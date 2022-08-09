ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Mitt Romney says Democratic efforts to boost Trump-allied GOP election deniers is a 'stupid' approach: 'Be careful what you wish for'

Romney criticized Democratic efforts to boost GOP candidates who've questioned the 2020 election. "It's not illegal but it sure is stupid," the Utah senator told The Huffington Post on Tuesday. Democrats have elevated several candidates that they feel will falter in the general election. Sen. Mitt Romney on Tuesday criticized...
UTAH STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Downstate Illinois#Holocaust#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Gop#House#Democrats#Aurora
POLITICO

Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury

HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

RESULTS: Trump-backed Leora Levy prevails in GOP primary Senate race and will face Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November

Connecticut held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Decision Desk HQ called the GOP Senate primary for Leora Levy on Tuesday night. In November, she'll face off against incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The races and the stakes:. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Leora Levy took...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Atlantic

Lessons From a Lonely, Trump-Defiant Republican

Donald Trump is not known as a man of his word, but he’s worked hard to follow through on his promise of retribution against Republicans who voted to impeach him in 2021. Of the 10 GOP House members who voted for impeachment, four retired rather than face likely losses, two lost primaries, and a third, Liz Cheney, is almost certain to lose hers later this month.
MSNBC

Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.

Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy