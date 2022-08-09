Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Chewy Apple-Cran-Oatmeal Cookies
If you aren't a fan of raisins, these are the oatmeal cookies for you. Made with chunks of tart Granny Smith apples, sweetened dried cranberries, and chopped walnuts, these cookies have the same texture as the classic, but with warm fall flavors folded in. A simple glaze of orange juice and powdered sugar drizzled over the top not only makes the cookies look amazing, but adds a citrusy note that pairs well with the tangy apples and cranberries.
Outside Online
Campfire Doughnuts
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. These donuts from Slawek Kalkraut and Krzysztof “Kris” Szymanski’s new release, Men with the Pot Cookbook: Delicious Grilled Meats and Forest...
12tomatoes.com
Cajun Cabbage and Sausage
Cabbage has long been one of my go-to veggies. When I don’t know what to make there’s usually something delicious to be had from a head of cabbage. This Cajun cabbage and sausage recipe combines the classic flavors of sausage and cabbage with an unexpected secret ingredient that elevates this dish into a meal that is sure to be requested again and again.
People
Giada De Laurentiis' Sheet-Pan Sausage and Peppers
Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis likes to make this Italian American classic for her daughter Jade, 14. "It's a very easy dinner with only one dish to clean," says the creator of lifestyle site Giadzy. "The veggies stew away to perfection in the oven alongside the juicy sausages. You can also serve it over polenta, rice, salad or in a sandwich."
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Breakfast Tostada Recipe Is Ready in 16 Minutes
Ree Drummond shares an easy Tex Mex breakfast tostadas recipe that's ready in just 16 minutes. She layers tostadas with beans, cheese and repeats the layers before topping with an egg.
Best dog food for allergies: Keep symptoms at bay
If your pooch struggles with skin and stomach problems, then the best dog food for allergies will help to relieve many symptoms. These meals are specially formulated to contain only limited ingredients – leaving out the troublesome ones while continuing to offer everything needed to keep a pup healthy.
PETS・
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
Eater
Making Arancine, a Sicilian Street Food Staple That’s Gooey, Crunchy, and Cheesy, All at the Same Time
At the cafe Ke Palle Arancine d’Autore, chef Guiseppe Di Forti rolls and deep-fried balls of gooey, cheesy, parboiled rice to make arancine, a street food favorite in Sicily. It is “perhaps the queen of Sicilian street food,” says Di Forti. While traditional arancine consists of just...
thecountrycook.net
Slow Cooker Chili Mac
Want comforting, easy and delicious? This Slow Cooker Chili Mac is super flavorful and is the perfect dinner recipe for any night of the week!. As the kids head back-to-school, our minds turn towards making easy and comforting family dinners. Nothing beats a good old Slow Cooker Chili Mac. It's a family favorite! This recipe is super comforting and perfect for any time of the year. It is really a whole meal in one (but of course, we like a little cornbread with ours!) It is super easy to throw together with little effort. If you are looking for an easy, back-to-school dinner recipe, you need to make this Slow Cooker Chili Mac recipe.
Bon Appétit
Yelp’s New Restaurant Awards Would Be Great If They Weren’t Coming From Yelp
It’s been a hellish few years for restaurant workers. So, in theory, wanting to publicly honor the hosts, bartenders, and servers who have kept us fed and boozed-up through the pandemic seems like a great move. But while the idea for these awards is exciting and different, restaurant workers aren’t thrilled about who’s behind them.
How to make Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's super popular chicken spaghetti
As is the case for many of us, one of Ree Drummond's most popular recipes comes from her mom's kitchen.
The Daily South
Zucchini Pie
There's always an abundance of zucchini in the summertime, whether from your neighborhood plot or your friends' and families' backyard gardens. Often overlooked, zucchini shines in this recipe for zucchini pie after it is caramelized with a bit of butter and leeks. This allows the nuttiness and natural sweetness of the veg to come through.
akc.org
Can Dogs Drink Milk?
Many canine companions love dairy products. But can dogs drink milk? In short, maybe. Like many human foods, it should only be given to your dog in moderation. Also, a lot of pups are lactose intolerant, and drinking milk can cause intestinal upset. How Much Milk Can Dogs Drink?. Milk...
PETS・
The Daily South
Golden Delicious Sticky Buns
Start your morning the right way, with an ooey-gooey sticky bun. Baked in an apple cider-caramel sauce made with maple syrup and filled with sweet Golden Delicious apples, these apple stucky buns are a true fall treat. It's a mystery why Golden Delicious apples, which have a mellow sweetness, tender...
princesspinkygirl.com
Cheese Sticks
This homemade cheese sticks recipe is easy to make in 10 minutes using sticks of string cheese plus bread crumbs and seasoning. Crispy and crunchy on the outside with melted ooey, gooey mozzarella cheese sticks in the middle, this fun finger food is the perfect party snack, tailgate treat, appetizer, or game-day starter.
Bon Appétit
My Mum’s Little Berry Pies Are the Laziest Summer Dessert
The only thing better than a good recipe? When something’s so easy you don’t even need one. Welcome to It’s That Simple, a column where we talk you through the dishes and drinks we can make with our eyes closed. My mum is the kind of lady...
The Daily South
Granny Smith Slab Pie
Don't save apple pie for just the holidays, as apples come into season in September. Take full advantage and make pie all season long, starting with this large-format version. You have the same double crust, but instead of pressing it out into a pie dish, we bake it in a 13- x 9-inch baking pan. We then load the pan up with Granny Smith apples, which are the right amount of tart to balance the sugar and warm apple pie spice. Once assembled, don't forget to cut slits across the top crust. Those slits will help release steam as the pie bakes and also let the crust settle as the apples shrink underneath it while cooking. This helps prevent a gap between the filling and top crust. The final finishing touches are an egg wash for shine and a sprinkle of Turbinado sugar to give the crust a delicious sweet crunch and a bit of sparkly texture, as unlike granulated sugar, Turbinado won't melt or dissolve.
We Made the Pioneer Woman’s Corn Casserole, and It’s Summer in a Baking Dish
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. In high summer, sweet corn is everywhere you look. Good thing the...
Chicken Fajita Casserole
Even if you can’t replicate the feeling of excitement when you hear a waiter approaching your table with a sizzling plate of fajitas, at the very least, you can replicate the delicious flavors at home yourself — in casserole form!. Chicken fajita casserole leans on the classic components...
butterwithasideofbread.com
Breakfast cake
Recipe that’s simply delicious and pairs perfectly with your morning coffee. Making cinnamon breakfast cake is so easy too, under 10 minutes of prep time and under 1 hour of baking, you will have this sensational cake to enjoy! Another great thing about this breakfast cake recipe is the ingredients are so basic, you most likely have everything you need in your kitchen right now!
