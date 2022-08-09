Read full article on original website
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
An In-Depth Look at Jessie Bates, Vonn Bell, Dax Hill and the Future of the Bengals' Safeties
The Bengals' roster is pretty set as the team prepares for Friday's preseason opener, but there is some uncertainty about the future of the safety spot. With Jessie Bates on the franchise tag and the other safeties in the final year of their contracts, the Bengals took Dax Hill in the first round and Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
3 biggest surprises from Mike Vrabel’s first Titans depth chart for 2022
The Tennessee Titans had an outstanding 2021 season, only for it to end in disappointment. The team claimed the top seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, even after Derrick Henry’s injury. The postseason didn’t go as planned, though, as Tennessee fell to the Cincinnati Bengals even after sacking Joe Burrow nine times.
Saints Ink a Veteran Cornerback
New Orleans adds another defensive back to compete for depth spots in the aftermath of two season-ending injuries.
Report: Saints Add a Quarterback to Their Training Camp Roster
New Orleans adds a young quarterback for depth at the position with Jameis Winston ruled out for Saturday's preseason opener.
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers in preseason opener
Miami Dolphins schedule: Dolphins @ Buccaneers, Preseason Week 1 The Miami Dolphins preseason schedule kicks off on Saturday with a
Cleveland Browns' Jakeem Grant Sr. out for season after suffering torn Achilles
The Browns hoped that Jakeem Grant Sr. would jolt their languishing return game, but Cleveland will be without the speedy threat for the season.
Bills HC Shares An Expected Josh Allen Update
The Buffalo Bills will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a monumental showdown against the Los Angeles Rams. That matchup could be a potential preview of Super Bowl LVII given the caliber of players that both teams have. In one of the more intriguing side stories, Von Miller left...
NFL・
Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski Releases Statement To Address Jakeem Grant's Serious Injury
This Tuesday morning, Browns wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant was carted off the field during practice. He's reportedly suffered a serious injury that may keep him out the entire 2022 season. Just moments ago, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski released a statement to address Grant's injury and the...
Worley Snares Interception in NFL Preseason Opener
Baltimore Ravens defensive back Daryl Worley intercepts Logan Woodside in the third quarter
Browns Announce Official Decision On WR Jakeem Grant
After fearing the worst, the Browns have officially placed Pro Bowl returner Jakeem Grant on the injured reserve. The team announced the move following Grant's Achilles injury at Tuesday's practice. By all accounts, Grant was enjoying an incredible camp before he went down. Not only in the return game, but...
Shaheen Trade Called Off, TE Back with Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins trade of tight end Adam Shaheen was voided after the Houston Texans gave him a failed physical designation
Denzel Ward Responds Ja'Marr Chase After Receiving Praise From Bengals' Star Receiver
The Browns' star had a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown against the Bengals last season
Ja'Marr Chase Names Top Cornerback He Faced During Record-Breaking Rookie Season
The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year didn't hesitate when asked about the top defensive backs he's faced
