Read full article on original website
Related
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
wraltechwire.com
Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties
RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
Raleigh’s downtown social drinking district launches Monday. Here’s how it will work.
Here’s what you need to know about the new district. If it works, city leaders could add districts in other parts of Raleigh.
wraltechwire.com
Google Fiber expanding in NC, too, spokesperson says
DURHAM – Today, Google Fiber announced that it would expand to five additional states. And, a spokesperson for Google Fiber told WRAL TechWire that the organization will continue to invest in North Carolina. Here’s the latest, according to the spokesperson. Triangle-area customers can now sign up for Fiber...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'What is in the plan?': Leaders tackle growth opportunity for east Wake County
Residents of east Wake County participated in a virtual presentation by Wake County staff on their plans for the eastern part of the county.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina City Is One Of The Most Pet-Friendly In The Country
Considering for most folks their pet is a member of the family, it makes sense that some people take their four-legged friends into consideration when deciding where to live. Some cities in the U.S. are more pet-friendly than others, and a new report reveals which ones are the best for you and your fur babies.
Public input needed on plans for growth in southeastern Wake County
Garner, N.C. — Residents can share input Wednesday on changes coming to a fast-growing area of Wake County on the border of southeast Garner and Johnston County. The area of focus is the Lower Swift Creek Community (shown in dark purple). Wake County planners have been working on a development plan for months, and Wednesday's meeting is meant to include the community in the conversation.
cbs17
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
New food hall in Johnston County promises variety of food traditions for everyone in the family
Selma, N.C. — A lot of people in the heart of Johnston County are excited about a new dining experience called the Old North State Food Hall. It’s coming soon to what many call the busiest crossroads in North Carolina. It’s where Interstate 95 and Highway 70 meet close to the towns of Smithfield and Selma.
Raleigh's oldest brewery announces relocation
Raleigh, N.C. — The oldest craft brewery in Raleigh will be closing its taproom at the end of the month, with eyes toward a 2023 relaunch at a new location. Big Boss Brewing opened in a large warehouse at 1249 Wicker Drive in 2006. Brewery Director Seth Adams confirmed to WRAL on Wednesday that the brewery's last day at it original location will be Aug. 28.
NC ABC Commission approves 2 new store locations
Youngsville and Benson, who each requested a new store, were both approved new locations for an ABC store during the meeting that also addressed the ratification of 76 hearing cases and more than $91,000 in penalties.
bpr.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
WRAL
OT suit settlement will cost Wake taxpayers $395K
Wake County is paying nearly $400,000 to settle a federal, class-action lawsuit filed by emergency medical services (EMS) workers who claimed they were owed overtime money.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town Government & Police Shut Down Due To Covid
Just when we thought we’d moved on. A North Carolina town government has announced they will be shut down this week due to Covid. The Pittsboro Town Hall will be closed at least through next Monday. Pittsboro is in Chatam County which is west of Raleigh. This is due to staffing issues related to Covid 19 per a press release. Both walk-in and drive-up services at the Town Hall will be halted by this closure. Additionally, the Police department is also closed to visitors.
cbs17
This NC city is named the most pet-friendly
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh is used to making top 10 lists like best places to live, work or move. But this latest ranking is good for humans and their pets. Raleigh has been named the most pet-friendly city in the state and the 10th most pet-friendly city in the country, according to a new survey from WalletHub.
Hunting and Shooting in/near the Triangle?
Hello All Looking to see if anyone has any knowledge or advice on hunting and Shooting in the area. And yes, I realize it's likely not very popular here. Anywho, I grew up hunting and Shooting, but haven't really done much since going to school, graduating, and working. My wife and I used to go the range quite a bit before we moved, but I see all the ranges within 30 minutes here are $$$$$$. I see there's a free range in Caswell and may check that out. Also looking into the concealed carry class as well! Are there any opportunities to get back into hunting? Not super picky on the game and would just like to learn - even if I'm only able to go once or twice a year! Sorry this is vague but whatever you've got helps!from Cells_R_Coolio.
Wrong prices detected at NC stores are exploding; Walmart store fails 3 times
One North Carolina Walmart store has been repeatedly flagged by the state agency that checks for scanned prices lining up with those on the shelf.
NCDOT updates 10-year improvement plan
The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking ahead to the next decade with their newly updated State Transportation Improvement Plan.
Proposed NC bill aims to end free EV charging, recommends $50K to remove stations
Some North Carolina Lawmakers say you have to pay for your parking and you have to pay for your gasoline, so why should your electric vehicle be charged for free?
AOL Corp
A Wake County DMV office once known for its decor and cupcakes is shut down
A DMV license plate office run by the CEO of a medical testing company and once renowned for offering cupcakes along with license tags, has been closed due to “several contract violations,” the state says. The Division of Motor Vehicles closed the license plate agency at 408 Village...
Comments / 0