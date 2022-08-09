Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Willie Nelson Recalls Patsy Cline’s Husband Waking Her Up In The Middle Of The Night To Listen To His Demo Of “Crazy”
Is there an all-around, better country song that exists than “Crazy”?. You’d be hard-pressed to point to a more classic, meaningful song within the genre of country music other than that one, and it was famously recorded by the great Patsy Cline in the early 60’s.
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
lonelyplanet.com
Where to pay homage to Dolly Parton in Tennessee
Ask any Tennessean the name of their patron saint, and they will all give the same answer: Dolly Parton, Queen of Glitz and Goodwill. While she’s revered the world over for her genius songwriting and musical talent, she holds a special place in locals’ hearts because of her lifelong dedication to supporting education and healthcare in the Volunteer State. Parton is more than a celebrity to us – she’s a beacon of creativity, community and hope.
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Pens an Open Letter to His Wife
Olivia Newton-John's husband has shared a long letter he wrote to her, along with a photo of the couple in their younger years. The four paragraph note on her social media pages is his first public comment since he helped announce her death at age 73 on Monday (Aug. 8).
BET
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead By One Of Her Children
Shonka Dukureh, an actress and singer with a starring role in the recently released Elvis biopic, has died. She was 44. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, on Thursday (July 21), the blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment. Additionally, authorities say...
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Tom Petty Said It Was ‘Embarrassing’ to Be Friends With George Harrison and Bob Dylan
Tom Petty considered Bob Dylan and George Harrison close friends. He explained why he also found their friendship a bit embarrassing.
Loretta Lynn’s Net Worth Belies Her Humble Childhood as a Coal Miner’s Daughter
Loretta Lynn's humble roots didn't stop the 'Coal Miner's Daughter' singer from building an impressive resume and massive net worth.
Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch
Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
Stevie Nicks Covered 1 Elvis Presley Song for the Movie ‘Elvis’
Stevie Nicks covered one of Elvis Presley's songs that was originally from a 1960s movie for the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis.'
FOXBusiness
Kenny Rogers memorabilia from estate to hit the auction block: It ‘represents his incredible legacy and life'
Fans of "The Gambler" are hoping Lady Luck will be on their side as they attempt to own a piece of history. Julien’s Auctions announced that a collection of Kenny Rogers memorabilia from his estate will hit the auction block during a three-day event beginning Oct. 21. The auction features numerous personal items from the late singer’s six-decade career in music and entertainment. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization that provides the music industry with healthcare advocacy.
CMT
Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Spotted At Dollywood Filming Upcoming Christmas Movie
It’s unusual to see country music royalty cruising around an amusement park. So, when Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson were spotted on a golf cart at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., fans did not hesitate to snap photographs and take videos. A spokesperson for Dollywood told WBIR, that the...
Ashley McBryde Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton’s Home
Imagine reading a headline that says, "Dolly Parton's House Burns Down After Ashley McBryde Microwave Mishap." Perhaps that's a bit dramatic, but it almost happened!. The "Martha Divine" singer was happy to divulge some of her most embarrassing moments while doing an interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly at the Faster Horses Festival. The biggest whoopsie-daisy had to be her experience house-sitting for Parton and that she neglected to read the instructions on a Bagel Bites box.
Clint Black & Cody Jinks Dedicate Performance Of “A Better Man” To the Late Olivia Newton-John
I think I would’ve done some bad sh*t to have been in the crowd for this Cody Jinks, Clint Black concert in Biloxi, Mississippi last night. I mean c’mon, we’re talking about a ’80s-’90s country powerhouse in Black, and one of the best independent country artists in the game right now coming together. Could you imagine? And after seeing this video, it makes me wish I was there that much more. If you know anything about Clint Black, then you […] The post Clint Black & Cody Jinks Dedicate Performance Of “A Better Man” To the Late Olivia Newton-John first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
True Grit: Glen Campbell’s Career in Pictures
Born April 22, 1936, Glen Campbell started playing guitar as a young boy — but no one could have predicted the impact he would have on music. In 1960, Campbell packed up and left his home state to pursue music in California. His talents were quickly recognized and he was signed on as a studio musician, becoming part of a group of musicians called the Wrecking Crew. While under their umbrella, the soon star would perform for a number of other stars and legends.
Throwback To Ricky Skaggs Full-Circle Moment Playing Bill Monroe’s Mandolin
Bluegrass walked so that country music could run. And you can’t discuss either genre without the great Ricky Skaggs. A true musical phenomena and inspiration, Skaggs is known for his slick playing abilities not just on the mandolin, but on guitar, banjo, mandocaster, and fiddle. This man is absolutely unrivaled in pickin’ skills.
Carrie Underwood Shimmers On Stage At The Grand Ole Opry In A Sparkling Gold Gown—Simply Stunning!
Carrie Underwood blows us away with her voice and her wardrobe in equal measures. And she wowed us with both when she took to the Grand Ole Opry stage in Nashville, Tennessee on July 30th to honor legendary Grammy-winning singer Barbara Mandrell, who retired in 1997, in celebration of her remarkable 50th anniversary as an Opry member.
