As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Jordan Jenkins is a redshirt freshman running back from Lindale, Texas. He should have three years of eligibility remaining, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. While at BU, he is majoring in computer science and made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the fall of 2021.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO