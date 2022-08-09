The Metropolitan Police has been prevented by prosecutors from criminalising people for attending the Sarah Everard vigil, according to reports.The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told lawyers that it had “discontinued” attempts to prosecute six people because it was not in the public interest, The Guardian reported. It comes at a troubling time for the force which was strongly criticised for the way it policed the Clapham Common vigil for Ms Everard in March 2021. It has also attracted criticism for the Stephen Port murder investigation and the treatment of Child Q, who was strip-searched at school.The litany of disasters has...

