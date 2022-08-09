Read full article on original website
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’
The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini warns the era of stagflation is here and central banks are setting a trap in trying to normalize policy
The global economy is headed into a stagflation era, top economist Nouriel Roubini said. "The world economy is undergoing a radical regime shift," he wrote Tuesday, declaring the end of the Great Moderation. Roubini warned central banks may find themselves in a "debt-trap" as they try to normalize monetary policies.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
U.S. high-yield bond funds draw cash as recession fears ebb
Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S high-yield bond funds are attracting heavy investments, a turnaround from the selloffs of the first half of this year, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will limit future interest rate hikes to try to avert an economic slowdown.
Stock Market Today - 8/11: Stocks End Mixed As Cooling Inflation Slows Fed Rate Bets
U.S. stocks ended mixed after giving up early gains as investors digested fresh inflation data. The S&P 500 fell 2.90, or 0.01%, to 4,207.34. The Dow Industrials ended up 27.62, or 0.01%, at 33,337.13. The Nasdaq composite fell 74. 89, or 0.6%, to 12,779.91. Updated at 12:20 pm EST. U.S....
European shares tick higher; Aegon shines on forecast raise
(Reuters) - European shares edged higher on Thursday after a strong rally in the previous session on signs of U.S. inflation cooling, while Aegon climbed after the Dutch insurer raised its full-year forecast.
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation
In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
JPMorgan's long-time bull says now is the time to sell stocks to buy commodities after recent recovery
Investors should take advantage of the recent rally in stocks by trimming the equity exposure and buying commodities, according to JPMorgan. Long-time bull Marko Kolanovic said the decline in commodity prices is worth buying as markets see less risk of a recession. Kolanovic is still bullish on stocks in the...
etftrends.com
Why Investors Look to RSP for a Core Equity Holding
The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a favored strategy for investors looking to diversify their core equity holdings and reduce concentration risk. RSP tracks the S&P 500 EWI, which is designed to be a size-neutral version of the S&P 500. It includes the same constituents as the cap-weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated the same weight at each quarterly rebalance. By weighting each constituent company equally, a small group of companies does not have an outsized impact on the index.
Bank of Canada's 'soft landing' scenario hits the rocks in bond market
TORONTO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's inverted yield curve is signaling the Bank of Canada may raise interest rates to a level that triggers a recession, placing the central bank in a tough spot as it aims to tame high inflation and engineer a "soft landing" for the economy.
etftrends.com
July Provides a Much-Needed Reprieve for Stocks and Bonds
After enduring the worst six-month start to a year since 1970, the S&P 500 bounced back with strong gains in July – its strongest month since 2020. Furthermore, bonds also enjoyed solid results as yields continued to fall from their mid-June peak. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ended June...
NASDAQ
Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to close more than 1% higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline...
etftrends.com
M&A Themed ETFs Rise on Buyout Deal for Nielsen Holdings
Merger arbitrage-themed exchange traded funds gained Tuesday after Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) reached a preliminary buyout agreement by a consortium of private-equity firms. On Tuesday, the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) rose 1.3%, ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) gained 0.3%, and First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) was up...
