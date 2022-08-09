ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties

The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update

The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
NFL
Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Jakeem Grant

After fearing the worst, the Browns have officially placed Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant on the injured reserve. The team announced the move following Grant's Achilles injury at Tuesday's practice. By all accounts, Grant was enjoying an incredible camp before he went down. Not only in the return game, but...
CLEVELAND, OH

