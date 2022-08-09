Martha and the Vandellas – Heatwave (1963) The intensity of Heatwave never ages, and its message of love as an inescapable blend of agony and ecstasy would be repeated on many of Holland-Dozier-Holland’s greatest recordings. It proved too raw for British ears in 1963, though the Who covered it early on. The Lovin’ Spoonful’s John Sebastian thought it was so good he simply played the backing track at double speed and came up with his own classic, Do You Believe In Magic?

