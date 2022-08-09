WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Louie went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday August 6, 2022 after the perfect medical storm made his earthly body no longer usable. Anyone who knew Louie knew he had a huge heart and his family meant everything to him. He was a loving , encouraging, man who never gave up. You didn’t have to spend much time with him to see his sense of humor either. He touched many lives.

