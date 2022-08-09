ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Recession fears and rising rates are a buying opportunity for affluent Americans: ‘This is when the wealthy make their money’

The wealth management unit of Bank of America posted double-digit loan growth in the second quarter. Soaring inflation and rising interest rates are sending shockwaves through the markets and stoking fears of a recession — but that hasn’t stopped America’s most wealthy from increasing their borrowing in the first half of the year.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
STOCKS
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Reuters

U.S. high-yield bond funds draw cash as recession fears ebb

Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S high-yield bond funds are attracting heavy investments, a turnaround from the selloffs of the first half of this year, as investors bet that the Federal Reserve will limit future interest rate hikes to try to avert an economic slowdown.
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
etftrends.com

Why Investors Look to RSP for a Core Equity Holding

The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a favored strategy for investors looking to diversify their core equity holdings and reduce concentration risk. RSP tracks the S&P 500 EWI, which is designed to be a size-neutral version of the S&P 500. It includes the same constituents as the cap-weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated the same weight at each quarterly rebalance. By weighting each constituent company equally, a small group of companies does not have an outsized impact on the index.
STOCKS
etftrends.com

July Provides a Much-Needed Reprieve for Stocks and Bonds

After enduring the worst six-month start to a year since 1970, the S&P 500 bounced back with strong gains in July – its strongest month since 2020. Furthermore, bonds also enjoyed solid results as yields continued to fall from their mid-June peak. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield ended June...
NASDAQ

Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to close more than 1% higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline...
etftrends.com

M&A Themed ETFs Rise on Buyout Deal for Nielsen Holdings

Merger arbitrage-themed exchange traded funds gained Tuesday after Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) reached a preliminary buyout agreement by a consortium of private-equity firms. On Tuesday, the IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) rose 1.3%, ProShares Merger ETF (MRGR) gained 0.3%, and First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) was up...
STOCKS

