Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez idle again Thursday for Astros
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Vazquez, who has gone 2-for-12 at the dish since becoming a member of the Astros, remains out of the lineup for a second straight game. Martin Maldonado will catch for Framber Valdez and bat ninth.
Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
FOX Sports
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
theScore
Cardinals minor leaguer completes 2nd known HR cycle
St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Chandler Redmond has accomplished what only one other known professional baseball player has ever done before: the home run cycle. The 25-year-old farmhand hit a solo homer, two-run homer, three-run homer, and grand slam in the same game with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday. Redmond entered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Giants haunted by lack of effective bullpen arms vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- In the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night, Juan Soto doubled, Manny Machado singled and the Giants bullpen got busy in a hurry. On one mound was righty Yunior Marte, who has been optioned to Triple-A four times this year. On the other was lefty Alex Young, who has been in the organization for about three weeks. Long before Tyler Rogers gave up a walk-off homer, that was the latest sign that the staff is scrambling to get through the late innings of close games.
Yardbarker
Framber Valdez, Martin Maldonado fuel Astros past Rangers
Framber Valdez threw seven shutout innings to lead the Houston Astros to a 7-3 win against the visiting Texas Rangers in the rubber match of their three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Valdez (11-4) allowed four hits, struck out eight and walked one to match his MLB career high in wins...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols out of Cardinals Thursday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Thursday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Pujols will sit on the bench after Paul Goldschmidt was shifted to first base, Nolan Arenado was named Thursday's designated hitter, and Brendan Donovan was positioned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 148...
Hoerner, Cubs top power-hitting rookie Meneses, Nationals
CHICAGO (AP) — Nico Hoerner homered to ignite a four-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Chicago Cubs over power-hitting rookie Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 4-2 Wednesday. Hoerner’s seventh home run ended a shutout bid by Nationals starter Josiah Gray and enabled the Cubs to...
numberfire.com
Hunter Dozier held out of Royals' Game 1 lineup Tuesday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is not in the starting lineup against right-hander Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. The Royals are holding Dozier out of the early lineup Tuesday after he started all four games of their series against the Boston Red Sox. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner while Michael Massey replaces Dozier in the lineup to play second base and bat sixth in Tuesday's first game.
Comments / 0