Jacksonville's Availity to Acquire Diameter Health, a Leader in Clinical Data Interoperability

orlandomedicalnews.com
UF College of Nursing receives $3.6 million to address nurse shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on health care has made it more important than ever for nursing schools to educate the next generation of front-line providers. Now, thanks to an effort by Florida lawmakers to combat the nursing shortage, the University of Florida College of Nursing plans to build a “pipeline” to move well-prepared nurses into the workforce.
