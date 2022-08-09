Read full article on original website
Related
leesburg-news.com
Tipster calls 911 to report intoxicated diner at Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg
A tipster called 911 to report an intoxicated diner at the Outback Steakhouse in Leesburg, leading to the woman’s arrest. Leesburg police officers were dispatched Tuesday night to the restaurant on U.S. Hwy. 441 where they found a Hyundai passenger car in the parking lot with its engine running. The sole occupant of the SUV, 64-year-old Diane Lisa Jones, appeared to be trying to sleep. When Jones rolled down the window, an officer could see that her eyes were glassy. She became very talkative and told the officer that her husband was on the way to pick her up, according to the arrest report. The officer also noted in the report that Jones appeared to be confused and was unable to properly form sentences.
villages-news.com
Teenager wanted on weapons warrant busted with marijuana in Lady Lake
A teenager wanted on a weapons warrant was busted with marijuana in Lady Lake. Ta’Vion Latrell Smith, 19, of Gainesville, was driving a black 2017 Hyundai passenger car at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday heading south on Old Dixie Highway when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on an Alachua County warrant charging him with carrying a concealed weapon, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Ocala man sentenced in 2019 murder of police informant
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - La’Mathis Hamilton has been sentenced and charged with first-degree murder for the 2019 murder of Roland Lanctot, a police informant. A man from Ocala will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of murdering a police informant. In January 2019,...
cw34.com
Video shows Florida mom carrying baby robbed at gunpoint
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBS12) — New video shows a mother with a baby in her arms getting robbed at gunpoint in Orlando. It happened Tuesday morning outside a business on S. Orange Blossom Trail, just south of I-4 and Highway 17. Authorities said a man approached a woman and her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
click orlando
Apopka man sentenced for 7-Eleven robbery, identity theft
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 31-year-old Apopka man was sentenced Thursday to seven years and six months in federal prison in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery and identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Officials said Jarvis Jackson, 31, robbed a 7-Eleven store in Apopka in February 2021,...
850wftl.com
The Docket: Florida child allegedly beaten to death by parents for drinking from the toilet
(KISSIMMEE, FLA) — This week on The Docket, Florida parents charged with murder for allegedly beating their six year old who was drinking from the toilet. An Narcotics Anonymous meeting goes off the rails when one of the participants starts shooting and takes a hostage. Oh, and the FBI...
‘My kids are fatherless now’: Widow of man shot to death on 408 speaks out
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend marks one month since Tremain Hepburn, a husband and father of five, was shot on a busy road near Bumby Avenue in the middle of the day, and police still haven’t given many updates. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The...
fox35orlando.com
'Please get the dog!' Bodycam shows Florida K-9 taking down armed teen burglary suspect
OCALA, Fla. - Bodycam video shows the moment a 15-year-old armed burglary suspect was taken down by a swift Marion County Sheriff's Office K-9. Last month, K-9 Cpl. Justin Tortora spotted a red Ford truck driving in the 5200 block of SW HWY 200 and discovered that the truck was reported stolen out of Gainesville. When the deputy attempted to stop the driver, he reportedly took off and led Cpl. Tortora on a pursuit.
Reward increases to $10K for tips that solve murder of 19-year-old Orange County woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Crimeline have increased the reward for information in the murder of Raniyah A’Shanti Gandy. Gandy, 19, was killed on June 1 near Pine Hills, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said the shooting happened shortly...
click orlando
$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May. Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he...
leesburg-news.com
Woman charged with stabbing man with scissors at gas station
A Leesburg woman was arrested after she reportedly stabbed a man in the face with scissors during an argument in a gas station parking lot. Jamya T. Gardner, 22, of 416 Goss Ave., was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery after the incident, which happened Friday morning at the Murphy USA station at 1801 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
Florida Woman Fined $500 For Giving Lost Dog To Animal Shelter
'I was just trying to be a good citizen.'
WCJB
Ocala teen convicted of murdering Brandon Hammett in 2018
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Four years after the deadly murder of a teenager in Ocala another teenager has been found guilty by a jury. Luis Angel Ortega, 19, has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 shooting of Brandon Hammett, 18. Ortega was 15 years old when he pulled...
Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet
ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County detective tracks down teen allegedly involved in January shootout
A Lake County sheriff’s office detective has tracked down a Leesburg teen who allegedly started a gunfight earlier this year. Dylan Scott Eckerdt, 19, was arrested Monday evening on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Eckerdt had been driven on Jan. 21 to the 34500 block...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
villages-news.com
Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages
A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man won’t be prosecuted in 2017 murder of 26-year-old man
A Leesburg man won’t be prosecuted in the 2017 murder of a man found lying in a street after he had been shot four times. Steven Anthony Hammonds, 34, had been scheduled to stand trial this month for the murder of 26-year-old Vontay Silas-Pruitt. This past week, the prosecutor’s...
Comments / 1