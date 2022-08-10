Sesame Place announces diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives following racial bias claims

Sesame Place announced a series of initiatives on Tuesday as part of an expansion of its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion following claims of racial bias.

Jodi Brown says her daughter and niece were snubbed by the Rosita character on Saturday, July 16.

The nine-second video, posted to Instagram by Brown, showed the character high-fiving a white child and woman, then gesturing "no" and walking away from the two girls who had their arms stretched out for a hug and high-five during the parade.

Brown says the character was intentionally racist toward her family.

Last month, a Baltimore-based law firm filed a class action lawsuit against Sesame Place after a different family said they were treated unfairly due to the color of their skin.

The law firm released its own video that it says shows several Sesame Place characters snubbing 5-year-old Kennedi Burns, a Black child visiting from Maryland.

The child's family says four Sesame Place characters ignored her when they visited the park on Father's Day of this year.

The lawsuit alleges that SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, Inc. engages in pervasive and appalling race discrimination against children in the operation of Sesame Place Philadelphia.

The Tuesday announcement by Sesame Place said the initiatives include a comprehensive racial equity assessment, the development and implementation of an anti-bias training and education program, and enhancements to ensure a best-in-class diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) program.

The work will be overseen by national experts, officials said.

"The racial equity assessment will include a review of policies, processes, and practices that impact guests, employees, suppliers, and the community to identify opportunities for improvement. The assessment will include engagement with both internal and external stakeholders. Experts will remain engaged after the completion of the assessment to monitor our progress toward established goals," the statement said.