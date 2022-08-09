Read full article on original website
I've seen pictures of everything dealing with this crime,but where is a picture of the suspect???
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man accused of 100 mph pursuit in stolen vehicle in northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was arrested in northeast Nebraska after reportedly stealing cars in multiple counties and being detained at gunpoint by a local citizen. Just before midnight on Wednesday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office reported observing a westbound vehicle on Highway 275 about four miles of Norfolk and attempted to stop it for an alleged traffic violation.
WOWT
Court documents reveal new info in Laurel quadruple homicide
LAUREL, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of killing four people in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska, last week remains in the hospital. Investigators say the severe burn injuries happened when he allegedly set two homes on fire. The suspect, Jason Jones, 42, remains in a burn unit in...
klkntv.com
Two men found with meth while trespassing at historic school in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.
100 pounds of marijuana intercepted during transport in Nebraska, troopers say
Nebraska Troopers found 100 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
doniphanherald.com
Hogs spill into ditch at Norfolk roundabout after livestock trailer tips over
NORFOLK -- Dozens of hogs fell out of a livestock trailer on Thursday morning after a semi tipped over at the roundabout located at 37th Street and Norfolk Avenue. Shortly after 5:30 a.m., the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. The semi tractor-trailer tipped over at the south side of the intersection and was facing east at the time of the accident.
kscj.com
FIRE DESTROYS WESTSIDE GARAGES
A FIRE THURSDAY AFTERNOON DESTROYED A DOUBLE GARAGE ON SIOUX CITY’S WESTSIDE. CAPTAIN RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS THE FIRE WAS REPORTED SHORTLY AFTER 12:30 AT 1701 CENTER STREET:. GFIRE1 OC…….RADIANT HEAT. :15. COLLINS SAYS THE GARAGES WERE A TOTAL LOSS THOUGH:. GFIRE2 OC……OTHER...
kynt1450.com
Car Accident in South Yankton
The Yankton Fire Department, EMS, Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, and Nebraska State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle accident this afternoon by the South Yankton Shop E-Z convenience store and Riverside Auto Body. Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickels says that the driver of a Camaro broadsided a Ford Taurus....
Child dies after UTV accident in northwest Iowa
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — An eight-year-old is dead following a UTV crash in northwest Iowa. The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said it happened west of Hinton, just before noon on Wednesday. Investigators say the boy was driving the UTV when he lost control in a grassy area of the family’s property. The vehicle rolled and […]
News Channel Nebraska
'It was shock and disbelief': Community members speak out on Laurel tragedy
LAUREL, Neb. -- It’s been almost a week since tragedy struck the small town of Laurel in northeast Nebraska. Early Friday morning after four people were killed, police arrested 42-year-old Jason Jones at his home directly across the street from one of the two houses where the victims were shot and killed before the homes were set on fire, according to police.
kiwaradio.com
Hinton, Iowa — Another child has died as the result of a UTV accident, this one in Plymouth County near Hinton. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, at about 11:45 a.m., their emergency center received a 911 of a UTV accident with injuries that occurred at a home in the 28000 block of Hill Lane west of Hinton.
kscj.com
Timeline of events for Siouxland quadruple homicide
A man allegedly killed 4 people on Thursday, and based on the timeline of events, he may have been planning the crime for several days before the incident.
WOWT
Norfolk woman, teenager charged with improper disposal of human remains after at home abortion
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Madison County woman is facing a number of felony charges after police claim she communicated with a minor through Facebook to help her to have an illegal abortion and then bury the remains. 41-year-old Jessica Burgess of Norfolk has been charged with improperly disposing of...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Police arrest Stanton resident for DUI
Norfolk Police arrested a woman Monday morning suspected of driving under the influence. Captain Mike Bauer says police were called to the Nebraska State Probation Office after a client drove there without a required vehicle ignition interlock device. Police made contact with Katherine Hansen, 31 of Station, and detected alcohol...
North Platte Telegraph
'Heart of gold' — Remembering the 4 murdered in small Nebraska town of Laurel
LAUREL — As residents of Laurel trudge forward after losing four of their neighbors in a quadruple homicide last week, friends and loved ones of the victims are remembering them for the positive impact they had on the town of 1,000 people in southeastern Cedar County. Gene Twiford, 86;...
Possible medical emergency leads to fatal crash in Yankton County, officials say
Yankton County authorities responded to a crash that may have been caused by a medical emergency on Friday.
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate accidental drowning
Authorities are investigating an accidental drowning Friday at Victory Lake. At about 6:05 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission responded to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, located just west of Fremont to a report of a male party who had been pulled from the water and was not breathing.
13 rabbits removed from abandoned Sergeant Bluff home
More than a dozen rabbits were removed from an abandoned home, and some of them received injuries resulting from the neglect.
Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate
LINCOLN – The police chief in Oakland, under fire since a state audit revealed that he’d used $15,000 in city funds for personal items, has resigned, and is giving up his license to work as a law enforcement officer. Terry Poland, who had served as police chief in the northeast Nebraska community since 2016, had […] The post Oakland police chief resigns and offers to give up law enforcement certificate appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
