wwnytv.com
Byron P. Meashaw, 80, of Parishville
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Byron P. Meashaw, age 80 of Parishville, NY passed away on August 10, 2022 at the Canton Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Friends may call at the Garner Funeral Service on Saturday, August 13th from 2-4 pm. Contributions in Byron’s memory can be made to the Parishville ATV Club @ P.O. Box 752, Parishville, NY 13672.
wwnytv.com
Louis A. Sacckette, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Louie went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday August 6, 2022 after the perfect medical storm made his earthly body no longer usable. Anyone who knew Louie knew he had a huge heart and his family meant everything to him. He was a loving , encouraging, man who never gave up. You didn’t have to spend much time with him to see his sense of humor either. He touched many lives.
wwnytv.com
John Steven Campbell, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - John Steven Campbell of Potsdam passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 8, 2022. Born on Dec. 19, 1949, to Roland Campbell and Juanita Wells, he grew up in Potsdam, graduating from Potsdam High School in 1968. He attended Canton ATC for two years. In 1971 he...
wwnytv.com
Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Kenneth R. Monica, Jr., 73, Watertown, passed away August 9th in the emergency room of the Guthrie Cortland Medical Center, Cortland, NY. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will follow.
wwnytv.com
Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Lowville
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Kaldowski, 90, formerly of Stowe St., in Lowville, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, August 8, 2022, at his home. Edward was born on May 9, 1932, in Syracuse, New York, a son of the late Rose Kaldowski. After graduating high school, he served in the United States Navy during the Korean War from 1951-1954. He then went on to attend the National Meat Cutting School in Toledo, Ohio. Edward was a meat cutter for Grand Union Grocery Stores and then he and his wife owned and operated a butcher shop in Lowville for ten years.
wwnytv.com
Miriam H. Bariteau, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A memorial service will be held on July 7, 2022, at 11 am at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY. A reception will follow at the funeral home. Miriam H. Bariteau passed on to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13,...
wwnytv.com
Rae H. Patterson, 83, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Rae H. Patterson, 83, Clayton passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at St. Camillus Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Rae was born in Watertown November 18, 1938, daughter of Gerald H. and F. Margaret Kelley Hammond. She was a graduate of Clayton High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Utica College.
wwnytv.com
Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jeffrey G. Herron, 65, of Watertown, passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. Born on October 7, 1956 at the House of Good Samaritan in Watertown, NY, to James and Evelyn Herron. He graduated from General Brown Central School, the class of 1975. Jeffrey worked...
wwnytv.com
John E. Mitchell, 60, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - John E. Mitchell, 60, of Cook Street, passed away on August 8, 2022 at his home while under the care of Hospice. John was born in Kingston, NY, the son of the late John P. and Joan (Welch) Mitchell. He attended School at Mount Marion School in Saugerties, NY and later joined the United States Marine Corps. John married Charlamaine (Pitts) Horan on August 19, 2005 in Massena, NY. He worked as a truck driver for all of his career and later owned and operated Mitchell Trucking LLC.
wwnytv.com
Tina M. Eurto, 57, of Norfolk
NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Tina M. Eurto, 57, of County Route 38, passed away early Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at her home with the love and support of her family at her side. Tina was born on October 24, 1964 in Massena, the daughter of the late Gerald...
wwnytv.com
Harry John Bowhall, 73, formerly of Gouverneur
LADY LAKE, Florida (WWNY) - Harry John Bowhall, 73, of Lady Lake, FL, peacefully passed away on July 27, 2022, in Cornerstone Hospice House, The Village, FL. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Margaret Brasie Bowhall. A graveside service will be held at Pleasant Lake Cemetery, Brasie...
wwnytv.com
Joseph P. Collins Sr., of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Joseph P. Collins Sr. passed away on August 4, 2022 at his residence in the town of Potsdam. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. A Gathering of remembrance will be announced at a later time. Joseph is survived by a son...
wwnytv.com
Doris A. Brown, 85, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris A. Brown, Murrells Inlet, SC, and formerly of Watertown passed away Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Tidelands Health Waccamaw Hospital, Murrells Inlet, SC. Doris was born in Cape Vincent on January 27, 1937, daughter of Raymond J. and Ruth I. Bourcy Votra. She was...
wwnytv.com
Robert J. Staires, Sr., 78, of West Stockholm
WEST STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Staires, Sr., 78, longtime owner and operator of Windows Only, passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, August 8, 2022 in Burlington, Vermont. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends may call Monday 12-2:00 PM followed...
wwnytv.com
Pirate Bill Johnston, hero or villain?
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A fan-favorite festival in Alexandria Bay starts Friday: Bill Johnston’s Pirates Weekend. But who was Bill Johnston? Well, he’s not your typical pirate. As you prepare for swashbuckling fun, the real buried treasure is the story of Bill Johnston, a merchant in...
wwnytv.com
Woman discovers, restores lost garden
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Compassion, curiosity and a chance discovery - a Watertown woman’s hard work is helping preserve a monument that sat untouched at Thompson Park for nearly a decade. Last March, while tending to her various flower displays throughout Thompson Park, Allison Gorham made a unique...
wwnytv.com
Diocese of Ogdensburg celebrates 150 years with mass of thanksgiving
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg was the place to be Wednesday to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg. Residents of the diocese came together as the church held a eucharistic celebration of thanksgiving. The event brought back many past...
wwnytv.com
Celebration of Life: Gerald V. Hill, 66, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of Gerald V. Hill’s life will take place on Sunday, August 14, at the Watertown Elks Lodge starting at 2:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Gerald V. Hill, 66, a lifetime resident of Clayton, NY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
wwnytv.com
Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, 82, of Star Lake
STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy M. Thomsen-Kerr, age 82, of Star Lake, passed away on August 7, 2022 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation. There will be a private burial for Nancy in Riverside Cemetery in Gouverneur. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
informnny.com
Canton’s Remington Trail temporarily closed
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Remington Trail in Canton is temporarily closed. According to the Village of Canton, the trail will be closed on Thursday, August 11 for wild parsnip abatement. This effort began at 4 a.m. on Thursday and will continue for 24 hours. All questions should be...
