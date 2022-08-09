Read full article on original website
Fishing for sturgeon with Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures in Idaho
Tim Parrish started Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures after 30 years working as a pipe fitter, his doctor told him he needed a change so he started this small business.
idaho.gov
Panhandle Region
The Panhandle of Idaho boasts three of Idaho’s big lakes and fish-filled rivers. These northern waters are home to coldwater native fish like Westslope cutthroat and bull trout, as well as tiger muskie, lake trout, kokanee, chinook, and bass. Eight of Idaho’s 11 big game animals can be found in North Idaho – white-tailed and mule deer, elk, mountain goat, moose, black bear, mountain lion, and wolves. The area is an outdoor enthusiasts playground.
idaho.gov
Hunting season is just around the corner. Here’s why every hunter should prepare their firearm or bow
Hunting season will be here before we know it. If you haven’t already, here’s why now is the perfect time to dust off that firearm or bow in preparation for the 2022 season. Only accurate rifles (and bows) are interesting. In a 1957 issue of American Rifleman Magazine,...
idaho.gov
Idaho's Steelhead Fishery Update: August 9, 2022
Hi everybody. The steelhead season has started in Idaho, and steelhead regulations have changed in the Snake and Clearwater rivers. So, I thought now was a good time to let you all know what the run is looking like and remind you of what the new regulations are. Idaho’s Early...
DANGER: New Invasive Species Found in Boise, ID
Invasive plant species are nothing new in Idaho. Japanese Yew and similar plants have developed a nasty reputation as elk that feed on it quickly die. Cheatgrass has spread across the high desert and is now a major fuel source for wildfires. Even by early summer, it’s often so dry if you touch a blade it will dissolve into a powder. It also displaces sagebrush.
Idaho gas prices: what you pay varies widely from county to county
BOISE, Idaho — The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline in the U.S. dropped below $4 Thursday morning. National headlines tout prices that haven't been that low since March, but drivers stopping to fuel up in Idaho -- especially the southern part of the state -- remain hard-pressed to find prices that low today.
Wildfire in North Idaho Near Priest Lake Grows to 55 Acres With no Containment
PRIEST LAKE - The Idaho Department of Lands is currently responding to a wildfire near Priest Lake in north Idaho's Bonner County. Officials say initial attack on the Lions Roar Fire, in logging slash combined with steep and rocky terrain, has been difficult. Crews did manage to lay hoses along roads and trails Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, no containment had been achieved on the fire, which was estimated at 55 acres in size.
Snow? Rain? Farmer’s Almanac predicts winter weather in the Northwest
The Farmer's Almanac has released its 2022-23 winter outlook, telling many across the U.S. to "get ready to 'Shake, shiver, and shovel!'" But what's in store for the Pacific Northwest this winter?
Twin Falls Council Chips in for Foot Bridge Across Snake River
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Efforts to link Twin Falls and Jerome counties with a pedestrian bridge are moving forward thanks to a recent financial commitment from the City of Twin Falls. During the August 2, Twin Falls City Council Meeting, council members approved a $10,000 commitment to the Broken Bridge Project that will link Auger Falls Park, on the Twin Falls side, with the Yingst Grade, on the Jerome side, with a bridge. This is the second time Southern Idaho Tourism and Jerome 20/20 has tried to collect funds for the pedestrian bridge across the Snake River. Southern Idaho Tourism Executive Director Melissa Barry told council members earlier efforts in 2020 to collect federal funding fell through. The Twin Falls Council at the time also committed $10,000 to the project, which was never used. Now, with help from Jerome County and other contributions, new funding opportunities are in the works to construct a pedestrian bridge at roughly $54,000. Other parts of the project would involve more funding to restore vehicle access to the Yingst Grade; only for emergency vehicle use. Barry estimated construction could begin sometime in 2023. Currently a much older concrete bridge structure crosses the Snake River and is only accessible when river flows are low.
Insanely Long Line Of Elk Traveling In Idaho Herd Goes As Far As The Eye Can See
Wildlife being wildlife is just neat sometimes. Large herds all traveling in a line is just very appealing to the eye. I don’t know if it’s the fact there’s so many animals together or that they all conform to a certain behavior in complete peace. It’s probably a mix of the two, but damn, it’s cool to see.
What Do You Think About Mandatory Tipping in Idaho?
We all know that living in the Treasure Valley isn’t easy. Don’t get me wrong, it’s absolutely worth it but I’m sure we can all agree that it’s expensive. While gas prices have come down a little bit, there is still the matter of rising housing costs, groceries becoming more expensive, and so many other financial factors I’m likely forgetting.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Walleye fishing is heating up on Lake Pend Oreille
July and August are great times to target walleye in Lake Pend Oreille; in fact, successful walleye anglers might argue they are some of the best times. Similar to previous years, July and early Aug. are on track to produce a lot of opportunity for anglers and a lot of walleye returned in the angler incentive program.
idahobusinessreview.com
Biz ‘Bite:’ Idaho Transportation Department to dispose of damaged HQ
Read More IBR Headlines The Idaho Transportation Board met in a special meeting on Aug. 5, where it voted unanimously to declare its water-damaged headquarters building on State Street as surplus property. This is the first step in selling the facility. Pursuant to Idaho Code 67-5709A, the Idaho State Board of Examiners will now transfer the property ...
FOX 28 Spokane
Idaho Department of Lands responding to wildfire on Priest Lake
The Idaho Department of Lands is responding to a 15 acre wildfire near the Lion Creek Drainage on Priest Lake. Right now, three fire bosses, one air attack and two helicopters are responding. No evacuations are in place at this time. FOX28 Spokane©
cowboystatedaily.com
Lawsuit Could Halt Wolf Hunts In Wyoming, Montana, Idaho
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alleged bad wolf management by Montana and Idaho could shut down wolf hunts in those states and Wyoming, if a complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court by environmental and animal welfare groups succeeds. “Wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains are...
Idaho Potato Shortage 2022 Impacts Gem State Economy
When people worldwide think of Idaho, one item comes to mind, potatoes. From Simplot to Micron, everyone knows Idaho is the potato capital of the world. Idaho has been the nation's leader in potato production for years, but just like last year, Idaho's perch as the potato king could be in jeopardy. (We covered the story here about the growth of Maine potatoes at the expense of our homegrown product.)
Tri-City Herald
In dead of summer, Farmers’ Almanac says to get ready for a ‘brisk’ winter, Idaho
Is mid-August too soon to think about snow, hot cocoa and fuzzy socks? Perhaps. But it’s not too early for Farmers’ Almanac, which recently published its long-range forecast for winter 2022/23. And after some typically grueling summer months that have seen Boise hit 100 degrees on 17 different...
KIVI-TV
Monsoon weather pattern hits Idaho, heat continues
Did anyone out there enjoy waking up to the smell of petrichor? It's okay, I had to google it too - it's a word that describes that earthy smell associated with rain. Overnight Tuesday the region began to see the impact of a surge of monsoonal weather with scattered showers through the night. Today on Wednesday, we're tracking showers and isolated t-storms in the Gem State, while our neighbors next door in Oregon experience more severe weather.
Can You Legally Gather and Eat Roadkill in Idaho and Why Would You?
I just got home from a family vacation to California and we saw a lot of roadkill along the way. I’m the dad who will point it out every single time, but I have never had any desire to pull my car over and load the carcass into the back seat so we could take it home for dinner.
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
