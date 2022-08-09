Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY WILL HOLD A FEDERAL DISASTER APPLICANT BRIEFING MEETING IN UMC BEDE BALLROOM ON MONDAY
As a result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding during the period of April 22 to June 15, Polk County has been included in Federal Disaster Declaration number 4659 for the Public Assistance and the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Program. An Applicant Briefing Meeting has been scheduled for all local...
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD- AUGUST 12, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s on the week of August 8-12. The Golden Link Senior Center will have Bingo today, at 1:30 p.m., and needs at least 7 players in order to play. The Crookston Community Theater presents “Love Letter” by AR Gurrey...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- AUGUST 13, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Issiah Facundo, 19, of Crookston, for 4th-Degree DUI. Abdiaziz Abdi Hirsi, 34, of St. Paul, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Terrance Richard Conlon II, 42, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession. Justin Lee Salveson, 35, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse.
kroxam.com
Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger – Obit
Henrietta Jeannette Beiswenger, 94, a lifelong Eldred and Crookston, MN resident, passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 10, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community Crookston (Villa St. Vincent). Hank, as she was affectionately known throughout her life, was born on June 30, 1928, in Andover Township, near Eldred, MN, the daughter...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kroxam.com
TRI-COUNTY CORRECTIONS CENTER LOOKS TO REOPEN ALLUMA JAIL BASED CARE COORDINATOR
The Tri-County Regional Community Corrections Board held a regular board meeting in the Polk County Justice Center on Monday morning. After the Call to Order, the meeting began with the approval of the monthly statistics review and a Statistical Reports Review of all departments for July. Executive Director Andrew Larson reported that the jail held 161 inmates, with 103 being from Polk County, four from Red Lake, and eight from Norman County, and had a daily average population of 153 inmates for the month of July and 128.4 for the year so far. He noted that they had a high number of female inmates and stated that would be a problem as that will cause issues with housing for their more special attention members. He noted that their most common offenses were DUI, parole offenders, and drug sales. He also noted they had five kids in secure detention at the Red River Juvenile Center, with some potentially being involved in a large weapons theft. He then went into the Transition program, saying that they had ten total cases in the month with an average size of 8.5, which was typical for the summer months. The board approved the minutes and statistical reports unanimously.
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON EARLY CHILDHOOD INITIATIVE THANKS COMMUNITY MEMBERS, BUSINESSES, AND SERVICE ORGANIZATIONS FOR THEIR DONATIONS OVER THE PAST YEAR
The Crookston Early Childhood Initiative would like to thank the following community members, businesses, and service organizations for their charitable donations over the past year:. Golden Leaves Club ($500 to $999) Crookston Eagle’s Club. KROX Radio. Branches Club ($250 to $499) LeBlanc Realty. American Crystal Sugar Company. Tim &...
kroxam.com
OX CART DAYS LOOK TO END WITH A BANG WITH MANY EVENTS ON THE WEEKEND
Crookston Ox Cart Days is back with the theme “Lots To Do In ’22!” and true to its name, there are many events to do throughout Crookston next week. For each day of this week leading up to the Ox Cart Days, we will have the events scheduled on each day of Ox Cart Days.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WILL CLOSE STANFORD ROAD TO ALLOW CREWS TO MOVE FURNITURE INTO A NEW DEVELOPMENT ON MONDAY
Grand Forks Road Crews announced that Stanford Road will be closed for two blocks from University Ave. north from August 15 to the 18 and again from August 22 to 24. Stanford Rd. will be open from August 19 to the 21. The sidewalk on the west side of Stanford Rd. will remain open during the road closure.
RELATED PEOPLE
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE IS ON THE LOOK OUT FOR A SUSPICIOUS MALE APPROACHING JUVENILES
The Grand Forks Police Department is aware of a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. Some of the information in the Facebook post is accurate, but some of it is not. The Police Department has one report involving...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A GUN
On Sunday, August 13, 2022, several officers responded to a report of a disturbance involving a gun. Upon arrival, officers secured two adult males who were involved in a physical altercation. A .22-caliber revolver handgun was recovered at the scene. It was determined no shots had been fired. One man...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks Police responding to Facebook posts referencing suspicious activity
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Police are warning the public about a Facebook post referencing a man approaching and attempting to pick up children in a South Grand Forks neighborhood. Police say that some of the information is true, but some of it is not. Police say they had...
lptv.org
Two Injured After Van Rear-Ends Horse-Drawn Buggy in Polk County
A crash between a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy carriage in Polk County has resulted in two people being injured. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 10:30 Thursday morning, a van driven by 53-year-old James Simon of Moorhead rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy on Highway 2 in McIntosh. A family of seven from Fosston was aboard the carriage when the accident happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfgo.com
Cargo van crashes into horse-drawn buggy carrying 7 in MN’s Polk County
MCINTOSH, Minn. (KFGO) – Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a collision with injuries after a cargo van crashed into the rear of a horse-drawn carriage near McIntosh in Polk County. There were seven people from Fosston in the buggy, including a 5-year-0ld boy and a 46-year-old man who were...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD investigates reports of man approaching kids
Grand Forks Police say they are aware of a social media post that says a man approached and tried to pick up children in a south Grand Forks neighborhood. They say some info is accurate; some not. The P-D has one report involving a suspicious vehicle and person near the...
valleynewslive.com
Investigators conduct excavation after receiving new information on 1996 disappearance
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police say investigators conducted an excavation after receiving a tip that the body of a woman who was reported missing in 1996 may have been buried under a Grand Forks home. The excavation was conducted on Tuesday, August 9, at a home in...
kfgo.com
Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KNOX News Radio
Friday fire damages GF home
A home on the 900 block of Oak Street in Grand Forks sustained significant fire and smoke damage this morning (Friday). The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to the blaze around 8:30 a.m. When crews arrived, they encountered smoke coming from the structure. Crews quickly knocked down the flames. Officials...
Cass County man charged with insurance fraud after making 14 false claims
FARGO, N.D (KXNET) – The Cass County State’s Attorney’s office has charged a 58-year-old Casselton man with insurance fraud. An anonymous tip kickstarted the investigation, during which the North Dakota Insurance Department’s Fraud Detection Division found Paul Joseph Baumler had filed 39 claims through multiple insurance carriers involving ATV accidents. Investigators determined that 14 of […]
trfradio.com
Two Year Old Injured in ATV Accident
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident last night in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Angie Rena Turner, 45, of Oklee was injured when she lost control of the westbound 2017 Arctic Cat ATV she was driving and slid into a ditch on Highway 92 at milepost 18 in Lambert Township. Turner, and a two year old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle in the accident reported just before 9pm. They were taken to Sanford Thief River Falls and treated for injuries troopers at the scene describe as non-life threatening. Neither were wearing helmets.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Country music star Sara Evans closing out concert series in Grand Forks
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Country music star Sara Evans will be closing out the Hugo's Concert Series 2022. Evans will perform Friday night at The Greenway in the fourth and final concert of the series. Randy Houser will open for Evans. Tickets are non-refundable and the show will take place...
Comments / 0