Baylor Basketball is Leveling Up in Recruiting
Scott Drew is only getting better at bringing in new talent.
sicem365.com
22 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #22s Taye McWilliams & Reggie Bush II
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Taye McWilliams, a junior running back from Richmond, Texas, will share the brunt of the starting running back carries in 2022. All Baylor fans should be excited about the potential of a Craig Williams/Taye McWilliams backfield. McWilliams will have two years of eligibility remaining past this season, and he’s listed at 6-foot-1, 213 pounds on Baylor’s website.
sicem365.com
23 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #23 Jordan Jenkins
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Jordan Jenkins is a redshirt freshman running back from Lindale, Texas. He should have three years of eligibility remaining, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 6-foot-1, 220 pounds. While at BU, he is majoring in computer science and made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll in the fall of 2021.
KWTX
Marlin High School athlete places in the AAU Junior Olympic Games
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Marlin High School athlete recently returned home from the nation’s largest multi-sporting event, placing in the top 10 and top 25 in track and field events. Praiyer Jones is a football, track and field athlete at Marlin High. He made it to the national...
wildcatstrong.com
Freshman volleyball tops Waco 2-1
WACO – The Temple freshman volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a 24-26, 25-10, 15-5 victory over Waco on the road. Temple was led by Elslyee Espinoza with 6 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist while Mia Taylor recorded 6 aces and 2 kills. Temple 1-0 returns to action...
sicem365.com
24 Days till Kickoff: Baylor’s #24 Cameron Bonner
As always, keep track of both the stats and roster countdowns in the Offseason Hub!. Cameron Bonner is a redshirt freshman receiver from Houston, Texas. He should have three years of eligibility remaining past this season, and Baylor’s website has him listed at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds. While at BU, he is majoring in business.
KCEN TV NBC 6
2022 Pigskin Preview: Waco High Lions
The Lions drop from 6A to 5A Div. I and expect to win in 2022.
sicem365.com
22 Days till Kickoff: 22 Straight Games Forcing a Turnover
Since 2017, the Baylor Football team has been more of a defense-led program. As Matt Rhule built the program up from his 1-11 first season, the Bears’ defense improved in leaps and bounds. The 2019 Sugar Bowl team touted consensus All-American defensive lineman James Lynch alongside Bravvion Roy, Clay...
sicem365.com
Baylor Men's Golf Announces 2022-23 Schedule
WACO, Texas – Baylor men’s golf has released its schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season, announced Wednesday by head coach Mike McGraw. The schedule includes 10 regular-season events and the Big 12 Conference Championship that returns to Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kan., leading up to NCAA Regionals and the NCAA Championship.
Midway High School in Waco welcomes its incoming freshmen
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The incoming class of 2026 got the chance to roam the halls of Midway High School Wednesday afternoon, days before the official first day of school. “Really glad to be around people who know exactly what I’m going through, you know? Being a freshman isn’t easy, so they know how […]
Waco Little League game goes viral for heartwarming show of sportsmanship
A heartwarming moment of ballfield sportsmanship is going viral. Tuesday, Waco was hosting Little League’s Southwest Regional tournament championship game pitting Team Oklahoma from Tulsa against Texas East represented by Pearland
sicem365.com
Views From The Brazos: Fall Camp Day Six at McLane
Check out the sideline footage from Baylor's sixth practice of Fall camp Wednesday night in McLane Stadium!. Our great intern Emory Winter was there with a camera also taking footage so give him some props for his first time getting some VFTB footage!
Soon to be A&M Central Texas Graduate defies all odds
KILLEEN, Texas — Despite financial hardship, one A&M Central Texas University graduate found a way to make her dreams come true. Michele Ramirez didn't have enough money for food at times which made trying to find the funds to finish her degree seem impossible. She depended on the food...
After losing 1,000 Cars to the Dog Ridge Fire, Belton, Texas Business Reopens
Budget Wrench-A-Part in Belton, Texas saw significant damage from the "Dog Ridge Fire" that burned 150 acres and wiped out more than 1,000 cars. The business has reopened to the public. Dog Ridge Fire. No word yet on what started the Dog Ridge Fire on July 28 but the damage...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
7 spectacular surprises inside Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Fixer Upper castle in Waco
“Are you ready to see your fixer upper?” the enthusiastic tour guide asked, channeling Chip and Joanna Gaines and their famous “big reveal” line from TV’s Fixer Upper. This time, it wasn't the home owners waiting outside a first glimpse at their home makeover; it was a small group of tourists gathered on the porch, ready to step inside the Gaineses’ most ambitious renovation project yet — a century-old castle in Waco.
