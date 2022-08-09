Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Unfurnished Queen room in a 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom shared home in Mission Hill. About This Room This 90 sq.ft. room on Boston's Mission Hill is available for a Sep 1 move-in. This is a functional, spacious and comfortable room in a 5-bedroom apartment which is currently furnished, but it can be unfurnished for an additional fee. The room is not couple-friendly. For up to date prices, please enter your move-in date, move-out date and your furnishing preference below. Hey Boston! Get it while you can: Apply at no cost for a September move-in and enter a competition to win 3 months of free rent! Valid until August 15th. Conditions apply. About This Home ** This is a digital rendering that reflects floor plans and layouts of the property. Certain features of your apartment may be different from this rendering** If you are looking for a shared apartment in JFK/UMass, Boston, you can choose this newly refurbished shared apartment with a total size of 1213 sq. ft. with 4 other roommates or you can rent this shared apartment on your own - if available. You can request to have your bedroom furnished or unfurnished. This shared apartment is 5 min away from Longwood Medical Area station for E Line and 9 min walk from Roxbury Crossing for Orange Line. Other features of this apartment are: smoke-free, guarantors allowed, laundry in home (free), WIFI, hardwood floors, microwave, oven, refrigerator and dishwasher. About June: - June's mission is to make renting apartments as easy and stress-free as possible. - Your home essentials fee ($109/month) includes: a fully equipped kitchen, cleaning, supplies, and our dedicated resident support team available via June app. - All residents go through extensive background checks and interviews with your safety in mind. * All prices of our homes are calculated on Aug. 11, 2022. See below for additional prices and some date range options: Sept. 7, 2022 - Sept. 7, 2023: $1325/month for unfurnished Sept. 7, 2022 - Sept. 7, 2023: $1625/month for furnished Sept. 13, 2022 - Jan. 14, 2023: $1425/month for unfurnished Sept. 13, 2022 - Jan. 14, 2023: $1825/month for furnished Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1325/month for unfurnished Sept. 6, 2022 - Sept. 6, 2023: $1625/month for furnished Sept. 5, 2022 - June 29, 2023: $1325/month for unfurnished Sept. 5, 2022 - June 29, 2023: $1625/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1350/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Aug. 23, 2023: $1650/month for furnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $1775/month for unfurnished Sept. 1, 2022 - Oct. 16, 2022: $2525/month for furnished #1375: Mission Hill Queen Room C.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO