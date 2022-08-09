ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

You need to visit Faccia Brutta on Newbury Street

After two years of pandemic-related shutdowns, lockdowns and general misery, the restaurant industry is finally showing signs of recovery in Boston. One of the best glimmers of hope is the slew of openings that we have seen this summer. On Newbury Street, we have seen a few newcomers, but the hottest opening right now is Faccia Brutta on the far end of the street and it is worth a visit.
Book a staycation at The Newbury before summer is over

Boston is a beautiful place in the summertime, but so many of us leave the city every weekend. A staycation can be a great way to unwind without the hassle of adjusting to a new time zone, dealing with delayed flights or losing luggage. The Newbury in the Back Bay is the place to spend a weekend when you want to enjoy the balmy New England weather while escaping the hustle and bustle.
11 best Boston cruises

See the city and beyond with gorgeous views, sunset dinners and romantic sunsets on these top Boston cruises and harbor rides. Perched on a bay, fed by multiple rivers and right near the ocean, Boston and its surrounds are often best seen from the water. And because everything is better on a boat, we found all the fun and relaxing ways to take in the Hub (and a few short trips out of the city) in all its glory. Relax at a sunset dinner, cruise out to a clambake, enjoy an informative tour with the best cruises in and around Boston. Don’t forget to bring a jacket!
BOSTON, MA
17 best oyster bars in Boston

We searched high and low for the best oysters in Boston and these are shucking good!. With seafood aptly front and center in Boston’s dining scene, there’s no such thing as too fresh in this city. And when you’re gazing lovingly at a glistening bed of ice covered in oysters, that freshness hits different. As coastal New England is home to some of the finest oyster beds, the area is absolutely brimming with raw bars that serve these briney delicacies in style (thankfully not always with a hefty price tag). We’ve gathered the best oyster bars in Boston for slurping down Wellfleets, Blue Points, Island Creeks and more. For more ocean-inspired dining options, check out the best seafood restaurants in Boston. Or chase your bivalves with bubbles at one of the best wine bars in Boston. Whatever you choose, the world is your oyster.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Baked Blossoms' cupcakes also double as floral decorations

SOUTH BOSTON - During the pandemic many people started new hobbies, like baking. But graphic designer Lisa Mackin came up with a whole new, delicious twist on floral decorations.Inside her kitchen in South Boston, she started "Boston Baked Blossoms." This is where the one-woman cupcake company is pumping out product that serves two purposes - cupcakes posing as flowers.Theses amazingly realistic designs she creates can be used to feed and decorate any event. From a wedding to a shower, a bride's bouquet to a table arrangement that you can eat."It can be a huge cost saving for people because they...
Eater

A Fried Chicken and Oreos Restaurant Is Taking Over a Former Malden Dunkin’ Donuts

For diners in Malden, and, for some, the Greater Boston area, District Kitchen is shorthand for top-tier Chinese food. The restaurant is particularly known for its seafood and dumplings (and is the only place in town that serves those giant soup dumplings that you eat with a straw). But now, owner Stacey Zhang says she will open a new restaurant: Bam Bam Chicken will open its doors in October and, yes, in a former Dunkin’ location.
Boston Globe

Meet Brato Kitchen on Spectacle Island for a lobster clambake and beers

Sunset Lobster Clambakes continue through September 1. Brato Brewhouse + Kitchen is summering on Spectacle Island. All summer long, the Brighton brewpub has provided the food during Spectacle Summer Nights on the Boston Harbor Island. Special Sunset Lobster Clambakes are happening, too, on select Thursdays through September 1. Get your...
BOSTON, MA
Boston University

ROOM ONLY in 5-bed/2.0-bath Home Condo

BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Lights Illuminates Franklin Park Zoo For an Immersive Family Experience

Boston Lights: A Lantern Experience is a beloved tradition at the Franklin Park Zoo and, now, is promising some out-of-this-world fun to guests for its third year!. About 99% of the experience is new this year including the 82-foot octopus, stunning solar system, and interactive games throughout. There is something for everyone, kids and adults alike, to see and learn as they walk the zoo loop.
BOSTON, MA
momswhothink.com

8 Day Trips from Boston

8 Day Trips from Boston
Seacoast Current

Steven Tyler is Ready to Perform in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. In case you need a reminder, here it is...many people were worried about the band Aerosmith for a few reasons. One, they were worried about singer Steven Tyler and two, they were worried that Aerosmith would be unable to tour.
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Photos: Open Streets Event in Roxbury Neighborhood

This past Saturday, the City of Boston hosted its second Open Streets event in the neighborhood of Roxbury along a stretch of Blue Hill Avenue from Warren Street to Dudley Street. The event temporarily closed off a section of Blue Hill Avenue to traffic and opened it to families, people on bikes, and anyone else who would like to walk or roll without having to worry about cars. Despite the high temperatures, some folks braved the heat to partake in the day’s festivities which included live music, food trucks, and even parades.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Edaville theme park "no longer for sale"

CARVER - Edaville is off the market, the family theme park and railroad in Carver announced Wednesday.Earlier this year, it was reported that the owner of Edaville wanted to use some of the land for residential development, but hoped to see the park continue on."Rest assured, Edaville is no longer for sale," the park said in a Facebook post. "The new operators, Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, MA, and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, ME, are committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities."Edaville turned 75 this year. Other than opening for a "Christmas Festival of Lights" last year, the amusement park has been closed since the pandemic began.The Christmas festival is set to return on November 10 and run through the New Year. Thomas Land and Dino Land will not reopen this year, according to the operators. "We will answer other questions as we progress with our plans for 2022 and beyond," the park said.

