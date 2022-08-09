ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg

A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
villages-news.com

Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake

A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB

Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
cw34.com

Video shows Florida mom carrying baby robbed at gunpoint

ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — New video shows a mother with a baby in her arms getting robbed at gunpoint in Orlando. It happened Tuesday morning outside a business on S. Orange Blossom Trail, just south of I-4 and Highway 17. Authorities said a man approached a woman and her...
click orlando

Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
fox35orlando.com

'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect

OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
click orlando

$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May. Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he...
leesburg-news.com

Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station

A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
WCJB

Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
CBS Miami

Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet

ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
leesburg-news.com

Lake County detective tracks down teen allegedly involved in January shootout

A Lake County sheriff’s office detective has tracked down a Leesburg teen who allegedly started a gunfight earlier this year. Dylan Scott Eckerdt, 19, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eckerdt had been driven on Jan. 21 to the 34500 block...
villages-news.com

Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man won’t be prosecuted in 2017 murder of 26-year-old man

A Leesburg man won’t be prosecuted in the 2017 murder of a man found lying in a street after he had been shot four times. Steven Anthony Hammonds, 34, had been scheduled to stand trial this month for the murder of 26-year-old Vontay Silas-Pruitt. This past week, the prosecutor’s...
