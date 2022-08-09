ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shorelocalnews.com

The consequences of the Wharton State Forest Fire

On June 18, 2022, an illegal campfire sparked a wildfire that burned over four days. More than 13,500 acres went up in flames, sending smoke tens of miles away to beach towns like Atlantic City. This historic fire, known today as the Mullica River Wildfire, ranks as the 17th largest...
ACCIDENTS
94.3 The Point

Rotten egg or gas smell spreads through southern NJ counties

EAST GREENWICH — The smell that made its way around much of South Jersey is still in the process of being treated and processed at a truck stop. The Gloucester County 911 Communications Center received hundreds of calls just after 3 p.m. complaining of a rotten egg smell associated with natural gas, according to Gloucester County Emergency Management. One of the calls came from the TA Travel Center on Berkeley Road in East Greenwich just off Route 295.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
State
New Jersey State
News 12

EPA: 2 NJ towns make list of towns with high risk of cancer from toxic gas

Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas. Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden in Union County made the list of 23 locations. The toxic gas comes from a chemical used to sterilize medical equipment that is also sometimes used the pasteurize spices.
LINDEN, NJ
94.3 The Point

This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- August 11, 2022

The dreaded south wind started blowing during last week’s heat wave and while the thermometer climbed, water temperatures fell. The high winds and cold water made for a challenging week of fishing. Still, those that made the effort were rewarded. A couple of double-digit fluke were reported this week by party boats, tuna anglers tracked down yellowfin and bigeye and the surf gave up fluke, blues and bass.
LONG BRANCH, NJ
