WRAL News

City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth

Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
wraltechwire.com

Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says

DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenways#Duke University#Insect#Urban Development#Raleigh
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country

Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Public input needed on plans for growth in southeastern Wake County

Garner, N.C. — Residents can share input Wednesday on changes coming to a fast-growing area of Wake County on the border of southeast Garner and Johnston County. The area of focus is the Lower Swift Creek Community (shown in dark purple). Wake County planners have been working on a development plan for months, and Wednesday's meeting is meant to include the community in the conversation.
cbs17

Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
WRAL News

Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation

Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
RALEIGH, NC
CBS 17

NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations

Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid

Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
cbs17

This NC city is named the most pet-friendly

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is used to making top 10 lists like best places to live, work or move. But this latest ranking is good for humans and their pets. Raleigh has been named the most pet-friendly city in the state and the 10th most pet-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from WalletHub.
RALEIGH, NC
Hunting and Shooting in/near the Triangle?

Hello All Looking to see if anyone has any knowledge or advice on hunting and Shooting in the area. And yes, I realize it's likely not very popular here. Anywho, I grew up hunting and Shooting, but haven't really done much since going to school, graduating, and working. My wife and I used to go the range quite a bit before we moved, but I see all the ranges within 30 minutes here are $$$$$$. I see there's a free range in Caswell and may check that out. Also looking into the concealed carry class as well! Are there any opportunities to get back into hunting? Not super picky on the game and would just like to learn - even if I'm only able to go once or twice a year! Sorry this is vague but whatever you've got helps!from Cells_R_Coolio.
AOL Corp

A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down

A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...

