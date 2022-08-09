Read full article on original website
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
Exact date Americans need to apply for brand new direct payment worth up to $750 in order to get the cash by October
THE exact deadline to apply for a brand new direct payment worth up to $750 has been revealed. In an attempt to extend the child tax credit benefits needed by so many families amid soaring inflation, several states, including Rhode Island, are already offering their own child tax credit programs.
LendKey Student Loans | Review
Shopping around for a student loan is always a good idea because interest rates and terms can vary so much between lenders. However, manually requesting quotes can be time consuming and frustrating. LendKey aims to make it simpler by allowing you to fill out one form and get connected to available lenders.
Is FICO fair?
Hey. You there. You with the 850 credit score. I see you flauntin’ that thing all over town like Mary-Kate Olsen’s banged-up Birkin. I get it. A solid credit score is key to building wealth, securing housing, and getting slightly less dismal car insurance rates. But the American credit scoring system is far from perfect—and there’s loads of evidence that it furthers systemic financial inequality in the US:
Americans Are Saving the Least Money Since 2009
Savings rates are down, and there's a reason why. The personal savings rate among Americans fell to 5.1% in June, the lowest since August 2009. Credit card debt among consumers also rose substantially. It's not really a secret that Americans are feeling the (financial) pain as a result of rampant...
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Banks ‘to be forced to reimburse customers’ who’ve fallen for scams as Americans lose billions
BANKS may be forced to reimburse scammed customers if new regulations are passed. According to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is assembling new regulations in the coming weeks that may require banks to pay back customers as scams have dramatically increased. Many victims have reported...
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Food Stamps: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, or food stamps as they are more commonly known, are monthly cash benefits paid out to low-income individuals and families who meet certain income...
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
Student Loan Payments Restart in 4 Weeks: Is Another Extension Coming?
In remarks at a White house press conference on April 28, President Joe Biden said he'd make a decision on student loan debt forgiveness "in the next couple of weeks." Fourteen weeks later, student loan borrowers are still waiting. Even worse, the current pause on federal student loan payments and...
CoinPayments is Shutting Down in the US: You Have 5 Days Left to Withdraw Your Crypto
The cryptocurrency business, CoinPayments, ascribed its untimely end to AML laws and market developments. As a result, it instructed users to withdraw their crypto in five days. CoinPayments Advises US Users to Withdraw Assets Before its Shutdown. The closure of CoinPayments.net, a global payment gateway that accepts more than 120...
Bank of America Must Pay Users in These 12 States After Failing to Distribute Pandemic Benefits
Due to a Bank of America mistake, over 100,000 unemployed workers had no access to the funds they were owed. At the height of the pandemic, Bank of America made it impossible for more than 100,000 unemployed workers to receive their unemployment benefits. Bank of America has been fined $225...
PANDEMIC PERK: Student loan freeze gave borrowers unexpected benefits
Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by researchers from the Center for Microeconomic Data. According to its findings, the credit scores of subprime borrowers – those with scores below 620...
How to get your money back from a Zelle scam or accidental money transfer
When Susan Pauleen’s daughter sent her $1,725 rent payment through Zelle, she had no reason to suspect a problem. She’d received a routine confirmation from her bank but no hint that her transaction was about to become yet another chapter in an ongoing saga of Zelle scams and accidental money transfers. But it was.
Americans Raiding Savings to Cover Household Bills
The U.S. inflation rate jumped to 9.1% in June – the largest inflation percentage since July 1981. (July’s inflation figure is set to be released on Aug. 10.) The inflation figure has emerged as a flashpoint among economists, politicians and the media, as the chattering class argues over its impact on the economy and whether the U.S. economy is in a recession.
From Mississippi to Kentucky, these are the 7 states with the least credit card debt
The U.S. total surpassed $1 trillion at the start of 2022. WalletHub used TransUnion data to obtain the median credit card balances of individuals in all 50 states. With this number and monthly credit card payments of those in each state, WalletHub figured out the amount of time it would take to pay off the debt.
How will the IRS use $80B in funding it could receive from the Inflation Reduction Act?
The House of Representatives is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act today, a move that would send the massive $430 billion climate, healthcare, and tax bill to President Biden’s desk after months of negotiations. One piece of the legislation causing a stir: the nearly $80 billion in funding dedicated to the IRS over the next 10 years.
Student loan freeze boosted credit scores, study finds
Vice President Harris announces the US Department of Education's plan to cancel all remaining federal student loans for borrowers who attended Corinthian Colleges. Credit scores for student loan borrowers increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the findings of a new study. The "2022 Student Loan Update" was conducted by...
