley of the 4900 block of West Winnemac Avenue during a storm after midnight on July 5 was finally removed by a crew 3 weeks later on July 27 after some finger-pointing between the city and Metra about whose property it was on.
rtands.com
Double freight rail line in Illinois will be reduced to one
CSX believes it is time to let go. There have been two track lines running through Forest Park, Ill., for over a century. Trains on the route move along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway, curve north over Des Plaines Avenue before continuing on to River Forest. CSX, however, is pulling up one of the tracks.
wjol.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook
On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
Forest Park Review
CSX removing one of two rail linesthrough Forest Park
For well over 100 years, there has been double main line of railroad tracks running through Forest Park. The right-of-way is owned and operated by the CSX Railroad and it runs along the south side of the Eisenhower Expressway. It then curves north to cross Des Plaines Avenue on a trestle and continues north into River Forest. Last week, the CSX began retiring one of the tracks that runs through Forest Park.
wjol.com
I-55 resurfacing in Will County begins Aug. 15
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that patching and resurfacing of northbound and southbound Interstate 55, from Weber Road to Interstate 80, will require overnight and weekend lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 15. Major travel delays are anticipated, alternative routes are encouraged. To complete the work, motorists should expect various overnight and weekend lane and partial ramp closures on both sides of I-55. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays, with weekend closures starting at 9 p.m. Fridays to 10 a.m. Sundays. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.
WSPY NEWS
Parking ban on city easement property becomes law in Sandwich
Owners of several kinds of vehicles and recreational forms will be affected by a new ordinance passed unanimously by the Sandwich City Council. From cars to boats to campers to trucks to utility trailers, there will be no parking on city right-of-ways from the curbless street to the sidewalk. In...
WSPY NEWS
One person treated and released after kitchen fire in Oswego
The Oswego Fire Protection District says one person was treated and released for minor injuries following a kitchen fire in the 200 block of West Washington Tuesday morning. No one else was hurt. Firefighters were called a little before noon and were able to put out the fire within a...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, reported missing for months from Chicago's Near West Side
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who was reported missing from the Near West Side. Keon Matthews, 25, was last seen on March 4 near the area of Western Avenue and Adams Street, according to a CPD missing person alert. Matthews is 6-foot-3,...
Sauganash crash: Boy, 5, dies after being hit by 2 cars on Far NW Side, Chicago police say
Chicago police said 5-year-old Taha was hit by two drivers, but only one stopped.
Boy, 5, critically injured after being struck by 2 cars on Far NW Side, CPD says
A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit by two cars on the Far Northwest Side Wednesday night.
WSPY NEWS
Mendota man ticketed after crash with cow
A Mendota man has some tickets after a crash involving a cow early Tuesday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Jorge L. Rangel, of Mendota, was heading east on E. 1553rd Road near E. 14th Road, south of Earville, when a cow entered the road. Police say Rangel was not able to avoid hitting the animal. Rangel was not hurt.
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride Programs
Some Chicago public transportation riders like students, senior citizens, people with disabilities, and active military personnel, qualify for the programs. The CTA is the most used form of transportation in Chicago, seeing hundreds of thousands of riders use its services weekly. With the cost of living increasing, it's essential to know that CTA has both reduced fare and free ride programs available to individuals who qualify.
Bullet strikes truck driver’s Mountain Dew can while driving on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver narrowly avoided injury after a bullet entered his cab while he was driving on Interstate 80 and struck a can of Mountain Dew Kickstarter that sat in a cupholder near his leg. According to the Indiana State Police, the interstate shooting occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m. at the […]
