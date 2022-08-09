Nemours Children's Health will host "A Night with Nemours - Taste of France Gala" Saturday, October 8, 2022. Celebrating 10 years of caring for Florida's children, the Gala will benefit The Fund for Innovation and Clinical Excellence at Nemours Children's Health by helping fuel pioneering research pilots, recruiting world-leading physicians, and developing physical spaces to continue meeting the changing needs of Florida's growing children's population. The gala will also benefit Nemours Children's Health Cardiac Center, a national leader in detecting heart problems early and treating them with the most advanced technology, as well as the Autism Intervention Program which has a strong reputation for thoughtful, effective care of children with Autism and their families. Mentalist and magician Oz Pearlman is the featured entertainer. Oz appeared on season 10 of “America’s Got Talent” and finished in third place.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO