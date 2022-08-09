Read full article on original website
Related
Hoboken to have hospital property appraised, hinting it may go eminent domain route against landlord
As the future of CarePoint Health’s three Hudson County hospital operations remains a high-stakes mystery with few answers, Hoboken asserted itself Wednesday in the future of its own CarePoint facility, Hoboken University Medical Center. The city will appraise the property at Willow and Fourth streets after the City Council...
therealdeal.com
Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition
Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
You helped pay for this paradise on the Hudson River. But Weehawken wants to break the rules and keep you out. | Editorial
There’s no better place to spend long, hot summer days than by the pool – especially a pool as spectacular as Weehawken’s, with a magnificent, panoramic view of the New York City skyline. This is the jewel of a $10.5 million project to expand the township’s waterfront...
Starbucks in Montclair votes to unionize, 4th to do so in NJ
MONTCLAIR — A Starbucks Coffee shop in this Essex County township voted Wednesday to join Starbucks Workers United, which according to reports makes it the fourth location of the coffee chain whose employees have made the choice to unionize in New Jersey since January. Insider NJ reported that the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bayonne Planning Board approves 18-story Silk Lofts tower
Bayonne has approved two major mixed-used residential and commercial buildings to be constructed as the next part of the Silk Lofts redevelopment. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application to construct the redevelopments at its August 10 meeting. AMS Equities, LLC is the redeveloper for the site, located...
Review: Hyatt Regency Jersey City On The Hudson
I had a Category 1-4 free night award from World of Hyatt due completing the Brand Explorer challenge. This award was going to expire in less than a month, and I asked Hyatt if it could be extended but they said that they were not extending awards at the time. Luckily, I ended up needing a hotel stay in the New York City area, so I put my certificate to use. My mom also had an award that was expiring soon, so she gifted it to me. It’s nice that Hyatt allows you to gift free night awards; you just have to call them to make the reservation.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City, Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center
Jersey City and Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on the Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center yesterday, whose foundation contributed to the effort. “It is an honor that CarePoint has decided to name this research center after me. I have been dedicated to the people of Hudson County as long as I have been here – both in my career as a physician and as a member of the Jersey City community myself,” Dr. Hemant Shah said in a statement.
NBC New York
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bloomfieldinfo.org
Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents
This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
Construction of Camelot at Toms River Continues Take a Look at the Latest
Summer continues here in Ocean County and so does construction on one of the latest housing development projects in Toms River. It is "Camelot at Toms River". I was recently traveling through the area and wanted to grab some photos to show you the latest from this new addition to Toms River Township.
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
therealdeal.com
Landlords backing off big rent hikes
Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carriage horse falls to the ground in Manhattan on hot summer day
A New York City carriage horse fell to the ground in Hell’s Kitchen on Wednesday. The horse fell and was temporarily unable to get up near the intersection of 45th Street and 9th Avenue just after 6 p.m., according to police.
thechiefleader.com
Chipotle will pay NYC workers $20M for violating city’s labor laws
Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to about 13,000 current and former workers at its New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Investigators from the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection found that Chipotle had breached the city's Fair Workweek law...
Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community
When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
marijuanamoment.net
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
Suspicious Powder At Bergen County Board Of Elections Brings Hazmat Team
A suspicious powder on an envelope sent to the Bergen County Superintendent of Elections Office brought a hazmat team to the county administration building in Hackensack on Wednesday. One person was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center and was released after being evaluated, responders said. A county Hazardous Materials Unit...
NBC New York
Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say
That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
essexnewsdaily.com
National Night Out in East Orange builds connections
EAST ORANGE, NJ — In addition to building connections with East Orange’s first responders at the town’s 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2, residents had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Army, National Guard and FBI, as well as Joi’s Angels, ADAPT and CareWell Health, who all came together to provide valuable resources and information in support of the national community-building campaign.
NBC New York
Amid Shelter Crisis, NYC Agency Fires Official Who Pushed Back on ‘Lies': Source
The chief spokesperson for New York City's Department of Homeless Services was fired Friday after pushing back against alleged lies and omissions by her boss regarding illegal conditions in the city's homeless shelter system, according to a source familiar with the situation. Email and text messages provided to the News...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3