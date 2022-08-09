Read full article on original website
Video: Fight Breaks Out During Cowboys, Broncos Practice
Joint practices are a staple of NFL training camps. They bring teams one step closer to actual competition and often cause sparks to fly. The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday at their training camp facility in Centennial, Colorado. Unsurprisingly, a scuffle ensued. A fan captured footage of...
Meet the new Broncos ownership group
The Bowlen era has come to an end in Denver. NFL owners met Tuesday and unanimously voted in favor of a new Broncos ownership group led by Rob Walton, who agreed to pay $4.65 billion to the Bowlen family to purchase the team earlier this summer. The late Pat Bowlen...
Broncos OLB Bradley Chubb decks Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott at joint practice
The Denver Broncos hosted the Dallas Cowboys for a joint training camp practice on Thursday and the practice featured several fights between Denver’s defense and Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys’ media team streamed the practice, so one of the Broncos’ big hits on defense was caught on film. Denver...
John Elway Trending Following The Broncos' Official Sale
John Elway, the most famous figure in Denver Broncos history, reportedly had the chance to acquire a 20 percent ownership stake in the franchise that he helped build at the end of his career, worth $36 million. He turned it down. Today, with the team officially selling for a record...
Cowboys lose 2 players to injury in practice vs Broncos
Thursday’s much-anticipated joint practice between the Cowboys and Broncos featured plenty of chippiness, a few minor skirmishes, and two Cowboys players who appear to have suffered injury scares. Tight end Ian Bunting took a hard shot while blocking on a punt return. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas...
Cowboys Vs. Broncos: Dallas Ex RB Signs
The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. JaQuan Hardy, 24, signed with the Cowboys after going undrafted in the 2021 draft and ended up spending time on...
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys, Broncos Fight
A massive fight broke out on Thursday between some of the Dallas Cowboys players and some of the Denver Broncos players. The two teams were practicing together when some pushing & shoving happened. That led to a small pile of players on top of each other as the others rushed to break it up.
Dallas Cowboys schedule: Preseason Week 1 @ Denver Broncos, 2022 predictions
Dallas Cowboys schedule: @ Denver Broncos, Preseason Week 1 The Dallas Cowboys preseason schedule begins on Saturday with a 9
NFL approves sale of Broncos, making Rob Walton league's wealthiest owner
NFL owners voted unanimously to approve the sale of the Broncos to Walmart heir Rob Walton and his family, Roger Goodell said Tuesday.
Denver Broncos Officially Sell to Walmart Heir for $4.65 Billion
Broncos Country, let’s ride. Congratulations to Rob Walton and his ownership group on their official approval as owners of the Denver Broncos. Walton immediately steals the crown from David Tepper as the NFL‘s wealthiest primary owner. The Walmart heir has an estimated value worth $59.4 billion. That makes...
NFL owners approve Walton-Penner group's purchase of Denver Broncos franchise
NFL owners on Tuesday voted to approve the Walton-Penner group's purchase of the Denver Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. The vote, which required at least three-fourths (24) of the league's 32 owners, was the final step in the sale process of the Broncos franchise. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced...
Broncos name Damani Leech new team president
The Denver Broncos named Damani Leech their team president on Thursday. It's the latest shuffling of executives since the new ownership group took over after NFL owners approved the team's sale on Tuesday. Joe Ellis resigned as CEO/president of the team earlier this week. New owner Rob Walton announced that...
Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is Russell Wilson's solution in pressure situations
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- So far during Denver Broncos training camp, when quarterback Russell Wilson is in trouble he consistently turns to one receiver. When he's flustered, hurried and chased off his spot, when he really, really needs a completion, Wilson looks to Courtland Sutton. "[Sutton] and I, we've had some...
