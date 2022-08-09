ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

CFB coaches and oddsmakers agree on the top-4 teams, but not much after that

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3exba3_0hAxNTdT00

Futures odds aren’t an exact ranking of how teams are expected to perform because big bets can swing odds and cause teams to leap or drop a few spots. And other factors beyond actual ability can also change the order of odds. However, it isn’t exactly the worst ranking system. By and large, the better the team, the shorter the odds. And the worse a team is, the longer its odds.

With that in mind, I took a look at the recent USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll to cross-check the rankings with national championship odds at Tipico Sportsbook. And while the coaches and odds agree on the top four teams — Alabama (+190), Ohio State (+330), Georgia (+350) and Clemson (+1200), with a considerable gap between three and four — there were a few discrepancies after that may reflect who the coaches see as overrated and underrated.

USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03DNE3_0hAxNTdT00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports ORG

Odds: t-5th (+2000)

Coaches Poll: 15th

If you were thinking about sprinkling something on USC to live up to massive hype and win a title under new coach Lincoln Riley, the coaches clearly think that’d be a mistake. They apparently aren’t as high on the Trojans, who have the best odds of all teams outside the top four.

This is especially notable for Pac-12 bettors, as the coaches ranked Utah and Oregon higher than USC despite their longer odds to win the conference.

Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1RO7_0hAxNTdT00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Odds: t-8th (+4000)

Coaches Poll: 5th

This isn’t the biggest discrepancy, as both the odds and poll have the Irish in the top 10. But it is notable that the coaches have them as the first team outside the top four instead of USC. CFB coaches clearly don’t think Notre Dame is as far removed from the squad that reached the CFP semis under Brian Kelly two seasons ago.

Wisconsin

Odds: t-11th (+6000)

Coaches Poll: 20th

A glance at the odds, and you’d think Wisconsin was a team that could potentially knock off Michigan and maybe even Ohio State in the Big Ten. And while it’s certainly not impossible, the coaches show a larger gap between these teams, even placing Michigan State ahead of the Badgers.

If the Spartans are in fact better, their +3000 odds to win the Big Ten are worth a look as the fourth-longest in the conference.

Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16A13R_0hAxNTdT00

Odds: t-11th (+6000)

Coaches Poll: 18th

The odds and coaches don’t agree on much regarding Texas, namely the gap between the Longhorns and rival Oklahoma (+3000), the presumed top team in the Big 12. While the odds have four teams between them, the coaches have a margin of eight teams. And it would’ve been larger if not for the lone head-scratching first-place vote Texas received.

Penn State

Odds: t-15th (+8000)

Coaches Poll: NR

Penn State’s odds to win the Big Ten are tied for third at +1200 with Wisconsin. We’ve established coaches aren’t as high on the Badgers either, but they don’t even think the Nittany Lions are a top-25 team in the country. This may be a sign to fade them across the board.

Baylor

Odds: t-15th (+8000)

Coaches Poll: 10th

The only Big 12 team coaches ranked higher than Baylor was Oklahoma. Yet, Texas and Oklahoma State join the Sooners in having shorter odds than the Bears. And while coaches were also slightly higher on OK State than the odds, the bigger discrepancy was with Baylor, which only has the fourth-shortest odds to win the Big 12.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bowl game projections for all 14 SEC teams

Though the college football season has not yet started, it is never too early to begin making projections for the postseason. A lot can happen over the course of the season that can impact a program’s chances of making a competitive bowl. The goal is to be one of the four teams that are selected to the College Football Playoff to compete for a national championship.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Around the Big Ten: Paul Finebaum says this Big Ten football team is ‘Unquestionably’ the biggest threat to Alabama

Alabama is once again the top-ranked team in college football following Monday’s release of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll. But that doesn’t mean that teams aren’t knocking at the door, with a Big Ten team, in particular, the most likely to topple the Crimson Tide from the top spot. ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said that “Unquestionably” the best chance to knock off Alabama comes from Ohio State. The Buckeyes are second in the AP poll and received six first-place votes. (Alabama got 54, for what it is worth). With a season opener at home against No. 5 Notre Dame, Finebaum thinks that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's where Florida stands in the initial FPI rankings

The Florida Gators are down 0.6 points in the start-of-season FPI rankings from ESPN. In May, UF received a 9.9 FPI rating and was just outside of the top 25. That rating is now down to 9.3, and an 85.7% chance to reach six wins has dropped to 83.2%. According to the system, the Gators are projected to finish 6.9-5.1 and have a 2.4% chance of winning the SEC East. The odds are even worse for an SEC Championship at 0.3%, and the playoffs or a national championship are firmly out of the question with a 0.0% projection.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN predicts where UNC football will finish in 2022 season

We are just under two weeks away from opening kickoff for the UNC football program as they host Florida A&M in Week 0 to begin the 2022 campaign. UNC enters this season with a little less pressure and hype after being ranked as a preseason Top 10 team a year ago. This year, they aren’t a Top 25 team and Mack Brown is hoping his team flies under the radar and can surprise some. On Monday, ESPN rolled out their annual ACC predictions for the upcoming season and while they don’t have the Tar Heels winning the Coastal Division, they have them...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

BREAKING: LSU quarterback Myles Brennan reportedly walking away from football

We’ve been waiting for a major domino to fall in LSU’s tight quarterback battle this offseason, and that news came on Monday. According to a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic, sixth-year quarterback Myles Brennan — who some considered the favorite to win the starting job — is walking away from the game of football after two injury-plagued seasons.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Are we heading for a battle between UNC and Duke for this prized recruit?

Hubert Davis and Jon Scheyer are heading for a big recruiting battle here as we get set for the Fall and Winter months. And both are hoping to land four-star forward T.J. Power for their 2023 recruiting classes. The Massachusetts product recently cut his list of 23 offers down to five finalists, naming UNC, Duke, Iowa, Boston College and Virginia as the teams he’s focusing on in his recruitment. But who has the lead in this race? 247Sports national recruiting analyst Eric Bossi was asked about Power’s recruitment in his latest mailbag and he hinted that this could be a Blue Blood...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfb#Coaches Poll#Usa Today Sports#American Football#College Football#Ohio State#Usc#Pac 12
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three Freshmen are among the best in the SEC

Arkansas Basketball had a solid recruiting period for the 2022 cycle, signing three McDonald’s All-Americans as part of their six-signee class that ranked No. 2 in the nation. Those three All-Americans have a great chance to make an impact not only with their team but in the SEC as a whole. Jamie Shaw of On3 recently shared his rankings for the top newcomers in the SEC, where three members of Arkansas’ 2022 signing class, Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr., and Jordan Walsh, made the cut. The first freshman mentioned was Black, who ranks No. 3 on the list. Shaw says that Black could...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy