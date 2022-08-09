Today marks the launch of the U.S. Benchmark Series of ETFs from F/m Investments, a set of ETFs that each hold a single tenor of U.S. Treasury securities. UTWO, for example, will only ever own the current “on-the-run” two-year Treasury, UTEN does the same for the 10-year, and TBIL does it for the three-month.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO