You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street
After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
Book a staycation at The Newbury before summer is over
Boston is a beautiful place in the summertime, but so many of us leave the city every weekend. A staycation can be a great way to unwind without the hassle of adjusting to a new time zone, dealing with delayed flights or losing luggage. The Newbury in the Back Bay is the place to spend a weekend when you want to enjoy the balmy New England weather while escaping the hustle and bustle.
11 best Boston cruises
See the city and beyond with gorgeous views, sunset dinners and romantic sunsets on these top Boston cruises and harbor rides. Perched on a bay, fed by multiple rivers and right near the ocean, Boston and its surrounds are often best seen from the water. And because everything is better on a boat, we found all the fun and relaxing ways to take in the Hub (and a few short trips out of the city) in all its glory. Relax at a sunset dinner, cruise out to a clambake, enjoy an informative tour with the best cruises in and around Boston. Don’t forget to bring a jacket!
17 best oyster bars in Boston
We searched high and low for the best oysters in Boston and these are shucking good!. With seafood aptly front and center in Boston’s dining scene, there’s no such thing as too fresh in this city. And when you’re gazing lovingly at a glistening bed of ice covered in oysters, that freshness hits different. As coastal New England is home to some of the finest oyster beds, the area is absolutely brimming with raw bars that serve these briney delicacies in style (thankfully not always with a hefty price tag). We’ve gathered the best oyster bars in Boston for slurping down Wellfleets, Blue Points, Island Creeks and more. For more ocean-inspired dining options, check out the best seafood restaurants in Boston. Or chase your bivalves with bubbles at one of the best wine bars in Boston. Whatever you choose, the world is your oyster.
Boston Baked Blossoms' cupcakes also double as floral decorations
SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a state abundant with amazing seafood restaurants. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which seafood joints are good, and which ones are great.
Eater
A Fried Chicken and Oreos Restaurant Is Taking Over a Former Malden Dunkin’ Donuts
For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.
Boston Globe
Meet Brato Kitchen on Spectacle Island for a lobster clambake and beers
Sunset Lobster Clambakes continue through September 1. Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen is summering on Spectacle Island. All summer long, the Brighton brewpub has provided the food during Spectacle Summer Nights on the Boston Harbor Island. Special Sunset Lobster Clambakes are happening, too, on select Thursdays through September 1. Get your...
Owners of popular restaurant announce closure of longtime location, refer people to 2 new eateries
CHELSEA, Mass. — A popular eatery known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is closing its Chelsea restaurant and referring customers to two new locations. In a Facebook post, Floramo’s announced that its Chelsea location will be closing on Sept. 9. The restaurant has been a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984.
Boston University
ROOM ONLY in 5-bed/2.0-bath Home Condo
Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Queen room in a 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom shared home in Mission Hill. About This Room This 90 sq.ft. room on Boston's Mission Hill is available for a Sep 1 move-in. This is a functional, spacious and comfortable room in a 5-bedroom apartment which is currently furnished, but it can be unfurnished for an additional fee. The room is not couple-friendly. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in date, move-out date and your furnishing preference below. Hey Boston! Get it while you can: Apply at no cost for a September move-in and enter a competition to win 3 months of free rent! Valid until August 15th. Conditions apply. About This Home ** This is a digital rendering that reflects floor plans and layouts of the property. Certain features of your apartment may be different from this rendering** If you are looking for a shared apartment in JFK/UMass, Boston, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment with a total size of 1213 sq. ft. with 4 other roommates or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 5 min away from Longwood Medical Area station for E Line and 9 min walk from Roxbury Crossing for Orange Line. Other features of this apartment are: smoke-free, guarantors allowed, laundry in home (free), WIFI, hardwood floors, microwave, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. * All prices of our homes are calculated on Aug. 11, 2022. See below for additional prices and some date range options: Sept. 7, 2022 - Sept. 7, 2023: $1325/month for unfurnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Sept. 7, 2023: $1625/month for furnished Sept. 13, 2022 - Jan. 14, 2023: $1425/month for unfurnished Sept. 13, 2022 - Jan. 14, 2023: $1825/month for furnished Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1325/month for unfurnished Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1625/month for furnished Sept. 5, 2022 - June 29, 2023: $1325/month for unfurnished Sept. 5, 2022 - June 29, 2023: $1625/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1350/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1650/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $1775/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $2525/month for furnished #1375: Mission Hill Queen Room C.
nbcboston.com
Boston Lights Illuminates Franklin Park Zoo For an Immersive Family Experience
Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is a beloved tradition at the Franklin Park Zoo and, now, is promising some out-of-this-world fun to guests for its third year!. About 99% of the experience is new this year including the 82-foot octopus, stunning solar system, and interactive games throughout. There is something for everyone, kids and adults alike, to see and learn as they walk the zoo loop.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
nbcboston.com
Why Some Trees Are Shedding Leaves Like It's Fall — and What Kids Are Doing to Help
We've all been feeling the heat from the high temperatures and drought this summer — including our trees, some of which have been shedding leaves like it's the middle of the New England fall foliage season. What's going on? They're feeling the effect of the drought, arborist Russell Holman...
WBUR
New project over Mass. Pike may stitch long-separated neighborhoods back together
Construction is ramping up on the first project of its kind in Boston in 40 years. Parcel 12 is a two-building complex connected by a public plaza that stretches across the Massachusetts Turnpike at Newbury Street at Massachusetts Avenue. Construction crews are already done building the decking that will support...
momswhothink.com
8 Day Trips from Boston
8 Day Trips from Boston
WBUR
Boston-area commuter rail trips 'effectively free' during month-long Orange Line shutdown
MBTA commuter rail trips throughout Boston — and as far out as Lynn, Reading and Weymouth — are about to essentially become free for a month, thanks to the upcoming 30-day closure of the entire Orange Line for long-deferred repairs. As an alternative during the disruptive shutdown, T...
Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
Accent of the Boston Brahmins , the historical nobility of the Boston region
Accent of the Boston Brahmins, the historical nobility of the Boston region. “And this is good old Boston, The home of the bean and the cod, Where the Lowells speak only to Cabots, And the Cabots speak only to God”
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Photos: Open Streets Event in Roxbury Neighborhood
This past Saturday, the City of Boston hosted its second Open Streets event in the neighborhood of Roxbury along a stretch of Blue Hill Avenue from Warren Street to Dudley Street. The event temporarily closed off a section of Blue Hill Avenue to traffic and opened it to families, people on bikes, and anyone else who would like to walk or roll without having to worry about cars. Despite the high temperatures, some folks braved the heat to partake in the day’s festivities which included live music, food trucks, and even parades.
Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"
CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.
