Hoboken, NJ

therealdeal.com

Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition

Hartz Mountain Industries just acquired a Newark Liberty International Airport hotel, but has no plans to add the structure to its portfolio. Leonard Stern’s company bought the Wyndham Garden Newark Airport hotel for $34 million with plans to tear down the building, The Real Deal has learned. Demolition could begin as soon as early next year.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne Planning Board approves 18-story Silk Lofts tower

Bayonne has approved two major mixed-used residential and commercial buildings to be constructed as the next part of the Silk Lofts redevelopment. The Planning Board voted unanimously to approve the application to construct the redevelopments at its August 10 meeting. AMS Equities, LLC is the redeveloper for the site, located...
BAYONNE, NJ
BoardingArea

Review: Hyatt Regency Jersey City On The Hudson

I had a Category 1-4 free night award from World of Hyatt due completing the Brand Explorer challenge. This award was going to expire in less than a month, and I asked Hyatt if it could be extended but they said that they were not extending awards at the time. Luckily, I ended up needing a hotel stay in the New York City area, so I put my certificate to use. My mom also had an award that was expiring soon, so she gifted it to me. It’s nice that Hyatt allows you to gift free night awards; you just have to call them to make the reservation.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City, Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center

Jersey City and Christ Hospital officials cut the ribbon on the Dr. Hemant Shah Research Center yesterday, whose foundation contributed to the effort. “It is an honor that CarePoint has decided to name this research center after me. I have been dedicated to the people of Hudson County as long as I have been here – both in my career as a physician and as a member of the Jersey City community myself,” Dr. Hemant Shah said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bloomfieldinfo.org

Approximately 1 in 2 Essex County households who have received pandemic emergency housing vouchers are unable to find housing due to landlord discrimination or miscommunication, too little aid amid increased rents

This post is a part of the Bloomfield Newsfeed, a service that collects and shares news and information for and about Bloomfield, New Jersey. That’s usually just a short summary and a link to the original source where you can find more. Our daily news bulletin delivers updates from...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
94.3 The Point

Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks

Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
therealdeal.com

Landlords backing off big rent hikes

Through the winter and spring, rent hikes on Covid-era lease renewals soared as high as 50 percent as New York landlords cashed in on strong demand and low availability. Those price bumps — largely a recovery from early-pandemic discounts — drove Manhattan’s average rent above $5,000, a near 30 percent jump in a year.
MANHATTAN, NY
thechiefleader.com

Chipotle will pay NYC workers $20M for violating city’s labor laws

Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to about 13,000 current and former workers at its New York City restaurants for violating city labor laws, Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday. Investigators from the city’s Department of Consumer and Worker Protection found that Chipotle had breached the city's Fair Workweek law...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Documented

Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community

When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say

That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
FORT LEE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

National Night Out in East Orange builds connections

EAST ORANGE, NJ — In addition to building connections with East Orange’s first responders at the town’s 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 2, residents had the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Army, National Guard and FBI, as well as Joi’s Angels, ADAPT and CareWell Health, who all came together to provide valuable resources and information in support of the national community-building campaign.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
