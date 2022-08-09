The Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is a favored strategy for investors looking to diversify their core equity holdings and reduce concentration risk. RSP tracks the S&P 500 EWI, which is designed to be a size-neutral version of the S&P 500. It includes the same constituents as the cap-weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated the same weight at each quarterly rebalance. By weighting each constituent company equally, a small group of companies does not have an outsized impact on the index.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO