Nashville, TN

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
Where to pay homage to Dolly Parton in Tennessee

Ask any Tennessean the name of their patron saint, and they will all give the same answer: Dolly Parton, Queen of Glitz and Goodwill. While she’s revered the world over for her genius songwriting and musical talent, she holds a special place in locals’ hearts because of her lifelong dedication to supporting education and healthcare in the Volunteer State. Parton is more than a celebrity to us – she’s a beacon of creativity, community and hope.
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead By One Of Her Children

Shonka Dukureh, an actress and singer with a starring role in the recently released Elvis biopic, has died. She was 44. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, on Thursday (July 21), the blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment. Additionally, authorities say...
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch

Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
Kenny Rogers memorabilia from estate to hit the auction block: It ‘represents his incredible legacy and life'

Fans of "The Gambler" are hoping Lady Luck will be on their side as they attempt to own a piece of history. Julien’s Auctions announced that a collection of Kenny Rogers memorabilia from his estate will hit the auction block during a three-day event beginning Oct. 21. The auction features numerous personal items from the late singer’s six-decade career in music and entertainment. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance, a Tennessee-based nonprofit organization that provides the music industry with healthcare advocacy.
Ashley McBryde Accidentally Started a Fire in Dolly Parton’s Home

Imagine reading a headline that says, "Dolly Parton's House Burns Down After Ashley McBryde Microwave Mishap." Perhaps that's a bit dramatic, but it almost happened!. The "Martha Divine" singer was happy to divulge some of her most embarrassing moments while doing an interview with Audacy's Rob + Holly at the Faster Horses Festival. The biggest whoopsie-daisy had to be her experience house-sitting for Parton and that she neglected to read the instructions on a Bagel Bites box.
Clint Black & Cody Jinks Dedicate Performance Of “A Better Man” To the Late Olivia Newton-John

I think I would’ve done some bad sh*t to have been in the crowd for this Cody Jinks, Clint Black concert in Biloxi, Mississippi last night. I mean c’mon, we’re talking about a ’80s-’90s country powerhouse in Black, and one of the best independent country artists in the game right now coming together. Could you imagine? And after seeing this video, it makes me wish I was there that much more. If you know anything about Clint Black, then you […] The post Clint Black & Cody Jinks Dedicate Performance Of “A Better Man” To the Late Olivia Newton-John first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
True Grit: Glen Campbell’s Career in Pictures

Born April 22, 1936, Glen Campbell started playing guitar as a young boy — but no one could have predicted the impact he would have on music. In 1960, Campbell packed up and left his home state to pursue music in California. His talents were quickly recognized and he was signed on as a studio musician, becoming part of a group of musicians called the Wrecking Crew. While under their umbrella, the soon star would perform for a number of other stars and legends.
