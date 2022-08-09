ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it's not what you think

One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the "Italian-est.". The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let's break it down to get to the bottom of it.
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey

It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

