NJ has the most Italian town in the U.S. and it’s not what you think
One of the longest-running controversies in New Jersey is which town is the “Italian-est.”. The richness of Italian-American culture is a beautiful thing to celebrate, and just like other groups, when Italians first arrived in this country, they clustered together. And many who arrived in NY or Philadelphia stayed right here in NJ. So many towns claim to have the biggest Italian-American population, but let’s break it down to get to the bottom of it.
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
The best teacher in every NJ county for 2022-2023
The New Jersey Department of Education has announced the 21 educators who've been named the state's County Teachers of the Year for 2022-2023. These individuals will network with educators throughout the state and serve as ambassadors for the state's public schools during the upcoming academic year, according to DOE. "These...
Report issued on NYC toll plan; public hearings in two weeks
TRENTON – An environmental assessment of the proposed congestion pricing plan to charge tolls to drivers in Manhattan’s central business district finds it would achieve its goals – reduce traffic and raise a lot of money to spend on transit improvements. The study modeled seven different scenarios...
Starbucks in Montclair votes to unionize, 4th to do so in NJ
MONTCLAIR — A Starbucks Coffee shop in this Essex County township voted Wednesday to join Starbucks Workers United, which according to reports makes it the fourth location of the coffee chain whose employees have made the choice to unionize in New Jersey since January. Insider NJ reported that the...
New York Tenant Skips out on $17,000 Rent and Leaves Former Landlord Holding the Bag
Federal stimulus packages, created as a result of the C.A.R.E.S. Act provided protections such as eviction moratoriums, rental assistance programs, and landlord protections to encourage self-sufficiency while preventing homelessness and allowing real estate investors to flourish as they created passive income streams.
Spotted lanternfly invasion is so bad N.J. residents no longer need to report sightings
Chances are by now you felt some crunch underfoot while running errands, caught a few in your windshield wiper on a drive or encountered hundreds while trying to soak in the sun at the beach. “We have confirmed populations of spotted lanternfly in every New Jersey county,” a spokesman with...
Strong odor from truck in Gloucester County lingers to South Philadelphia
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The mystery of the strange, strong odor that overwhelmed parts of South Jersey on Wednesday afternoon has been solved. A hazmat situation was declared in Gloucester County after officials say a rotten egg smell was reported. Gloucester County officials say the odor came from a tractor-trailer at a truck stop in East Greenwich. They say a trailer containing about 7,000 gallons of a chemical called Lubrizol was venting and causing the smell. It is not a natural gas leak. Gloucester County hazmat and emergency operations were on the scene, as well as multiple fire departments. New Jersey environmental...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Many people in NJ violate this traffic rule and no one gets a ticket (Opinion)
If you've ever tried to make a left turn in an intersection and had to slow down to squeeze into the road you're entering because some a**hole is way over the SOLID WHITE LINE, you know it's annoying. Most people don't pay too much attention to it, but it drives...
Health care premiums could jump more than 20% for thousands of public employees in New Jersey
Republican lawmakers in New Jersey want to form a special committee to investigate potential health benefit rate hikes for thousands of state employees and former public workers, including teachers. The State Health Benefits Commission is considering raising premiums by more than 20% according to an email sent to Treasury Department...
‘It’s so hot out’ jokes for this New Jersey heatwave
You don’t need me to tell you that New Jersey has been going through a particularly hot summer. It certainly doesn’t help that it’s also been incredibly dry. Which brings us to a joke format that we like talking about on the Deminski and Doyle show: It’s so hot out that ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular Website Says This NJ City is Among the Worst to Visit in America
A popular website says one city in New Jersey is among the worst to visit in the entire country. The editors at mindyourdollars.com recently assembled a list of the 40 worst cities to visit in America. The best that I can tell, there is no formal methodology to the towns...
Synthetic cannabis use shown to drop in legal pot states — what about NJ?
New Jersey's recreational marijuana marketplace is not yet four months old, and yet everyone seems to be focused on what the future of the industry will be. One aspect that legalization figures to cut into, over time, is what's offered and purchased underground. A study out of the University of...
Where you can find the best bread in New Jersey
It's all about the bread when it comes to New Jersey. Growing up here with five Italian delis within walking distance in Union City, bread was a staple in our lives. That's why I can't understand why anyone would go on a low-carb diet in New Jersey. If I ever...
Camden passes ordinance seeking information from large organizations about workers
Camden’s city council has passed an ordinance that requires large employers in the city to disclose information about employees, like addresses and compensation, so Camden officials can see who’s working in the city.
One of the Best Oyster Bars in America is Right Here in Asbury Park, New Jersey
Summer is maybe the best time to enjoy delicious seafood here at the Jersey Shore and one menu item people love is "oysters". Not only here in New Jersey, but around the nation. In fact, according to Google, Americans eat 2 billion oysters annually. So no wonder there is a list of the best "oyster bars" in America and we have one right here in Monmouth County.
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
Atlantic City looks to put police in schools, increase presence on Atlantic Ave.
Atlantic City is looking at ways to make the schools and streets safer, the mayor and acting police chief said at a news conference Thursday afternoon. The city has applied for a $450,000 grant that would put a police officer in each of the city’s 11 schools. “Atlantic City...
10 Businesses I Miss That Closed in Ocean County, NJ
A lot has changed in the last two years in Ocean County with businesses closing. With that being said, there are businesses that recently opened in Ocean County and that is great news. I was hoping when 2022 would come, everything would go back to normal. Well, normal as we...
