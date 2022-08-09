ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Nasdaq enters bull market, Dow adds 535 points, Disney earnings in focus

Coverage for this event has ended. FCC rejects subsidy's for Elon Musk's Starlink satellite broadband service. The Federal Communications Commission has turned down applications by LTD Broadband and Starlink to receive support through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) program. "Starlink's technology has real promise," Chair Jessica Rosenworcel said. "But...
etftrends.com

Single-Treasury ETFs: CurveNerd Catnip

Today marks the launch of the U.S. Benchmark Series of ETFs from F/m Investments, a set of ETFs that each hold a single tenor of U.S. Treasury securities. UTWO, for example, will only ever own the current “on-the-run” two-year Treasury, UTEN does the same for the 10-year, and TBIL does it for the three-month.
TheStreet

Stocks Higher, 'Inflation Reduction Act,' Softbank, CVS Health and Signal - Five Things To Know

Here are five things you must know for Monday, August 8:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher as Wall Street Looks to Notch More Gains. U.S. stock-index futures were little changed on Friday ahead of a key economic report that investors hope will provide further clarity on the direction of the economy and whether the Federal Reserve’s inflation-fighting rate hikes are proving effective.
InvestorPlace

7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
etftrends.com

These 3 FlexShares ETFs Saw Greatest July Flows

After U.S. equities posted their worst first-half performance since 1970, they pulled off a stellar comeback in July. During the month, three funds in FlexShares’ lineup of ETFs saw notable inflows as investors looked for income in the current environment and protection against intermediate- and long-term inflation. The FlexShares...
etftrends.com

M&A Themed ETFs Rise on Buyout Deal for Nielsen Holdings

Merger arbitrage-themed exchange traded funds gained Tuesday after Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) reached a preliminary buyout agreement by a consortium of private-equity firms. On Tuesday, the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) rose 1.3%, ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) gained 0.3%, and First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) was up...
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Settle Mixed, Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Thursday, after recording sharp gains in the previous sessions. The latest data on inflation showed consumer and producer prices slowing higher-than-expected in July. However, investors realized that the Fed would still need to aggressively increase rates to fully control increasing consumer prices. The S&P 500...
etftrends.com

MercadoLibre Experiences Record Growth, Beating Analyst Expectations

While economies in Latin America are cooling down, revenue for MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ: MELI) is heating up. The Argentina-based e-commerce giant posted record revenue and stronger-than-expected profits, reporting net sales of $2.6 billion for the three months ended June 30, up 53% from a year earlier. This is above the $2.5 billion average estimate of analysts Bloomberg surveyed.
etftrends.com

Big Names Lead Crypto Rebound

Cryptocurrencies rallied mightily last month, and while many still have a long way to go to reclaim lost luster, July strength could be a sign of things to come. Add to that, some of crypto’s biggest names, including bitcoin and ether, contributed to the July upside. Should the titans of the digital assets universe continue rebounding, that could provide support for exchange traded funds such as the VanEck Digital Assets Mining ETF (DAM).
etftrends.com

July Provides a Much-Needed Reprieve for Stocks and Bonds

After enduring the worst six-month start to a year since 1970, the S&P 500 bounced back with strong gains in July – its strongest month since 2020. Furthermore, bonds also enjoyed solid results as yields continued to fall from their mid-June peak. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ended June...
ETF Focus

Best Vanguard Stock ETFs (Updated August 2022)

When it comes to investing in ETFs, the first place that many people turn to is Vanguard. With nearly $2 trillion in assets, it's the 2nd largest ETF issuer behind only BlackRock's iShares family of funds. The reason why is pretty simple. No matter what category, theme or strategy an...
