Personal Finance

Money

LendKey Student Loans | Review

Shopping around for a student loan is always a good idea because interest rates and terms can vary so much between lenders. However, manually requesting quotes can be time consuming and frustrating. LendKey aims to make it simpler by allowing you to fill out one form and get connected to available lenders.
EDUCATION
morningbrew.com

Is FICO fair?

Hey. You there. You with the 850 credit score. I see you flauntin’ that thing all over town like Mary-Kate Olsen’s banged-up Birkin. I get it. A solid credit score is key to building wealth, securing housing, and getting slightly less dismal car insurance rates. But the American credit scoring system is far from perfect—and there’s loads of evidence that it furthers systemic financial inequality in the US:
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Americans Are Saving the Least Money Since 2009

Savings rates are down, and there's a reason why. The personal savings rate among Americans fell to 5.1% in June, the lowest since August 2009. Credit card debt among consumers also rose substantially. It's not really a secret that Americans are feeling the (financial) pain as a result of rampant...
BUSINESS
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Economy
Personal Finance
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
CNET

Student Loan Payments Restart in 4 Weeks: Is Another Extension Coming?

In remarks at a White house press conference on April 28, President Joe Biden said he'd make a decision on student loan debt forgiveness "in the next couple of weeks." Fourteen weeks later, student loan borrowers are still waiting. Even worse, the current pause on federal student loan payments and...
EDUCATION
itechpost.com

CoinPayments is Shutting Down in the US: You Have 5 Days Left to Withdraw Your Crypto

The cryptocurrency business, CoinPayments, ascribed its untimely end to AML laws and market developments. As a result, it instructed users to withdraw their crypto in five days. CoinPayments Advises US Users to Withdraw Assets Before its Shutdown. The closure of CoinPayments.net, a global payment gateway that accepts more than 120...
MARKETS
biztoc.com

PANDEMIC PERK: Student loan freeze gave borrowers unexpected benefits

Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
PERSONAL FINANCE
elliott.org

How to get your money back from a Zelle scam or accidental money transfer

When Susan Pauleen’s daughter sent her $1,725 rent payment through Zelle, she had no reason to suspect a problem. She’d received a routine confirmation from her bank but no hint that her transaction was about to become yet another chapter in an ongoing saga of Zelle scams and accidental money transfers. But it was.
ACCIDENTS
TheStreet

Americans Raiding Savings to Cover Household Bills

The U.S. inflation rate jumped to 9.1% in June – the largest inflation percentage since July 1981. (July’s inflation figure is set to be released on Aug. 10.) The inflation figure has emerged as a flashpoint among economists, politicians and the media, as the chattering class argues over its impact on the economy and whether the U.S. economy is in a recession.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Student loan freeze boosted credit scores, study finds

Vice President Harris announces the US Department of Education's plan to cancel all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who attended Corinthian Colleges. Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by...
COLLEGES

