As a business coach, I meet with a lot of business owners who have lost sight of their goals within their business. Somehow over the years, their business has started to stray, and it has become increasingly more difficult to get it back on track. And in the majority of cases, the reasons for such a drift are very similar. It all stems from your business's reliance on you, as the owner. Over the years, your team and your clients have become accustomed to coming to you for every little thing. They know that you are able to handle whatever comes their way, so they automatically come to you for solutions to whatever pops up in their day-to-day tasks.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO